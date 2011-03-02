- Home
- Los Angeles
- Century City
- Juice & Smoothies
- Juice Crafters - Santa Monica
Juice Crafters - Santa Monica
10250 Santa Monica Boulevard
Level 1
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Popular Items
Acai - Classic Bowl
Base: Amazonian acai, banana. Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
Muscle Builder
Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.
Acai - Protein Bowl
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.
✷PROMO✷
Buy 3 Juices, Get 3 Shots Free!
Buy 3 juices and get 3 shots FREE! (You save $15.85)
Flu Care Package
Flu Off shot / Cure Me Now shot / Alkaline Tonic #13 juice / Greenest #3 juice (You save $1.50)
Flu Off! (6pc) Bottled Shots
Lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper. (You save $2.40)
Cure Me Now! (6pc) Bottled Shots
Lemon, ginger, cayenne, turmeric & oregano oil. (You save $2.70)
BOWLS
Acai - Classic Bowl
Base: Amazonian acai, banana. Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
Acai - Chocolate Bowl
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, cacao powder, chocolate protein. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, cacao nibs, almond butter.
Acai - Protein Bowl
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.
Acai - Kale Bowl
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach. Toppings: Banana, pineapple, coconut flakes, walnuts.
Dragon Fruit Bowl
Base: Dragon fruit. Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, flax seeds & golden berries.
Coco Maui Bowl
Base: White coconut. Toppings: Pineapple, banana, cacao nibs, almond granola, coconut flakes.
Matcha Coco Bliss Bowl
Base: Matcha, white coconut. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almond granola, coconut flakes.
SMOOTHIES
Wake Me Up!
Almond milk, cold brewed coffee, banana, cacao powder, almonds, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon & chaga
Acai Power Boost
Cold-pressed apple juice, amazonian acai, pineapple & banana.
Amazonian Breakfast
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, strawberries, almond granola & coconut flakes.
Crunchy Monkey
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
Divine Start
Cold-pressed apple juice, coconut meat, kale, spinach, celery, chia seeds, flax seeds, dates, agave & spirulina.
Dragon Fruit Reboot
Cold-pressed apple juice, dragon fruit, pineapple & banana.
East West
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana & strawberries.
Flax Power
Oat milk, amazonian acai, banana, flax seeds, maca, cinnamon, lion's mane & plant based vanilla protein.
Golden Mushroom
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, orange, dried mango, golden berries & lion's mane.
Good Fibes Only
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, blueberries, orange, chia seeds, flax seeds, turmeric, mint & prebiotic fiber.
Green Island
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, spinach, chia seeds, mint & moringa.
Green Soul
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
In N' Oat
Oat milk, oats, banana, blueberries, dried cranberries, ashwagandha, cinnamon & agave.
Lily
Almond milk, banana, dates & almond granola.
Muscle Builder
Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.
Pacific Love
Almond milk, banana, almond butter, coconut butter, cacao nibs, dates & maca.
Silver Cup
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.
Silver Lily
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates, walnuts & almond granola.
Summerland
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.
Sunny Malibu
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
U Like Um
Almond milk, strawberries, dates & vanilla.
Venice Cove
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, pineapple & dried cranberries.
SHOTS
Wheatgrass Btl
2.5oz - Wheatgrass & apple.
Flu Off! Btl
2.5oz - Lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
Cure Me Now Btl
2.5oz - Ginger, lemon, cayenne pepper, turmeric & oregano oil.
Heart Core Btl
2.5oz - Turmeric, coconut H2O, ginger & raw honey.
Acai Elixir Btl
2.5oz - Acai berry, apple & ginger.
Make Me Einstein Btl
2.5oz - E3 Live: Blue green algae.
Double Down Btl
2.5oz - 100% Arabica slow brew coffee shot.
BOTTLED JUICES
#1.0 - Green Fields Btl
16oz - Cucumber, celery, kale & spinach.
#1.5 - Ojai's Special Btl
16oz - Cucumber, celery, lemon, kale, spinach & ginger.
#2.0 - Green Supreme Btl
16oz - Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach & lemon.
#2.5 - Maui Garden Btl
16oz - Apple, cucumber, lemon, kale, ginger & mint.
#3.0 - Mother Earth Btl
16oz - Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
#3.5 - 8 Shades of Green Btl
16oz - Pineapple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, turmeric & ginger.
#4.0 - Gut Tonic Btl
16oz - Cucumber, celery, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
#5.0 - Skinny Rescue Btl
16oz - 100% celery juice.
#6.0 - Beet Biotic Btl
Beet, apple, lemon & ginger.
#8.0 - Heart Bae Btl
16oz - Beet, cucumber, celery, kale & spinach.
#9.0 - G.O.A.T. Juice Btl
16oz - Grapefruit & mint.
#10.0 - Daily Synergy Btl
16oz - Pineapple, apple & mint.
#11.0 - Recover Me Softly Btl
16oz - Apple, watermelon, carrot, ginger.
#13.0 - Beauty & Brains Btl
16oz - Apple, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
#16.0 - Malibu's Fave Btl
12oz - Watermelon & mint.
Ginger Ninja Btl
8oz - Orange, lemon, ginger, cayenne & oregano.
Brain Zener Btl
12oz - Orange, coconut H2O, turmeric, maca & vegan collagen.
From the Garden of Eden Btl
12oz - 100% cold-pressed apple juice.
Good Ol' Orange Juice Btl
12oz - Real California orange juice.
Skin Magic Btl
12oz - Cucumber & lime.
Spirulade Btl
12oz - Apple, lemon, alkaline H2O, agave & blue spirulina.
ON-THE-SPOT JUICES
#1.0 - Green Fields
Served in a cup - Cucumber, celery, kale & spinach.
#1.5 - Ojai's Special
Served in a cup - Cucumber, celery, lemon, kale, spinach & ginger.
#2.0 - Green Supreme
Served in a cup - Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach & lemon.
#2.5 - Maui's Garden
Served in a cup - Apple, cucumber, lemon, kale, ginger & mint.
#3.0 - Mother Earth
Served in a cup - Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
#3.5 - 8 Shades of Green
Served in a cup - Pineapple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, turmeric & ginger.
#4.0 - Gut Tonic
Served in a cup - Cucumber, celery, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
#5.0 - Skinny Rescue
Served in a cup - 100% celery juice
#10.0 - Daily Synergy
Served in a cup - Pineapple, apple & mint.
#13.0 - Beauty & Brains
Served in a cup - Apple, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
COFFEE
Fungalicious Iced Latte
20 oz. Iced Superfood Mushroom Latte – 100% arabica slow brewed coffee, chaga, lion's mane, cacao powder, cinnamon, vanilla & monk fruit.
Iced Latte
20 oz. Iced Latte – 100% organic Arabica coffee and oat milk, lightly sweetened with monk fruit.
Cold Brewed Coffee Btl
12oz - 100% Arabica slow brewed coffee & filtered H2O.
Double Down Btl
2.5oz - 100% Arabica slow brew coffee shot.
H2O etc.
TINCTURE DROPS
Super Function Tincture
Lymphatic System Support. (1 fl oz) Ingredients: Red root bark, echinacea, purpurea root, elderberry, plantain leaf, graviola leaf, blue vervain herb, yarrow leaf/flower, myrrh oleogum-resin, thyme leaf, USP-grade vegetable glycerin, purified water. Instructions: 1mL (20 drops) 1 to 3 times a day, or as needed. Note: Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.
Adrenal Balance Tincture
Enhance Mood & Reduce Stress. (1 fl oz) Ingredients: Astralagus root, wood betony herb, gingko leaf, eleuthero root, gotu kola herb, rhodiola root, licorice root, lavender flower, spearmint leaf, passion flower leaf. Instructions: 1mL (20 drops) 1 to 3 times a day, or as needed. Note: Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.
Detox Magic Tincture
Intestinal Lower Bowel Cleanse. (1 fl oz) Ingredients: Black walnut hull, orange peel, lavender flower, European penny royal herb, clove bud, gentian root, wormwood leaf/stem, tansy herb, USP-Grade vegetable glycerin, purified water. Instructions: 1mL (20 drops) 1 to 3 times a day, or as needed. Note: Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.
Energy & Stamina Tincture
Endurance & Body Function. (1 fl oz) Ingredients: Gotu kola herb, gingko leaf, guarana seed, ashwagandha root, yerba mate' leaf, hawthorn leaf, green tea leaf, eleuthero root, bupleurum root, tongkat ali root, USP-Grade vegetable glycerin, purified water. Instructions: 1mL (20 drops) 1 to 3 times a day, or as needed. Note: Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
We are located at Westfield Century City mall on Level 1 near Macy's & Eataly.
10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Level 1, Los Angeles, CA 90067