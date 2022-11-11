Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Local Steamer

1,416 Reviews

$$

14656 Front Beach rd

Panama City beach, FL 32413

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Peeled Shrimp Platter
1 lb Peeled and Deveined Shrimp
1 Serving -Corn/Potato

Seafood Platters

Jumbo Peeled Shrimp Platter

Jumbo Peeled Shrimp Platter

$19.99

Around 10 Jumbo Peeled and Deveined Shrimp! Corn, Sausage, Potatoes. Hot Butter and Our Famous Local Spice! (Mild-Medium-Hot)

Famous Royal Red Shrimp Platter

Famous Royal Red Shrimp Platter

$21.99

Around 10-12 Super Jumbo Royal Red Shrimp! Corn, Sausage, Potatoes. Hot Butter and Our Famous Local Spice! ( This is the Locals Favorite! )

Famous Platter for One!

Famous Platter for One!

$39.99

10 Jumbo Peeled and Deveined Shrimp & 1 Cluster of Snow Crab! Corn, Sausage, Potatoes. Hot Butter and Our Famous Local Spice! * This is what made Local Steamer Famous!

Famous Seafood Platter for Two

Famous Seafood Platter for Two

$79.99

Two Platters! Each Platter Comes with 10 Jumbo Peeled and Deveined Shrimp & 1 Cluster of Crab! Corn, Sausage, Potatoes. Hot Butter and Our Famous Local Spice!

Famous Seafood Platter for Four

Famous Seafood Platter for Four

$149.99

Four Platters! Each Platter Comes with 10 Jumbo Peeled and Deveined Shrimp & 1 Cluster of Crab! Corn, Sausage, Potatoes. Hot Butter and Our Famous Local Spice!

Snow Crab Platter

Snow Crab Platter

$43.99

Two Clusters of Grade-A Snow Crab! Corn, Sausage, Potatoes. Hot Butter and Our Famous Local Spice!

Bay Scallop Platter

Bay Scallop Platter

$25.99

Over two dozen fresh Bay scallops! Corn, Sausage, Potatoes. Hot butter and our Famous Local Spice!

Dozen Steamed Oysters

Dozen Steamed Oysters

$17.99

Dozen local oysters steamed to perfection

Crawfish Platter

Crawfish Platter

$13.99

A full pound of Jumbo Crawfish! Corn, Sausage, Potatoes. Hot Butter and our Famous Local Spice!

Royal Red Lunch Special

$11.99Out of stock

By the Pound

1 lb Peeled and Deveined Shrimp

1 lb Peeled and Deveined Shrimp

$21.99
1 lb Snow Crab

1 lb Snow Crab

$39.99
1 lb Royal Red Shrimp

1 lb Royal Red Shrimp

$21.99
1 lb Bay Scallops

1 lb Bay Scallops

$21.99
1 lb Crawfish

1 lb Crawfish

$17.99

Raw Fresh Fish

Local Red Snapper (raw)

Local Red Snapper (raw)

$17.99
Local Gag Grouper (raw)

Local Gag Grouper (raw)

$29.99

Add-Ons and Sides

Jose's Jalapeño Ranch Tuna Dip

Jose's Jalapeño Ranch Tuna Dip

$10.99

Famous Family Recipe! Not to spicy with a tiny kick! Comes With Saltine Crackers!

Giles Smoked Tuna Dip

Giles Smoked Tuna Dip

$11.99

Our Famous Family Recipe! Comes With Saltine Crackers!

Crabby Dave’s Crab Dip

Crabby Dave’s Crab Dip

$12.99

The Best Pimento Crab Dip On The Planet! Comes With Saltine Crackers!

Large Coleslaw

Large Coleslaw

$3.99
1 Serving -Corn/Potato

1 Serving -Corn/Potato

$3.59
1 Corn

1 Corn

$1.49
1 Sausage

1 Sausage

$5.99
1 Hard Boiled Egg

1 Hard Boiled Egg

$0.99
Copper's Famous Gator Sausage

Copper's Famous Gator Sausage

$9.99

Best Gator Sausage this side of the Mississippi!

2oz Hot Butter

2oz Hot Butter

$0.60
2oz Famous Adrian's Cocktail Sauce

2oz Famous Adrian's Cocktail Sauce

$0.49

Made In House !

1 Crab Cracker

1 Crab Cracker

$8.99
T - Shirt

T - Shirt

$16.99Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.99

A delicious green salad of romaine lettuce and croutons dressed with lemon juice (or lime juice), olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, Dijon mustard, Parmesan cheese, and black pepper.

Dessert

Island Mini Key Lime Pie

Island Mini Key Lime Pie

$3.99
Granny's Strawberry Cheesecake

Granny's Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

The Best Strawberry Cheesecake Granny Ever Made! Will Make Your Taste Buds Dance!

Omar's Special Caramel Cheesecake

Omar's Special Caramel Cheesecake

$4.99

The Best Carmel Cheesecake! Made in House! Will Make Your Taste Buds Dance!

Jamaican Chocolate Cake

Jamaican Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Drinks

Spring Water

Spring Water

$1.99
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$1.99
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.99
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Gatorade

Gatorade

$1.99

Bottled Drink

$1.99

12 oz Can

$0.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Best steamed shrimp and crap platters on the beach! Come on in and taste the difference!

Website

Location

14656 Front Beach rd, Panama City beach, FL 32413

Directions

Gallery
Local Steamer image
Local Steamer image
Local Steamer image

