La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

3409 Fruitvale Avenue

Oakland, CA 94602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Empanadilla
Chicken Empanadilla
Chicharron De Pollo Combo

Combinations

Arooz
Beef Empanadilla Combo

Beef Empanadilla Combo

$17.00
Camarones A La Criolla Combo

Camarones A La Criolla Combo

$21.00

Shrimp Sautéed in Seasoned Tomato based Sauce, , Arroz con Gandules, and Maduros

Chicharron De Pollo Combo

Chicharron De Pollo Combo

$17.00

Fried Chicken Cracklings, , Arroz con Gandules, and Maduros

Chicken Empanadilla Combo

$17.00

Kid's Chicken Tender Meal

$10.00
Pernil Combo

Pernil Combo

$20.00Out of stock

Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder with your choice of rice and plantains.

Pollo Encebollado Combo

Pollo Encebollado Combo

$17.00

Grilled Chicken & Sautéed Onions, , Arroz con Gandules, and Maduros

Veggie Empanadilla Combo

$17.00

Bistec Encebollado Combo

$21.00

Mofongo

Mofongo de Camarones

Mofongo de Camarones

$25.00

Fried Plantains, Seasoned and mashed together to form a mountain of deliciousness! Topped with Seasoned & Sautéed Shrimp.

Mofongo de Pollo Encebollado

$21.00

Fried Plantains, Seasoned and mashed together to form a mountain of deliciousness! Topped with Grilled Chicken & Sautéed Onions.

Mofongo de Chicharron de Pollo

Mofongo de Chicharron de Pollo

$21.00

Fried Plantains, Seasoned and mashed together to form a mountain of deliciousness! Topped with Fried Chicken Cracklings.

Mofongo de Veggie

$17.00

Fried Plantains, Seasoned and mashed together to form a mountain of deliciousness! Topped with Sautéed Bell Peppers and Red Onions.

Mofongo de Pernil

$24.00Out of stock

Fried Plantains, Seasoned and mashed together to form a mountain of deliciousness! Topped with Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder!

Empanadillas

Beef Empanadilla

$8.00
Chicken Empanadilla

Chicken Empanadilla

$8.00

Delicious fried stuffed turnover.

Vegetable Empanadilla

Vegetable Empanadilla

$8.00

Delicious fried stuffed turnover.

Solo Items

Chicharron De Pollo

$12.00

Fried Chicken Cracklings

Arroz Con Gandules

$8.00

Seasoned Rice with Pigeon Peas

Habichuelas Guisado

$8.00

Pink bean stew with squash and carrtos.

Arroz Blanco

$4.00

Steamed White Rice

Tostones

$8.00

Maduros

$8.00

Sweet Plantain

Avocado

$2.00

Yucca Frita

$8.00

Mojo (garlic oil)

$2.00

Desserts

White Rum Cake

White Rum Cake

$5.00
Red Velvet Rum Cake

Red Velvet Rum Cake

$5.00
Flan

Flan

$5.00Out of stock

Papa Rellenas

Papa Rellena

$4.00Out of stock

Del Cielo Brewery

Cerveza Rica

$8.00

Guava Dreamy

$8.00

F*** Cancer, HAZY IPA 6.7%

$8.00

Yerba Buena, Gose with Mint & Lime, 4.8%

$8.00

La Perla East Bay Larger 4.8%

$8.00

La Perla Larger 4 pack

$24.00

Altamont Beer Works

Maui Waui IPA 6.5%

$8.00

Hella Hoppy 9%

$9.00

Original Pattern

Country Doctor Pilsner

$8.00

TRACKIE DACKS, Hazy IPA, 6.8%

$8.00

Soda

7-Up

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Coco Rico

$4.00

Coke Zero

$2.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Kola Champagne

$4.00

Malta - Goya

$3.50

Malta - India

$4.00

6 pack Specialty Sodas

$18.00

Juice

Kerns

$2.50

Kerns juice (Guava Nectar, Strawberry Banana Nectar, Mango Nectar, Peach Nectar

Water

Bottled water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Fiji Water

$3.00

Topo Chico 12oz

$4.00

Topo Chico 16.9oz

$5.00

Mayo

Mayo Ketchup .75oz

$0.50

Mayo Ketchup 4oz

$3.00

Fuego Mango

Fuego Mango .75oz

$0.50Out of stock

Fuego Mango 4oz

$3.00Out of stock

Sofrito

Sofrito 12oz

$12.00

Hoodies

Red letter

$60.00

Black and Turquoise Shirt

Black and Turquoise - XXL

Black and Turquoise - XXL

$25.00

Black and Turquoise - XL

$25.00

Black and Turquoise - L

$25.00

Black and Turquoise - M

$25.00

Black and Turquoise - S

$25.00

Neon MIA Shirt

Neon MIA Shirt - XXL

Neon MIA Shirt - XXL

$25.00

Neon MIA Shirt - XL

$25.00

Neon MIA Shirt - L

$25.00

Neon MIA Shirt - M

$25.00

Neon MIA Shirt - S

DONATION

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Here at La Perla, we are serving up some of the best tasting Puerto Rican Cuisine in the Bay Area at our new location! 3409 Fruitvale Avenue Oakland, Ca!

Location

3409 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland, CA 94602

Directions

La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine image
La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine image
La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine image

