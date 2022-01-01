Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Seafood

La Mar Cebicheria Peruana

6,447 Reviews

Pier 1.5 Suite 100

San Francisco, CA 94111

Nigris

Peruvian Style Sushi
Nigiri Anticuchero

Nigiri Anticuchero

$21.00

King salmon, anticuchera sauce, jalapeño pepper cream, and potato threads. Contains seafood and peppers.

Nigiri Criollo

Nigiri Criollo

$24.00

Seasonal fish with smoked Aji

Nigiri Saltado

Nigiri Saltado

$21.00

Wagyu skirt steak, quail egg, chalaca, and lomo saltado sauce. Contains shellfish, peppers, soy and egg.

Nigiri Sampler

Nigiri Sampler

$32.00

Sample of all nigiris

Nigiri Bachiche

$19.00

Nigiri Bachiche 1pc

$5.00

Cebiches/ Tiraditos

Cebiche Clasico

Cebiche Clasico

$25.00

Catch of the day in a classic leche de tigre, with red onion, habanero, corn, sweet potatoes (contains seafood & peppers)

Cebiche Chalaco

$24.00
Cebiche Limeno

Cebiche Limeno

$24.00

Catch of the day, shrimp, calamari, octopus in rocoto leche de tigre (contains seafood)

 Cebiche Nikkei

Cebiche Nikkei

$25.00

Ahi tuna, red onion, japanese cucumber, daikon, avocado, nori in a tamarind leche de tigre (contains peppers, soy, seeds and sesame)

CebicheVeggie

CebicheVeggie

$19.00

Grilled zucchinis, roasted sweet corn, kabocha squash chips, cancha served on creamy jalapeño leche de tigre (contains peppers, this dish is vegan)

Cebiche Tasting

Cebiche Tasting

$42.00

A selection of our most popular cebiches: Clásico, Mixto and Nikkei Contains peppers, seafood, soy, sesame seeds.

Tiradito Laqueado

$24.00

Tiradito Limeno

$23.00
TiraditoVerde

TiraditoVerde

$22.00

Wild salmon belly in jalapeno and cilantro leche de tigre, quinoa pop, and cilantro leaf

Causas/ Cold app

Causa Limena

Causa Limena

$28.00

Dungeness crab, avocado and creamy aji amarillo sauce (contains shellfish, seafood, peppers and egg)

Anticuchos

Pulpo

Pulpo

$34.00

Octopus, kabocha squash locro, fried fava beans, garlic chips and black olive aioli (contains peppers, gluten, dairy and egg)

Anticucho de Pollo

Anticucho de Pollo

$19.00

Chicken, sweet potato, chalaca and huacabtay cream (contains peppers, dairy and egg)

Empanadas/ Roquitas

Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$16.50

Sirloin with onions and aji panca served with huacatay sauce *Contains gluten, dairy, and egg

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$14.50

Stewed chicken, aji amarillo topped with polleria cream and chalaca. *Contains gluten, dairy, and egg

Choclo Empanada

Choclo Empanada

$14.50

Peruvian sweet corn topped with huacatay cream and chalaca *Contains gluten, dairy, and egg

Empanada Sampler

Empanada Sampler

$27.00

All four empanadas (chicken, beef, corn and mushroom).

Mushroom Empanada

Mushroom Empanada

$14.50

Flambéed mushrooms served with rocoto cream and salsa. *Contains gluten, dairy, and egg

Roquitas

Roquitas

$26.00

Rockshrimp wrapped with crispy squid ink tempura, served over crispy rice paper, and tartara chifa (contains gluten, shellfish and soy)

Extra Roquita

$7.00

Verdes

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$22.00

Organic Peruvian quinoa, burrata, lettuce, arugula, cherry tomatoes, basil and parmesan dressing (contains dairy)

Plancha Veggie

Plancha Veggie

$22.00

Market fresh, crisp vegetables, glazed with a spicy pachikay sauce and grilled a la plancha. Garnished with fresh lime juice for light acidity (contains peppers and sesame)

Mar Y Tierra

Quinoa Chaufa

Quinoa Chaufa

$24.00

Wok-fried quinoa, bell peppers, seasonal vegetables, and fried egg (peppers, soy, sesame and egg)

Chaufa Aeropuerto

$34.00
Adobo Atamalado

Adobo Atamalado

$41.00

Bone-In Berkshire pork hind shank slowly cooked with aji panca, red wine, sweet chili sauce, quinoa-corn tamal, and mint salad (contains peppers and dairy)

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$44.00

Traditional Peruvian style beef tenderloin, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, soy and oyster sauce, potatoes, and rice (contains shellfish, dairy, gluten, soy and peppers)

Chicken Saltado

$34.00
Arroz Norteno

Arroz Norteno

$46.00

Shrimp in wok-fried rice with aji amarillo, vegetables, black beer, and cilantro topped with chalaca and aji amarillo, leche de tigre (contains seafood, shrimp, shellfish, peppers, gluten and egg)

Sides

$ ADD Salmon

$15.00

DD Side Arroz Blanco

$5.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Add Lomo

$29.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Peruvian cuisine is the most heavily influenced by the variety of ethnic backgrounds found throughout Peru. The blending of these cultures mixed with Peru’s unusually large number of climate changes due to its many geological difference, combined with its unique, indigenous agriculture is what gives Peruvian cuisine its edge and makes it some of the best cuisines from around the world.

Website

Location

Pier 1.5 Suite 100, San Francisco, CA 94111

Directions

La Mar Cebicheria Peruana image
La Mar Cebicheria Peruana image
La Mar Cebicheria Peruana image

