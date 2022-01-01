Lotus Cafe & Juice Bar
871 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy dining in a tranquill garden setting.Fresh juices-smoothies,vegetarian and vegan options,along with quality chicken and seafood.Where food and atmosphere intertwine in balance.
Location
707 Richard Jackson Blvd, Panama City Beac, FL 32407
Gallery
