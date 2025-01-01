- Home
- /
- Panama City Beach
- /
- Señor Frogs Panama City Beach - Panama
Señor Frogs Panama City Beach Panama
No reviews yet
15005 Front Beach Road
Panama City Beach, FL 32413
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Fajitas
Tacos
Bowls
Burgers & Sandwiches
Seafood & Pasta
Kids
Sides
$ide Queso Dip
$ide Salsa
$ide Guacamole
$ide Shredded Cheese
$ide Veggies
$ide Chips
$ide Potato Wedges
$ide Beans
$ide Rice
$ide Rice & Beans
$ide Coleslaw
$ide Salad
$ide Bread
$ide Tortillas
$alsa Mango
$ide Pico
$ide Sour Cream
$ide Bacon (2pc)
$ide Carne Asada
$ide Carnitas
$ide Chicken
$ide Shrimp
$ided Salmon
$ide Mahi Mahi
$ide Grouper
$ide BBQ
$ide Bleu Cheese
$ide Caesar Dressing
$ide Chipotle
$ide Honey Mustard
$ide Mango Habanero
$ide Cocktail
$ide Ranch
$ide Morita
$ide Jalapenos
$ide Tomato
$ide Lettuce
$ide Hot Habanero
$ide Onions
$ide Pickles
$ide Cilantro butter
$ide Cilantro
$ide Angel hair
$ide Honey Chipole
$ide Queso Fresco
$ide BBQ
$ide Bleu Cheese
$ide Caesar Dressing
$ide Queso Dip
$ide Chipotle
$ide Guacamole
$ide Honey Mustard
$ide Mango Habanero
$ide Morita
$ide Pico
$ide Ranch
$ide Salsa
$ide Shredded Cheese
$ide Sour Cream
$ide Buffalo
$ide Cocktail
$ide Honey Glaze
Employee Food
Soft Drinks
Virgin Drinks
Kids Drinks
Accessories
Mens
November Specials
Signature drinks
Bacardi Coco and pineapple
12oz mug Bacardi coco 1.5oz pineapple juice
Bacardi Lime & soda
12oz mug Bacardi lime 1.5oz soda water
Badass Frog's
12oz mug tequila 1oz black raspberry .5oz lime juice .5oz simple syrup .5oz Oj 1oz Cran 1oz pineapple 1oz YARD Tequila 3oz black raspberry 1.5oz lime juice 1.5oz simple syrup 1.5oz OJ 2.25oz Cran 2.25oz pineapple 2.25
Bahama Mama
12oz mug Rum .5oz coconut rum .5oz Banana liquor .5 Oj 1.5oz pineapple juice1.5oz grenadine .5oz YARD Rum 1.5oz coco rum 1.5oz banana liquor 1.5oz Oj 5oz pineapple juice 5oz grenadine 1oz
Blue Goose
12oz mug Grey goose 1oz Blue C .5oz lemonade .5oz YARD Grey goose 2oz blue c 1.5oz lemonade 1.5
Cadillac Margarita
12oz mug tequila blanco 1oz Top shelf orange liquor .5oz sweet and sour 4oz lime juice .25oz YARD tequila blanco 3oz top shelf orange liquor 1.5oz sweet and sour 11oz lime juice 1oz
Frogs Buster
12oz mug vodka .5oz rum .5oz gin .25oz Triple sec .25oz cranberry 2oz lime juice .5oz simple syrup .5oz YARD vodka 1.5oz rum1.5oz gin .75oz triple sec .75oz cranberry 7.5oz lime juice 1.5oz simple syrup 1.5oz
Goose on the Beach
12oz mug Grey goose 1oz peach schnapps .5oz cran .5oz oj .5oz pineapple .5oz YARD Grey goose 1.5oz Peach schnapps 1.5oz cran 1.5oz Oj 6oz pineapple 1.5oz
House margarita
12oz mug tequila Repo 1oz triple sec .5oz sweet and sour 4oz lime juice .5oz YARD Tequila repo 3oz triple sec 1oz sweet and sour 11oz lime juice 1oz
Hurricane
12oz mug rum .5oz vodka .25oz gin .25oz tequila .25oz amaretto .25 pineapple 1oz YARD rum 1oz vodka 1oz gin 1oz tequila 1oz amaretto 1oz pineapple 6oz
Mother Frogger
12oz mug tequila blanco .5oz top shelf orange liquor .5oz sour mix 3oz Splash of OJ YARD Tequila silver 1.5oz Tequila repo 1.5oz top shelf orange liquor 1.5oz sour mix 8oz lime juice 3oz
Patron Margarita
12oz mug patron silver 1oz orange liquor .5oz sour mix 3oz oj .5oz YARD Patron silver 2oz orange liquor 1oz sour mix 6oz oj 1.5oz
Patron Mother Frogger
12oz mug patron silver .5oz patron repo .5oz orange liquor .5oz sour mix 3oz lime juice .5oz YARD patron silver 1.5oz patron repo 1.5oz orange liquor 1.5oz lime juice 3oz sour mix 8oz
Pimp Frog's
12oz mug tequila .5oz Hennessey .25oz top shelf vodka .5oz top shelf rum .25 sour mix 2oz splash of coke YARD Tequila 1.5oz Hennessy 1.5oz top shelf vodka 1.5oz top shelf rum 1.5oz sour mix 6oz coke 3oz
Rum runner
12oz mug rum .5oz rum anejo .25oz blackberry liquor .5 banana liquor .25oz oj 1.5 pineapple juice 1.5 YARD rum 1oz rum anejo 1oz banana liquor 1oz blackberry 1oz pineapple 1oz Oj 6oz
Senor Frog's
12oz mug rum 1oz melon liquor .5oz simple syrup .5oz pineapple juice 1.5oz lime juice .5oz YARD rum 1.5oz melon liquor 1.5oz simple syrup 1.5oz pineapple juice 3.5oz lime juice 1.5
Wild Frog's
12oz mug tequila blanco 1oz pomegranate liquor .5oz cran 2.5oz lime juice .5oz grenadine .5oz YARD Tequila blanco 3oz pomegranate liquor 1.5oz cran 7oz lime juice 1.5oz grenadine 1.5oz
Signature shots
Gummy Frogs
Berry vodka .5oz peach schnapps .5oz apple pucker .5oz sweet and sour .5oz cran .5oz
Frog legs
vodka 1oz melon .5oz pineapple juice 1oz sweet and sour 1oz
Mexican apple
Tequila 1oz apple pucker .5oz cran 2oz
Iced green tea
whiskey 1oz peach schnapps splash of sweet and sour splash of Sprite
Frozen
Big Watermelon
12oz mug tequila 1oz watermelon pucker .25oz lime juice .5oz grenadine .5oz strawberry mix .25oz guava mix .25oz YARD tequila 3oz watermelon pucker 2oz lime juice 1.5oz grenadine 1.5oz strawberry mix .75oz guava mix 1.5oz
Caribbean Daiquiri
12oz MUG rum 1oz peach schnapps .5oz passionfruit mix 1.5oz pineapple juice 1oz grenadine .5oz YARD rum 3oz peach schnapps 1.5oz passionfruit mix 4oz pineapple juice 2oz grenadine 1oz
Frogs Punch
12oz MUG vodka .5oz rum .5oz peach schnapps .5oz mango 1oz passionfruit mix 1oz lime juice .5oz grenadine.5oz YARD vodka 1.5oz rum 1.5oz peach schnapps 1.5oz mango 1oz passionfruit 2oz lime juice 1oz grenadine 1oz
Reggae beat
12oz MUG rum 1oz melon .5oz raspberry mix 2oz grenadine .5oz YARD rum 3oz melon 1.5oz raspberry mix 4.5oz grenadine 1oz
Swirl Margarita
12oz MUG Tequila repo 1oz triple sec .5oz sour mix 4oz fruity mix 1oz (banana , raspberry, strawberry, guava, passionfruit, and mango) YARD tequila repo 3oz triple sec 1oz sweet and sour 11oz fruit mix 4oz (banana, raspberry, strawberry, guava, passionfruit, and mango)
Tropical Frogs
12oz MUG rum 1.5oz strawberry mix 2oz banana mix 2oz
Ultimate Pina Colada
12oz MUG spiced rum 1.5oz pina colada mix 1.5oz pineapple juice .5oz YARD spiced rum 3oz pina colada mix 7.5oz pineapple juice 1.5oz
Miami Vice
Strawberry Daiguiri
Cocktails
Adios
Vodka Rum Gin Tequila Blue C Sour mix Splash of sprite
Bloody Mary
Gin Martini
Long island
Vodka Rum Gin Tequila Sour mix Splash of coke
Vodka Martini
White Russian
Old fashioned
Tequila sunrise
Tequila OJ splash of Grenadine
Sex on the beach
Manhattan
Mexican martini
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Rum Runner
Shots
Jager bomb
1.5oz Jager splash of red bull
Gummy bear
Raspberry vodka .75oz Peach schnapps .75oz splash of sweet and sour
White Tea
Tito's .75 peach schnapps.75 splash of sweet and sour
Lemon drop
Well Vodka 1oz Triple Sec .5oz Splash of sour Splash of simple syrup sugar the rim W/ lemon wedge
Mexican candy
tajin rim espolon silver 1oz watermelon pucker .5oz a dash of tabasco splash of lime juice
Washington Apple
Crown .75oz apple pucker .75oz splash of cranberry
Vegas bomb
crown .75oz Malibu .50oz peach schnapps .25oz splash of red bull
Car bomb
half a pint of Guinness Jameson .75oz baileys .75oz (drop shot)
Breakfast shot
Jameson .75oz Butterscotch schnapps .75oz Oj Chaser
Scooby snack
heavy cream .25oz Pineapple .25oz melon .75oz Malibu .75oz
Liquid marijuana
Light rum .50oz dark rum .50oz melon .25 blue c .25 Pineapple juice .25
Blow job shots
Baileys .75oz Kahlua .75oz top off w/ whip cream
Star f***er
crown 1oz watermelon pucker.5oz splash of red bull
Banberita
(in 3 separate t shot glasses ) 1. lime juice .5oz 2. espolon 1oz 3. zing zing .25oz
Royal f**k
crown 1oz peach schnapps .5oz splash of cranberry
buttery nipple
Baileys .75oz butterscotch schnapps .75oz
kamikaze
vodka 1oz triple sec .5oz splash of sweet and sour
Sex with an alligator
coconut rum 1oz melon .5oz pineapple juice .25oz Float Jager and raspberry liquor
Key lime pie
lime vodka .75oz vanilla vodka .75oz splash of sweet and sour
cinnamon toast
fireball .75oz rumchata .75oz
Pineapple upside down
vanilla vodka 1.25oz pineapple .25oz float grenadine
Dead Nazi
Rumple .75oz Jager .75oz
Shot bottle
Draft Beers
Buckets
Bottle & Can Beer/ seltzers
Vodka
Tequila
Rum
Whiskey/ Bourbon
Wines
Cordials
Amaretto
Blue C
Butterscotch
Creme de Banana
Sour apple
Watermelon pucker
Triple sec
Melon
Peach schnapps
Grand marnier
Bailey's
Jager
Kahlua
Black Raspberry brandy
Poma pomagrante
Rumple
Cointreau
Fernet
Frangelico
Rumchata
N/a beverages
Quesadillas
Tacos (Copy)
Burritos (Copy)
Starter
Burger & Sandwiches
Tacos
Burritos
Draft Beer
Margarita Shot
Well Liquor
Mix N Match Beer Bucket
Premium Liquor Black card
Well Liquor Black Card
Draft Beer Black Card
Margarita Shot Black Card
Starter (Deep Copy)
Bowls (Deep Copy)
Burger & Sandwiches (Deep Copy)
Tacos (Deep Copy)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Señor Frogs is a restaurant where your family and friends can join you for a great time with yummy food and drinks always served with a smile! With locations in Mexico, the United States and the Caribbean, Señor Frogs is known for spreading its party ambiance and good humor
15005 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL 32413