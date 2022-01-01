La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
Here at La Perla, we are serving up some of the best tasting Puerto Rican Cuisine in the Bay Area at our new location! 3409 Fruitvale Avenue Oakland, Ca!
Location
3409 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland, CA 94602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Oakland
More near Oakland