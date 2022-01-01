Latin American
Seafood
La Mar Cebicheria Peruana
6,447 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Peruvian cuisine is the most heavily influenced by the variety of ethnic backgrounds found throughout Peru. The blending of these cultures mixed with Peru’s unusually large number of climate changes due to its many geological difference, combined with its unique, indigenous agriculture is what gives Peruvian cuisine its edge and makes it some of the best cuisines from around the world.
Location
Pier 1.5 Suite 100, San Francisco, CA 94111
