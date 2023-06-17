Larkin Filling Station Larkin Square
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Enjoy a scratch-made lunch 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m Monday through Friday. The Filling Station is a 1930’s gas station retrofitted to accommodate a modern lunch restaurant with a focus on fresh flavors and seasonal ingredients as well as exceptional service. Full menu available for take-out. In addition to lunch, the Filling Station kitchen is a full service catering facility and operates as a private event venue after hours. Contact our team for more information!
745 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY 14210
