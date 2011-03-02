Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Vegan
Breakfast & Brunch

Juice Crafters - Santa Monica

review star

No reviews yet

10250 Santa Monica Boulevard

Level 1

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Acai - Classic Bowl

Acai - Classic Bowl

$11.99

Base: Amazonian acai, banana. Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.

Muscle Builder

Muscle Builder

$11.29

Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.

Acai - Protein Bowl

Acai - Protein Bowl

$15.99

Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.


✷PROMO✷

Enjoy 10% off when you purchase six bottled wellness shots!
Buy 3 Juices, Get 3 Shots Free!

Buy 3 Juices, Get 3 Shots Free!

Buy 3 juices and get 3 shots FREE! (You save $15.85)

Flu Care Package

Flu Care Package

$25.00

Flu Off shot / Cure Me Now shot / Alkaline Tonic #13 juice / Greenest #3 juice (You save $1.50)

Flu Off! (6pc) Bottled Shots

Flu Off! (6pc) Bottled Shots

$21.60

Lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper. (You save $2.40)

Cure Me Now! (6pc) Bottled Shots

Cure Me Now! (6pc) Bottled Shots

$24.30

Lemon, ginger, cayenne, turmeric & oregano oil. (You save $2.70)

BOWLS

The ultimate breakfast of champions. Protein packed acai bowls.
Acai - Classic Bowl

Acai - Classic Bowl

$11.99

Base: Amazonian acai, banana. Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.

Acai - Chocolate Bowl

Acai - Chocolate Bowl

$15.99

Base: Amazonian acai, banana, cacao powder, chocolate protein. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, cacao nibs, almond butter.

Acai - Protein Bowl

Acai - Protein Bowl

$15.99

Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.

Acai - Kale Bowl

Acai - Kale Bowl

$11.99

Base: Amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach. Toppings: Banana, pineapple, coconut flakes, walnuts.

Dragon Fruit Bowl

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$11.99

Base: Dragon fruit. Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, flax seeds & golden berries.

Coco Maui Bowl

Coco Maui Bowl

$10.99

Base: White coconut. Toppings: Pineapple, banana, cacao nibs, almond granola, coconut flakes.

Matcha Coco Bliss Bowl

Matcha Coco Bliss Bowl

$10.99

Base: Matcha, white coconut. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almond granola, coconut flakes.

SMOOTHIES

Powerhouse blend of raw superfood ingredients.
Wake Me Up!

Wake Me Up!

$10.79

Almond milk, cold brewed coffee, banana, cacao powder, almonds, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon & chaga

Acai Power Boost

Acai Power Boost

$10.29

Cold-pressed apple juice, amazonian acai, pineapple & banana.

Amazonian Breakfast

Amazonian Breakfast

$10.99

Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, strawberries, almond granola & coconut flakes.

Crunchy Monkey

Crunchy Monkey

$11.29

Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.

Divine Start

Divine Start

$12.60

Cold-pressed apple juice, coconut meat, kale, spinach, celery, chia seeds, flax seeds, dates, agave & spirulina.

Dragon Fruit Reboot

Dragon Fruit Reboot

$10.50

Cold-pressed apple juice, dragon fruit, pineapple & banana.

East West

East West

$7.99

Cold-pressed apple juice, banana & strawberries.

Flax Power

Flax Power

$11.29

Oat milk, amazonian acai, banana, flax seeds, maca, cinnamon, lion's mane & plant based vanilla protein.

Golden Mushroom

Golden Mushroom

$10.49

Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, orange, dried mango, golden berries & lion's mane.

Good Fibes Only

Good Fibes Only

$10.99

Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, blueberries, orange, chia seeds, flax seeds, turmeric, mint & prebiotic fiber.

Green Island

Green Island

$9.99

Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, spinach, chia seeds, mint & moringa.

Green Soul

Green Soul

$11.29

Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.

In N' Oat

In N' Oat

$9.99

Oat milk, oats, banana, blueberries, dried cranberries, ashwagandha, cinnamon & agave.

Lily

Lily

$9.49

Almond milk, banana, dates & almond granola.

Muscle Builder

Muscle Builder

$11.29

Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.

Pacific Love

Pacific Love

$10.29

Almond milk, banana, almond butter, coconut butter, cacao nibs, dates & maca.

Silver Cup

Silver Cup

$9.99

Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.

Silver Lily

Silver Lily

$10.99

Almond milk, banana, kale, dates, walnuts & almond granola.

Summerland

Summerland

$10.29

Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.

Sunny Malibu

Sunny Malibu

$10.49

Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.

U Like Um

U Like Um

$8.49

Almond milk, strawberries, dates & vanilla.

Venice Cove

Venice Cove

$8.50

Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, pineapple & dried cranberries.

SHOTS

Small but mighty! 2.5 oz shots.
Wheatgrass Btl

Wheatgrass Btl

$4.95

2.5oz - Wheatgrass & apple.

Flu Off! Btl

Flu Off! Btl

$4.45

2.5oz - Lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.

Cure Me Now Btl

Cure Me Now Btl

$4.95

2.5oz - Ginger, lemon, cayenne pepper, turmeric & oregano oil.

Heart Core Btl

Heart Core Btl

$4.95

2.5oz - Turmeric, coconut H2O, ginger & raw honey.

Acai Elixir Btl

Acai Elixir Btl

$4.95

2.5oz - Acai berry, apple & ginger.

Make Me Einstein Btl

Make Me Einstein Btl

$6.95

2.5oz - E3 Live: Blue green algae.

Double Down Btl

Double Down Btl

$2.95

2.5oz - 100% Arabica slow brew coffee shot.

BOTTLED JUICES

#1.0 - Green Fields Btl

#1.0 - Green Fields Btl

$9.95

16oz - Cucumber, celery, kale & spinach.

#1.5 - Ojai's Special Btl

#1.5 - Ojai's Special Btl

$9.95

16oz - Cucumber, celery, lemon, kale, spinach & ginger.

#2.0 - Green Supreme Btl

#2.0 - Green Supreme Btl

$9.95

16oz - Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach & lemon.

#2.5 - Maui Garden Btl

#2.5 - Maui Garden Btl

$9.95

16oz - Apple, cucumber, lemon, kale, ginger & mint.

#3.0 - Mother Earth Btl

#3.0 - Mother Earth Btl

$9.95

16oz - Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.

#3.5 - 8 Shades of Green Btl

#3.5 - 8 Shades of Green Btl

$9.95

16oz - Pineapple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, turmeric & ginger.

#4.0 - Gut Tonic Btl

#4.0 - Gut Tonic Btl

$9.75

16oz - Cucumber, celery, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.

#5.0 - Skinny Rescue Btl

#5.0 - Skinny Rescue Btl

$9.95

16oz - 100% celery juice.

#6.0 - Beet Biotic Btl

#6.0 - Beet Biotic Btl

$9.75

Beet, apple, lemon & ginger.

#8.0 - Heart Bae Btl

#8.0 - Heart Bae Btl

$9.95

16oz - Beet, cucumber, celery, kale & spinach.

#9.0 - G.O.A.T. Juice Btl

#9.0 - G.O.A.T. Juice Btl

$8.95

16oz - Grapefruit & mint.

#10.0 - Daily Synergy Btl

#10.0 - Daily Synergy Btl

$9.75

16oz - Pineapple, apple & mint.

#11.0 - Recover Me Softly Btl

#11.0 - Recover Me Softly Btl

$9.75

16oz - Apple, watermelon, carrot, ginger.

#13.0 - Beauty & Brains Btl

#13.0 - Beauty & Brains Btl

$9.75

16oz - Apple, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.

#16.0 - Malibu's Fave Btl

#16.0 - Malibu's Fave Btl

$6.95

12oz - Watermelon & mint.

Ginger Ninja Btl

Ginger Ninja Btl

$5.95

8oz - Orange, lemon, ginger, cayenne & oregano.

Brain Zener Btl

Brain Zener Btl

$6.95

12oz - Orange, coconut H2O, turmeric, maca & vegan collagen.

From the Garden of Eden Btl

From the Garden of Eden Btl

$5.95

12oz - 100% cold-pressed apple juice.

Good Ol' Orange Juice Btl

Good Ol' Orange Juice Btl

$5.95

12oz - Real California orange juice.

Skin Magic Btl

Skin Magic Btl

$6.45

12oz - Cucumber & lime.

Spirulade Btl

Spirulade Btl

$6.95

12oz - Apple, lemon, alkaline H2O, agave & blue spirulina.

ON-THE-SPOT JUICES

Fresh juices enriched with vitamins & minerals.

#1.0 - Green Fields

$9.95

Served in a cup - Cucumber, celery, kale & spinach.

#1.5 - Ojai's Special

$9.95

Served in a cup - Cucumber, celery, lemon, kale, spinach & ginger.

#2.0 - Green Supreme

$9.95

Served in a cup - Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach & lemon.

#2.5 - Maui's Garden

$9.95

Served in a cup - Apple, cucumber, lemon, kale, ginger & mint.

#3.0 - Mother Earth

$9.95

Served in a cup - Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.

#3.5 - 8 Shades of Green

$9.95

Served in a cup - Pineapple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, turmeric & ginger.

#4.0 - Gut Tonic

$9.75

Served in a cup - Cucumber, celery, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.

#5.0 - Skinny Rescue

$9.95

Served in a cup - 100% celery juice

#10.0 - Daily Synergy

$9.75

Served in a cup - Pineapple, apple & mint.

#13.0 - Beauty & Brains

$9.75

Served in a cup - Apple, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.

COFFEE

Fungalicious Iced Latte

Fungalicious Iced Latte

$6.99

20 oz. Iced Superfood Mushroom Latte – 100% arabica slow brewed coffee, chaga, lion's mane, cacao powder, cinnamon, vanilla & monk fruit.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.99

20 oz. Iced Latte – 100% organic Arabica coffee and oat milk, lightly sweetened with monk fruit.

Cold Brewed Coffee Btl

Cold Brewed Coffee Btl

$4.95

12oz - 100% Arabica slow brewed coffee & filtered H2O.

Double Down Btl

Double Down Btl

$2.95

2.5oz - 100% Arabica slow brew coffee shot.

H2O etc.

Coconut H2O Btl

Coconut H2O Btl

$6.95

16oz - Young Thai coconut water.

Aloe Vera H2O Btl

Aloe Vera H2O Btl

$3.45

16oz - Pure aloe vera & filtered H2O.

Chlorophyll H2O Btl

Chlorophyll H2O Btl

$3.95

16oz - Pure chlorophyll & alkaline H2O.

Alkaline H2O Btl

Alkaline H2O Btl

$2.50

16oz - Alkalized, high pH filtered H2O.

TINCTURE DROPS

Super Function Tincture

Super Function Tincture

$12.95

Lymphatic System Support. (1 fl oz) Ingredients: Red root bark, echinacea, purpurea root, elderberry, plantain leaf, graviola leaf, blue vervain herb, yarrow leaf/flower, myrrh oleogum-resin, thyme leaf, USP-grade vegetable glycerin, purified water. Instructions: 1mL (20 drops) 1 to 3 times a day, or as needed. Note: Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.

Adrenal Balance Tincture

Adrenal Balance Tincture

$12.95

Enhance Mood & Reduce Stress. (1 fl oz) Ingredients: Astralagus root, wood betony herb, gingko leaf, eleuthero root, gotu kola herb, rhodiola root, licorice root, lavender flower, spearmint leaf, passion flower leaf. Instructions: 1mL (20 drops) 1 to 3 times a day, or as needed. Note: Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.

Detox Magic Tincture

Detox Magic Tincture

$12.95

Intestinal Lower Bowel Cleanse. (1 fl oz) Ingredients: Black walnut hull, orange peel, lavender flower, European penny royal herb, clove bud, gentian root, wormwood leaf/stem, tansy herb, USP-Grade vegetable glycerin, purified water. Instructions: 1mL (20 drops) 1 to 3 times a day, or as needed. Note: Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.

Energy & Stamina Tincture

Energy & Stamina Tincture

$12.95

Endurance & Body Function. (1 fl oz) Ingredients: Gotu kola herb, gingko leaf, guarana seed, ashwagandha root, yerba mate' leaf, hawthorn leaf, green tea leaf, eleuthero root, bupleurum root, tongkat ali root, USP-Grade vegetable glycerin, purified water. Instructions: 1mL (20 drops) 1 to 3 times a day, or as needed. Note: Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are located at Westfield Century City mall on Level 1 near Macy's & Eataly.

Website

Location

10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Level 1, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Directions

Gallery
Juice Crafters image
Juice Crafters image
Juice Crafters image

Similar restaurants in your area

SunLife Organics - Century City
orange starNo Reviews
10250 Santa Monica Blvd #1383 Los Angeles, CA 90067
View restaurantnext
Pacific Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2121 Avenue of the Stars Los Angeles, CA 90067
View restaurantnext
The Farm of Beverly Hills
orange star3.9 • 1,807
439 N Beverly Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210-4601
View restaurantnext
Chaumont (Beverly Hills) - 143 S Beverly drive
orange starNo Reviews
143 S Beverly drive Beverly Hills, CA 90212
View restaurantnext
Nate 'n Al's - 414 N Beverly Dr
orange star4.1 • 4,670
414 N Beverly Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Westwood
orange star3.2 • 11
10960 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90024
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Atwater Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Boyle Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Sawtelle
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
Los Feliz
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Little Tokyo
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston