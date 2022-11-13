Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Vera Asian - Creative Village

No reviews yet

$

422 North Terry Ave

Orlando, FL 32801

WOK

WOK: Chicken

$10.50

WOK: Beef

$11.50

WOK: Shrimp

$11.50

WOK: Tofu

$10.50

WOK: Veggies

$10.50

TERIYAKI

TER: CHICKEN

TER: CHICKEN

$10.50
TER: BEEF

TER: BEEF

$11.50

TER: SHRIMP

$11.50

TER: TOFU

$10.50

SUSHI

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$5.50

crab mix, cucumber & avocado

SPICY CALIFORNIA ROLL

$5.50

crab mix, cucumber, avocado & spicy mayo

VEGGIE ROLL

$5.75

cucumber, avocado & asparagus

PHILLY ROLL

$6.50

smoked salmon, cream cheese & cucumber

SALMON ROLL

$6.50

salmon & avocado

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$6.50

salmon, avocado & spicy mayo

TUNA ROLL

$6.50

tuna & avocado

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$6.50

tuna, avocado & spicy mayo

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$7.50

tempura crumbs & avocado

CRUNCY SPICY TEMPURA ROLL

$7.75

tempura crumbs, shrimp tempura, avocado & spicy mayo

CRUNCHY SPICY SALMON ROLL

$6.75

tempura crumbs, salmon, avocado & spicy mayo

CRUNCY SPICY TUNA ROLL

$6.75

tempura crumbs, tuna, avocado & spicy mayo

ALASKA ROLL

$10.50

crab mix, cucumber & avocado topped with salmon & avocado

DRAGON ROLL

$10.50

shrimp tempura, unagi, & avocado topped with smoked unagi & avocado

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$10.50

smoked eel, cream cheese, avocado topped with caviar & eel sauce

RAINBOW ROLL

$10.50

crab mix, cucumber & avocado topped with salmon, tuna & avocado

SAKURA ROLL

$10.50

spicy crab mix & avocado topped with tuna & avocado

SPICY COMBO ROLL

$11.50

salmon, tuna avocado & spicy mayo

SUPER SHRIMP ROLL

$11.50

shrimp tempura topped with sushi shrimp & avocado

NIGIRI COMBO

$12.50

assorted salmon, tuna, shrimp (8 pieces)

SUSHI DELUXE

$12.50

assorted salmon, tuna, shirmp (8 pieces)

SUSHI SASHIMI COMBO

$13.50

assorted salmon, tuna, shrimp (8 pieces)

SASHIMI COMBO ASSORTED

$13.50

assorted salmon, tuna, shrimp & seaweed salad (8 pieces)

VEGGIE DELUXE

$11.50

Veggies roll (8), 4 stuffed tofu & seaweed salads

SPECIALS

FRIED RICE (CHICKEN)

$10.50

FRIED RICE (BEEF)

$11.50

FRIED RICE (SHRIMP)

$11.50

FRIED RICE (TOFU)

$10.50

PAD THAI (CHICKEN)

$10.50

PAD THAI (BEEF)

$11.50

PAD THAI (SHRIMP)

$11.50

PAD THAI (TOFU)

$10.50

SWEET CHILI CHICKEN

$10.50

BASIL BEEF & SHRIMP

$12.50

LEMONGRASS CHICKEN

$10.50

SMALL BITES

CRAB RANGOONS

$3.00

DUMPLING (CHICKEN)

$4.00

chicken, shredded cabbage & spring onions inside a whole wheat flour wrapper

SPRING ROLL (VEGGIE)

$3.00

veggies (shredded cabbage, carrots & celery) rolled in a crispy egg roll wrapper

EGG ROLL (CHICKEN)

$4.50

chicken, shredded carrots, cabbage, and spices rolled in a crispy wrapper

SUMMER ROLL (SHRIMP)

$4.50

Sushi shrimps, carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, fresh basil leaves & vermicelli noodle wrapped in a soft rice paper

CHICKEN SATAY (SKEWER-3)

$5.50

MISO SOUP

$3.00

BANANA

$1.00

N/A BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.25

BOTTLE JUICE

$2.75

ORGANIC MILK

$2.75

VITAMIN WATER

$2.75

BOTTLE WATER

$2.75

CAN DRINKS (ASSORTED)

$1.75

BOTTLED JUICE

$2.75

BAI DRINKS (ASSORTED)

$3.50

RAMUNE DRINKS (ASSORTED)

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

422 North Terry Ave, Orlando, FL 32801

Directions

