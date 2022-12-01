Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Farm of Beverly Hills

1,807 Reviews

$$

439 N Beverly Dr

Beverly Hills, CA 90210-4601

Popular Items

Cobb Salad
Blackened Chicken Wrap
Salmon Grain Bowl

Staff Grocery Box

Staff Grocery Box

$25.00

We will put together a box of fresh grocery items for a member of our staff.

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$15.75

Avocado, Chile Flakes, Sea Salt, Arugula, Watermelon Radish, Lemon Juice, Cumin, Sesame Seeds & Olive Oil

Granola & Yogurt

$16.50

Housemade Granola with Nuts, Plain Greek Yogurt, Berries & Honey

Oatmeal Bowl

$14.50

Breakfast Grain Bowl

$17.50

Organic Wild Rice, Farro & Quinoa with Asparagus, Mushrooms, Cilantro, Arugula, Lemon Vinaigrette & Two Poached Eggs

Breakfast Burrito

$17.50

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Pico de Gallo, Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Avocado

Fried Egg Sandwich

$17.50

Fried Eggs, Bacon, Shallot Aioli & Jack Cheese on a Croissant with Potatoes or Organic Greens Substitute Berries 2

Huevos Rancheros

$17.50

Fried Eggs on a Crisp Corn Tortilla with a Black Bean Potato Cake, Avocado, Jack Cheese & Ranchero Sauce

Omelet

$18.75

Choice of 4 items from below. Served with choice of Potatoes or Organic Greens - Substitute Berries 2 Substitute Egg Whites 2

Scramble

$18.75

Choice of 4 items from below. Served with choice of Potatoes or Organic Greens - Substitute Berries 2 Substitute Egg Whites 2

Pancakes Buttermilk

$15.75

Pancakes Blueberry

$16.50

Pancakes Banana

$16.50

2 Egg Breakfast

$15.50

One Egg

$3.00

Berries Cup

$7.00

Berries Bowl

$13.50

Appetizers

Brussels Sprouts

$13.50

Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts with Lemon & Parmesan Cheese

Chips & Dip

$13.50

Blackbean Hummus, Guracamole & Housemade Tortilla Chips

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.50

Chile Flakes & Capers

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Vegan Lentil Soup Cup

$6.50

Vegan Lentil Soup Bowl

$12.50

Turkey Chili Cup

$6.50

Turkey Chili Bowl

$12.50

Salads

Chicken Feta Salad

$20.50

Grilled Chicken, Shredded Cabbage, Feta Cheese, Caramelized Onions & Green Onion with Red Wine Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$21.50

Chicken Breast, Bacon, Egg, Blue Cheese, Romaine, Avocado, Tomatoes & Sherry Vinaigrette

Harvest Kale Salad

$17.50

Organic Kale, Arugula, Squash, Quinoa, Avocado & White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad

$20.50

Spinach, Parmesan, Quinoa, Cherry Tomatoes, Spicy Cauliflower & Pesto Vinaigrette

Maple Salmon Salad

$25.50

Organic Greens, Apples, Candied Walnuts, Cherry Tomatoes, Grapes & Maple Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Blackened Chicken Tortilla Salad

$21.50

Romaine, Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Cilantro Dressing

Sandwiches & Burgers

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.50

Japaleno Slaw & Grilled Onions

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$18.50

Bacon, Tomatoes, Onions, Baby Greens & Cilantro Aioli

Turkey Gruyere Burger

$21.50

Classic Burger

$20.50

Lunch Entrees

Salmon Grain Bowl

$25.50

Desserts & Baked Goods

Croissant

$3.75

Brownie

$3.75Out of stock

Frozen Farm Corn Muffins

$7.75Out of stock

Farm Corn Muffins Par Baked & Frozen. Heat in 350 degree oven at home for 15 minutes and enjoy!

Beverages

Pellegrino

$8.00Out of stock

Stillwater

$5.50

Kombucha

$9.00

Green Juice

$8.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.50

Non Fat Milk

$5.00

Almond Milk

$5.50

Oat Milk

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Coffee & Espresso

Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$5.50

Americano

$5.00

Decaf Americano

$5.00

Espresso Single

$3.00

Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino Single

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte Single

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Mocciato Single

$4.00

Mocciato

$5.00

Flat White

$6.00

Mocha Single

$5.50

Mocha

$6.50

Vanilla Latte Single

$5.50

Vanilla Latte

$6.50

Iced Latte

$6.00

Iced Cappuccino

$6.00

Iced Mocha

$6.50

Kids

Kids Two Eggs

$9.50

Kids Silver Dollar

$9.50

Kids Penne with Parmesan

$10.50

Kids PB&J

$10.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$11.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Farm’s location on North Beverly Drive is a local landmark for both residents and visitors from around the world. Just steps away from Rodeo Drive, The Farm is in the center of one of the busiest shopping districts in Southern California. Guests enjoy people watching while dining on the patio or in our comfortable, yet refined dining room. Come enjoy a range of classic dishes and new favorites at one of the best restaurants in Beverly Hills.

Website

Location

439 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210-4601

Directions

