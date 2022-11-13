Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hook'd Pier Bar & Grill

1,495 Reviews

$$

16201 C Front Beach Rd

Panama City Beach, FL 32413

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Basket
Fried Grouper Fingers Basket
All American Burger

Appetizers

Chips

$2.95

5oz Guacamole

$5.95

5oz Queso

$3.95

5oz Salsa

$1.95

Alligator Bites

$10.95

Bone In Wings

$13.95

Boneless Chicken

$10.95

Bowl of Black Beans & Rice

$8.95

Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp

$9.95

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Nachos

$9.95

Pickle Fries

$8.95

Pow Pow Shrimp

$12.95

Tuna Dip

$13.95

Baskets

Fried Chicken Basket

$13.95

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.95

Fried Grouper Fingers Basket

$15.95

Burgers

All American Burger

$12.95

Entrees

Alfredo

$11.95

Catch Plate

$19.95+

Catch Seafood Platter

$29.95+

Crab Cakes

$22.95

Fried Seafood Platter

$28.95

Gulf Shrimp

$21.95

Gumbo

Cup of Cajun Gumbo

$7.95

Bowl of Cajun Gumbo

$12.95Out of stock

Kid's

Kid's Hamburger

$6.95

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kid's Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kid's Fried Grouper Fingers

$6.95

Kid's Fried Small Shrimp

$6.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.95

Sandwiches

Catch Of The Day Sandwich

$15.95

Grouper Sandwich

$16.95

Filet Of Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Sides

Black Beans & Rice

$2.95

Carrot & Celery Sticks

$2.95

Ceasar Side Salad

$3.95

Coleslaw

$2.95

Corn

$2.95

Fries

$2.95

Hushpuppies

$2.95

Onion Petals

$2.95Out of stock

Rice Pilaf

$2.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Tacos

All tacos are topped with shredded cabbage and shredded cheese upon a 6" flour tortilla.

Catch Of The Day Tacos

$15.95

Gator Tacos

$18.95

Grouper Tacos

$13.95

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$12.95

Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Steak Tacos

$13.95

Vegged Out Tacos

$11.95

Taco Bowl

Chicken Taco Bowl

$12.95

Gator Taco Bowl

$18.95

Shrimp Taco Bowl

$13.95

Steak Taco Bowl

$13.95

Vegged Out Taco Bowl

$11.95

Mahi Bowl

$15.95

Grouper Bowl

$13.95

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

South-Western Shrimp Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Chicken & Avocado Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Pina's

Bag of Pina

$3.00

Pina Cup

$7.00

To-Go Food

Chips

$1.00

Beverages

1/2 & 1/2

$3.00

16oz To-Go Water

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

1/2 & 1/2

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Tiki Head

$11.00

Pirate Head

$11.00

Monkey Head

$18.00

Frosted Hook'd Logo

$2.00

Beer Bubble Tumbler

$6.00

Double Wall 16oz w/ Lid

$8.00

Shark Sipper

$12.00

Pirate Sipper

$12.00

Turtle Sipper

$12.00

Alligator Sipper

$12.00

NA Drinks

NA Pina Colada

$6.00

NA Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.00

NA Vice City

$6.00

NA Banana Daiquiri

$6.00

NA Lava Flow

$6.00

NA Mango

$6.00

NA Mango Colada

$6.00

NA Mango Sunset

$6.00

NA Bushwacker

$6.00

NA Mojito

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

NA Bloody Mary

$6.00

NA Frozen Margarita

$6.00

Coffee

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Hook'd Shirts

Black Logo Tee

$21.00+

Blue Hook'd Logo

$21.00+

White Hook'd Logo

$21.00+

Aqua Tank-Top Mahi-Mahi

$21.00+

Coral Tank Top Mahi-Mahi

$21.00+

Navy Tank Top Mahi-Mahi

$21.00+

Mahi-Mahi Hoodie

$50.00+

Coozies

Blue Coozie

$2.00

Purple Coozie

$2.00

Yellow Coozie

$2.00

Green Coozie

$2.00

Souvenir Cups

Beer Bubble Tumbler

$6.00

Coconut Cup

$6.00

Monkey Head

$18.00

Pineapple Cup

$7.00

Alligator Sipper

$12.00

Pirate Sipper

$12.00

Shark Sipper

$12.00

Turtle Sipper

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

16201 C Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

Directions

Gallery
Hook'd Pier Bar & Grill image
Hook'd Pier Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Panama City Beach, FL
orange starNo Reviews
700 PIER PARK DRIVE PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL 32413
View restaurantnext
Great White Pizza
orange star4.3 • 1,363
801 Pier Park Dr Panama City Beac, FL 32413
View restaurantnext
Coco Locos
orange starNo Reviews
16201 Front Beach Rd. Panama City Beach, FL 32413
View restaurantnext
Whiskey's Saloon - 17190 Front Beach Road
orange starNo Reviews
17190 Front Beach Road Panama City Beach, FL 32413
View restaurantnext
San Marcos Mexican Grill Pier Park - Panama City Beach
orange starNo Reviews
101 Bluefish Drive Panama City, FL 32413
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Panama City Beach FL (Pier Park)
orange starNo Reviews
100 Pier Park Drive Pier Park, FL 32413
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Panama City Beach

Local Steamer
orange star4.6 • 1,416
14656 Front Beach rd Panama City beach, FL 32413
View restaurantnext
Great White Pizza
orange star4.3 • 1,363
801 Pier Park Dr Panama City Beac, FL 32413
View restaurantnext
Craft 850
orange star4.4 • 1,320
7715 Front Beach Rd Panama City Beach, FL 32407
View restaurantnext
Lotus Cafe & Juice Bar
orange star4.8 • 871
707 Richard Jackson Blvd Panama City Beac, FL 32407
View restaurantnext
Donovan's Reef Liquor Store & Bar
orange star4.3 • 790
15726 Front Beach Rd Panama City Beach, FL 32413
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Panama City Beach FL
orange star4.4 • 754
11226 Hutchison Blvd Panama City Beach, FL 32407
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Panama City Beach
Panama City
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Rosemary Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Santa Rosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Miramar Beach
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Port Saint Joe
review star
No reviews yet
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Defuniak Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Niceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston