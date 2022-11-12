Steakhouses
Sushi & Japanese
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse Altamonte
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!
Location
468 W. HIGHWAY 436, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL 32714
Gallery