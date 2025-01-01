Restaurant header imageView gallery

Señor Frogs Panama City Beach Panama

review star

No reviews yet

15005 Front Beach Road

Panama City Beach, FL 32413

Order Again

Starters

Chips N' Guacamole

Chips N' Guacamole

$13.00
Chips N' Salsa

Chips N' Salsa

$11.00
Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00
Nachos

Nachos

$14.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00
Shrimp Ceviche Trio

Shrimp Ceviche Trio

$22.50

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$15.00+

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Chips N' Queso

$12.00

Soup & Salads

Seafood Gumbo

$9.00+

Caesar Salad

$13.00
Fiesta Taco Salad

Fiesta Taco Salad

$13.00

Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$20.00
Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$22.00
Carne Asada Fajitas

Carne Asada Fajitas

$24.00
Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00
Trio Fajitas

Trio Fajitas

$27.00

Tacos

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$15.00
Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Pulled Chicken Tacos

$16.00
Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$17.00
Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.00

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$17.00

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$17.00
Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$19.00
Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$18.00

Veggie Burrito

$16.00

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$17.00
Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$19.00
Carnitas Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$18.00
Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$16.00

Mahi Bowl

$21.00

Shrimp Bowl

$21.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Beach Burger

Beach Burger

$18.00
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Emerald Coast Reuben

$18.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Seafood & Pasta

Grilled Cedar Salmon

Grilled Cedar Salmon

$27.00

Cilantro Garlic Shrimp

$25.00

Mardi Gras Pasta

$23.00
Pineapple Shrimp

Pineapple Shrimp

$26.00

Crab Cakes

$27.00

Pan Seared Grouper

$30.00

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$11.00

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Birthday Dessert

Fresas Con Crema

Kids

Ks Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Ks Chicken Taquitos

$8.99

Kds Bean & cheese burrito

$8.99

Ks Kids Chz Burger

$8.99

Sides

$ide Queso Dip

$4.00+

$ide Salsa

$2.00+

$ide Guacamole

$4.00+

$ide Shredded Cheese

$1.00

$ide Veggies

$5.00

$ide Chips

$3.00

$ide Potato Wedges

$5.00

$ide Beans

$5.00

$ide Rice

$5.00

$ide Rice & Beans

$6.00

$ide Coleslaw

$2.00+

$ide Salad

$5.00

$ide Bread

$2.00

$ide Tortillas

$2.00

$alsa Mango

$2.00

$ide Pico

$2.00

$ide Sour Cream

$2.00

$ide Bacon (2pc)

$4.00

$ide Carne Asada

$7.00

$ide Carnitas

$5.00

$ide Chicken

$5.00+

$ide Shrimp

$7.00

$ided Salmon

$8.00

$ide Mahi Mahi

$8.00

$ide Grouper

$8.00

$ide BBQ

$2.00

$ide Bleu Cheese

$2.00

$ide Caesar Dressing

$2.00

$ide Chipotle

$2.00

$ide Honey Mustard

$2.00

$ide Mango Habanero

$2.00

$ide Cocktail

$2.00

$ide Ranch

$2.00

$ide Morita

$2.00

$ide Jalapenos

$2.00

$ide Tomato

$2.00

$ide Lettuce

$2.00

$ide Hot Habanero

$2.00

$ide Onions

$2.00+

$ide Pickles

$2.00

$ide Cilantro butter

$2.00

$ide Cilantro

$2.00

$ide Angel hair

$6.00

$ide Honey Chipole

$2.00

$ide Queso Fresco

$2.00

$ide BBQ

$2.00

$ide Bleu Cheese

$2.00

$ide Caesar Dressing

$2.00

$ide Queso Dip

$4.00+

$ide Chipotle

$2.00

$ide Guacamole

$4.00+

$ide Honey Mustard

$2.00

$ide Mango Habanero

$2.00

$ide Morita

$2.00

$ide Pico

$2.00

$ide Ranch

$2.00

$ide Salsa

$2.00+

$ide Shredded Cheese

$1.00

$ide Sour Cream

$2.00

$ide Buffalo

$0.50

$ide Cocktail

$2.00

$ide Honey Glaze

$2.00

Soft Drinks

* MILK

$3.75

BOTTLE WATER

$3.00

COCA COLA

$3.75

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.75

DIET COKE

$3.75

LEMONADE

$3.75

MNT DEW

$3.75

ORANGE JUICE

$3.75

PINNEAPPLE JUICE

$3.75

REDBULL

$4.50

SPRITE

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

SWEET TEA

$3.75

UNSWEET TEA

$3.75

DR. PEPPERS

$3.75

Yard Soda

$6.00

Club Soda

Water

Virgin Drinks

Virgin

$6.00+

Kids Drinks

Kids Coke

Kids Dr. Pep

Kids Sprite

Kids Lemonade

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Water

Kids Sweet Tea

Kids Unsweet Tea

Covers

CP 5

$5.00

CP 10

$10.00

5

$4.69

10

$9.39

15

$14.08

20

$18.78

25

$25.00

30

$28.16

40

$37.60

50

$46.95

60

$56.33

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$96.75

Gift Certificate

$46.75

Accessories

CAP BLACK

$28.00

CAP BLUE

$28.00

CAP RED

$28.00

CAP PURPLE

$28.00

CAP YELLOW

$28.00

CAP CAMO

$28.00

CAP BASEBALL

$28.00

SHOT GLASS

$5.00

Yard souvenir

$6.00

Beach Bag

$40.00

Pencil

$5.00

Mask

$5.00

Jenga

$40.00

Bottle Koozie

$12.00

Name Tag

$8.00

Mens

WHITE SHIRT SAVE WATER

$23.00

BLACK LOST PASSPORT

$23.00

BROWN SOBER

$23.00

GREY FROGS UNIVERSITY

$23.00

SF T-SHIRT

$23.00

POLO

$25.00

Ladies

DRINKING TEAM TANK

$25.00

PARADISE TANK

$25.00

Blue Tank

$25.00

Red Tank

$25.00

November Specials

Champagne bottle

$15.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Busch and a shot (whiskey)

$6.00

Pilar Rum drink

$8.00

Well Drink

$6.00

Margarita shot

$5.00

Draft Beers

$6.00

Mix and match bottle buckets

$20.00

Signature drinks

Bacardi Coco and pineapple

$13.00+

12oz mug Bacardi coco 1.5oz pineapple juice

Bacardi Lime & soda

$13.00+

12oz mug Bacardi lime 1.5oz soda water

Badass Frog's

$10.50+

12oz mug tequila 1oz black raspberry .5oz lime juice .5oz simple syrup .5oz Oj 1oz Cran 1oz pineapple 1oz YARD Tequila 3oz black raspberry 1.5oz lime juice 1.5oz simple syrup 1.5oz OJ 2.25oz Cran 2.25oz pineapple 2.25

Bahama Mama

$10.50+

12oz mug Rum .5oz coconut rum .5oz Banana liquor .5 Oj 1.5oz pineapple juice1.5oz grenadine .5oz YARD Rum 1.5oz coco rum 1.5oz banana liquor 1.5oz Oj 5oz pineapple juice 5oz grenadine 1oz

Blue Goose

$13.00+

12oz mug Grey goose 1oz Blue C .5oz lemonade .5oz YARD Grey goose 2oz blue c 1.5oz lemonade 1.5

Cadillac Margarita

$10.50+

12oz mug tequila blanco 1oz Top shelf orange liquor .5oz sweet and sour 4oz lime juice .25oz YARD tequila blanco 3oz top shelf orange liquor 1.5oz sweet and sour 11oz lime juice 1oz

Frogs Buster

$10.50+

12oz mug vodka .5oz rum .5oz gin .25oz Triple sec .25oz cranberry 2oz lime juice .5oz simple syrup .5oz YARD vodka 1.5oz rum1.5oz gin .75oz triple sec .75oz cranberry 7.5oz lime juice 1.5oz simple syrup 1.5oz

Goose on the Beach

$13.00+

12oz mug Grey goose 1oz peach schnapps .5oz cran .5oz oj .5oz pineapple .5oz YARD Grey goose 1.5oz Peach schnapps 1.5oz cran 1.5oz Oj 6oz pineapple 1.5oz

House margarita

$10.50+

12oz mug tequila Repo 1oz triple sec .5oz sweet and sour 4oz lime juice .5oz YARD Tequila repo 3oz triple sec 1oz sweet and sour 11oz lime juice 1oz

Hurricane

$10.50+

12oz mug rum .5oz vodka .25oz gin .25oz tequila .25oz amaretto .25 pineapple 1oz YARD rum 1oz vodka 1oz gin 1oz tequila 1oz amaretto 1oz pineapple 6oz

Mother Frogger

$10.50+

12oz mug tequila blanco .5oz top shelf orange liquor .5oz sour mix 3oz Splash of OJ YARD Tequila silver 1.5oz Tequila repo 1.5oz top shelf orange liquor 1.5oz sour mix 8oz lime juice 3oz

Patron Margarita

$13.00+

12oz mug patron silver 1oz orange liquor .5oz sour mix 3oz oj .5oz YARD Patron silver 2oz orange liquor 1oz sour mix 6oz oj 1.5oz

Patron Mother Frogger

$13.00+

12oz mug patron silver .5oz patron repo .5oz orange liquor .5oz sour mix 3oz lime juice .5oz YARD patron silver 1.5oz patron repo 1.5oz orange liquor 1.5oz lime juice 3oz sour mix 8oz

Pimp Frog's

$10.50+

12oz mug tequila .5oz Hennessey .25oz top shelf vodka .5oz top shelf rum .25 sour mix 2oz splash of coke YARD Tequila 1.5oz Hennessy 1.5oz top shelf vodka 1.5oz top shelf rum 1.5oz sour mix 6oz coke 3oz

Rum runner

$10.50+

12oz mug rum .5oz rum anejo .25oz blackberry liquor .5 banana liquor .25oz oj 1.5 pineapple juice 1.5 YARD rum 1oz rum anejo 1oz banana liquor 1oz blackberry 1oz pineapple 1oz Oj 6oz

Senor Frog's

$10.50+

12oz mug rum 1oz melon liquor .5oz simple syrup .5oz pineapple juice 1.5oz lime juice .5oz YARD rum 1.5oz melon liquor 1.5oz simple syrup 1.5oz pineapple juice 3.5oz lime juice 1.5

Wild Frog's

$10.50+

12oz mug tequila blanco 1oz pomegranate liquor .5oz cran 2.5oz lime juice .5oz grenadine .5oz YARD Tequila blanco 3oz pomegranate liquor 1.5oz cran 7oz lime juice 1.5oz grenadine 1.5oz

Signature shots

Gummy Frogs

$7.45

Berry vodka .5oz peach schnapps .5oz apple pucker .5oz sweet and sour .5oz cran .5oz

Frog legs

$7.45

vodka 1oz melon .5oz pineapple juice 1oz sweet and sour 1oz

Mexican apple

$7.45

Tequila 1oz apple pucker .5oz cran 2oz

Iced green tea

$7.45

whiskey 1oz peach schnapps splash of sweet and sour splash of Sprite

Frozen

Big Watermelon

$10.50+

12oz mug tequila 1oz watermelon pucker .25oz lime juice .5oz grenadine .5oz strawberry mix .25oz guava mix .25oz YARD tequila 3oz watermelon pucker 2oz lime juice 1.5oz grenadine 1.5oz strawberry mix .75oz guava mix 1.5oz

Caribbean Daiquiri

$10.50+

12oz MUG rum 1oz peach schnapps .5oz passionfruit mix 1.5oz pineapple juice 1oz grenadine .5oz YARD rum 3oz peach schnapps 1.5oz passionfruit mix 4oz pineapple juice 2oz grenadine 1oz

Frogs Punch

$10.50+

12oz MUG vodka .5oz rum .5oz peach schnapps .5oz mango 1oz passionfruit mix 1oz lime juice .5oz grenadine.5oz YARD vodka 1.5oz rum 1.5oz peach schnapps 1.5oz mango 1oz passionfruit 2oz lime juice 1oz grenadine 1oz

Reggae beat

$10.50+

12oz MUG rum 1oz melon .5oz raspberry mix 2oz grenadine .5oz YARD rum 3oz melon 1.5oz raspberry mix 4.5oz grenadine 1oz

Swirl Margarita

$10.50+

12oz MUG Tequila repo 1oz triple sec .5oz sour mix 4oz fruity mix 1oz (banana , raspberry, strawberry, guava, passionfruit, and mango) YARD tequila repo 3oz triple sec 1oz sweet and sour 11oz fruit mix 4oz (banana, raspberry, strawberry, guava, passionfruit, and mango)

Tropical Frogs

$10.50+

12oz MUG rum 1.5oz strawberry mix 2oz banana mix 2oz

Ultimate Pina Colada

$13.00+

12oz MUG spiced rum 1.5oz pina colada mix 1.5oz pineapple juice .5oz YARD spiced rum 3oz pina colada mix 7.5oz pineapple juice 1.5oz

Miami Vice

$10.50+

Strawberry Daiguiri

$10.50+

Cocktails

Adios

$12.50+

Vodka Rum Gin Tequila Blue C Sour mix Splash of sprite

Bloody Mary

$9.00+

Gin Martini

$9.00+

Long island

$12.50+

Vodka Rum Gin Tequila Sour mix Splash of coke

Vodka Martini

$9.00+

White Russian

$9.00+

Old fashioned

$9.00+

Tequila sunrise

$7.00+

Tequila OJ splash of Grenadine

Sex on the beach

$10.00+

Manhattan

$9.00+

Mexican martini

$9.00+

Mojito

$9.00+Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$10.00+

Rum Runner

$10.00+

Shots

Jager bomb

$10.50

1.5oz Jager splash of red bull

Gummy bear

$8.00

Raspberry vodka .75oz Peach schnapps .75oz splash of sweet and sour

White Tea

$8.00

Tito's .75 peach schnapps.75 splash of sweet and sour

Lemon drop

$8.00

Well Vodka 1oz Triple Sec .5oz Splash of sour Splash of simple syrup sugar the rim W/ lemon wedge

Mexican candy

$8.50

tajin rim espolon silver 1oz watermelon pucker .5oz a dash of tabasco splash of lime juice

Washington Apple

$8.50

Crown .75oz apple pucker .75oz splash of cranberry

Vegas bomb

$10.50

crown .75oz Malibu .50oz peach schnapps .25oz splash of red bull

Car bomb

$10.50

half a pint of Guinness Jameson .75oz baileys .75oz (drop shot)

Breakfast shot

$8.50

Jameson .75oz Butterscotch schnapps .75oz Oj Chaser

Scooby snack

$8.50

heavy cream .25oz Pineapple .25oz melon .75oz Malibu .75oz

Liquid marijuana

$8.50

Light rum .50oz dark rum .50oz melon .25 blue c .25 Pineapple juice .25

Blow job shots

$8.00

Baileys .75oz Kahlua .75oz top off w/ whip cream

Star f***er

$10.50

crown 1oz watermelon pucker.5oz splash of red bull

Banberita

$8.50

(in 3 separate t shot glasses ) 1. lime juice .5oz 2. espolon 1oz 3. zing zing .25oz

Royal f**k

$8.50

crown 1oz peach schnapps .5oz splash of cranberry

buttery nipple

$8.00

Baileys .75oz butterscotch schnapps .75oz

kamikaze

$8.00

vodka 1oz triple sec .5oz splash of sweet and sour

Sex with an alligator

$8.50

coconut rum 1oz melon .5oz pineapple juice .25oz Float Jager and raspberry liquor

Key lime pie

$8.00

lime vodka .75oz vanilla vodka .75oz splash of sweet and sour

cinnamon toast

$8.00

fireball .75oz rumchata .75oz

Pineapple upside down

$8.00

vanilla vodka 1.25oz pineapple .25oz float grenadine

Dead Nazi

$8.50

Rumple .75oz Jager .75oz

Shot bottle

$27.00

Draft Beers

Draft Blue Moon

$6.00+

Draft Corona Premier

$7.00+

Draft Dos xx

$7.00+

Draft Miller Lite

$6.00+

Draft Modelo

$7.00+

Draft Mich ultra

$6.00+

Buckets

Corona Bucket

$32.00

Blue Moon Bucket

$24.00

White Claw Bucket

$24.00

Pacifico Bucket

$32.00

Ultra Bucket

$24.00

Bud LT Bucket

$24.00

Budweiser Bucket

$24.00

Coors LT Bucket

$24.00

Topo Chico Bucket

$20.00

Bottle & Can Beer/ seltzers

Corona

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Blue moon

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Dos XX Amber

$8.00

Jai Alai

$8.00

Ghost crab

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

White Claw

$6.00

Coors light

$6.00

Devide & Conqr

$8.00Out of stock

Busch Iight

$3.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00+

Tito's

$8.50+

Absolute

$8.50+Out of stock

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00+

Effen Cucumber

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Smirnoff Lime

$8.00+

Smirnoff Orange

$8.00+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$8.00+

Smirnoff Strawberry

$8.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00+

Espolon silver

$8.50+

Teremana Blanco

$8.50+

Casamingo's blanco

$14.00+

Casamingo's Repo

$15.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00+

Patron silver

$12.00+

Patron Repo

$13.00+

Union Joven Mezcal

$9.00+

Don Julio Repo

$14.00+

Don't Julio 1942

$40.00+

Claze Azul

$35.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00+

Bacardi Anejo

$9.50+

Bacardi Coco

$8.50+

Bacardi Silver

$8.50+

Barcardi Lime

$8.50+

Capt. Morgan

$8.00+

Don Q

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Myers dark

$8.00+

flor de cana anejo

$9.50+

Don Q Anejo

$11.00+

Don Q 7

$8.50+

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00+

Tanqueray

$8.50+

Brokers

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00+

Whiskey/ Bourbon

Well whiskey

$7.00+

Skrewball

$8.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Jack Daniel

$8.00+

Crown

$10.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Jameson orange

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$8.50+

Knob creek

$12.00+

Bulliet Rye

$10.00+

Bulliet

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Basil Hayden

$12.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00+

Wines

Barefoot- pinot noir

$8.00

BlackBox- Cab

$8.00

BlackBox- Chardonay

$8.00

Cupcake Pinot Grigio

$8.00

essence - Riesling

$8.00

Mimosa

$11.00

seaglass-- sav blanc

$8.00Out of stock

villa maria- sauv blanc

$8.00Out of stock

Oyster Bay pinot noir

$8.00

Mente- merlot

$8.00

Lamarca - Prosecco

$7.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00+

Blue C

$5.00

Butterscotch

$5.00

Creme de Banana

$5.00

Sour apple

$5.00

Watermelon pucker

$5.00

Triple sec

$5.00

Melon

$5.00+

Peach schnapps

$5.00

Grand marnier

$9.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Jager

$8.50+

Kahlua

$9.00

Black Raspberry brandy

$6.00

Poma pomagrante

$8.00

Rumple

$8.50+

Cointreau

$8.50

Fernet

$8.50+

Frangelico

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.00+

Scotch & Cognac

Dewar's white label

$8.00+

J. Walker Black

$11.00+

Hennessy

$14.00+

N/a beverages

Red Bull

$4.00

Red bull SF

$4.00

Red Bull Coconut berry

$4.00

Red Bull Tropical

$4.00

Red Bull watermelon

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Heineken 0

$5.00

Odoul's

$4.00

Ginger beer

Baskets

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Pretzels

$10.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Señor Frogs is a restaurant where your family and friends can join you for a great time with yummy food and drinks always served with a smile! With locations in Mexico, the United States and the Caribbean, Señor Frogs is known for spreading its party ambiance and good humor

Location

15005 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

Directions

Gallery