World Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

672 S King St

Seattle, WA 98104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheese
Margherita
Roasted Mushroom

Specialty 16" Pies

Roasted Red Potato

Roasted Red Potato

$27.99

Our famous Roasted Red Potato with gorgonzola cheese, rosemary & garlic.

Pepperoni (Field Roast)

Pepperoni (Field Roast)

$26.99

Vegan/Vegetarian Sausage locally made product

Roasted Mushroom

Roasted Mushroom

$27.99

Roasted mushroom, feta cheese, topped with fresh basil.

Lenora

Lenora

$27.99

Sweet cherry peppers, pineapple & black olives.

The Classic Greek!

The Classic Greek!

$27.99

Artichoke hearts, feta cheese and kalamata olives.

Margherita

Margherita

$27.99

Tomatoes, feta cheese, topped with fresh basil.

Roma

Roma

$25.99

House made basil-walnut pesto with fresh tomatoes.

Wasabi-pineapple

Wasabi-pineapple

$25.99

Wasabi-pineapple with sweet roasted red peppers.

Dragon!

Dragon!

$27.99

Sweet roasted red peppers, feta cheese, topped with fresh basil.

Baked egg

Baked egg

$27.99

Baked egg, "sunnyside up" with fresh herbs, basil, black pepper, rosemary and oregano.

Fancy Vegan

Fancy Vegan

$26.99

Artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes & red onion. (add Field Roast Italian sausage $5.00)

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$22.99

Build your own pizza pick any topping combination you would like...

Build Your Own Pizza

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$22.99
Classic Vegan

Classic Vegan

$21.00

House red sauce with no cheese and toppings of your choice!

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

Pick a 1/2 and 1/2 of your choice!

Sodas & Water

Mexican Coke 12oz Bottle

Mexican Coke 12oz Bottle

$3.50
Diet Coke 12oz Can

Diet Coke 12oz Can

$2.50
Limonata San Pellegrino 12oz

Limonata San Pellegrino 12oz

$3.50

Aranciata San Pellegrino 12oz Can

$3.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice (non-carbonated) 10oz

$2.50Out of stock
Bottled Water 16.9oz

Bottled Water 16.9oz

$1.50
Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$3.00

San Pell Variety

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Beer & Wine

Bodhizafa India Pale Ale 120z Can

Bodhizafa India Pale Ale 120z Can

$5.00
Johnny Utah Pale Ale 12oz Can

Johnny Utah Pale Ale 12oz Can

$5.00
Roger's Pilsner 12oz Can

Roger's Pilsner 12oz Can

$5.00
Rainier Lager 12oz Bottle

Rainier Lager 12oz Bottle

$3.50
House Red Wine 7oz Glass

House Red Wine 7oz Glass

$7.00
House Red Wine Bottle

House Red Wine Bottle

$24.00
House White Wine 7oz Glass

House White Wine 7oz Glass

$7.00
House White Wine Bottle

House White Wine Bottle

$24.00

Cider

$6.00
Beer Pint

Beer Pint

$6.00

Beer Pitcher

$16.00

Cookies

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

One Giant Cookie with Chocolate chips, butter & love!

Grinders

Organic Garlic Salt

$12.00Out of stock

Savory Brussels Salt

$12.00Out of stock

Dragon Salt

$12.00Out of stock

Mama-Dragon Salt

$12.00Out of stock

Garlic Pepper

$15.00
Just Garlic

Just Garlic

$8.00

Jars

Organic Pacific Garlic Salt

Organic Pacific Garlic Salt

$10.00
Organic Garlic Salt

Organic Garlic Salt

$10.00
Savory Brussels Salt

Savory Brussels Salt

$10.00
Dragon Salt

Dragon Salt

$10.00
Mama-Dragon Salt

Mama-Dragon Salt

$10.00
Garlic Pepper (Spicy)

Garlic Pepper (Spicy)

$12.00
Lemon-Pepper

Lemon-Pepper

$10.00
Lemon Lemon Citrus Salt

Lemon Lemon Citrus Salt

$10.00
Grapefruit Citrus Salt

Grapefruit Citrus Salt

$10.00
Citrus Habanero Salt

Citrus Habanero Salt

$10.00

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Offering the Seattle area excellent thin crust vegetarian pizza since 2011. Try one of our delicious pizzas by the slice or choose toppings for a custom pie of your own. Our intimate dining room is yours to enjoy during business lunch, happy hour or evening with family and friends. Don't forget to stop by on your way to the next Sounders game for pint of local beer.

Website

Location

672 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

Gallery
World Pizza LLC image
World Pizza LLC image
World Pizza LLC image

