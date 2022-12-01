American
Breakfast & Brunch
The Farm of Beverly Hills
1,807 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Farm’s location on North Beverly Drive is a local landmark for both residents and visitors from around the world. Just steps away from Rodeo Drive, The Farm is in the center of one of the busiest shopping districts in Southern California. Guests enjoy people watching while dining on the patio or in our comfortable, yet refined dining room. Come enjoy a range of classic dishes and new favorites at one of the best restaurants in Beverly Hills.
Location
439 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210-4601
Gallery
