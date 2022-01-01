Lotus Cafe & Juice Bar imageView gallery

Lotus Cafe & Juice Bar

871 Reviews

$$

707 Richard Jackson Blvd

Panama City Beac, FL 32407

Popular Items

Salmon Wrap
Zen Philly Portabello
Power Wrap

Appetizers

Chips,Salsa & Guacamole

$7.00

organic blue chips served with House made salsa and Guacamole

Hummus

$7.00

freshly made flavors with carrot sticks and pita

Seed Cheese

$7.00

specialty vegan seed cheese consisting of sunflower or pumpkin seeds served with apple slices

zen platter

$15.00

Hummus,Seed cheese,organic blue chips,Salsa & Guacamole,with pita bread,apples,carrots,and celery.

Nacho Meal

$12.00

Organic Blue Chips covered with mozzarella,black beans,guacamole,salsa ,and spring mix

Plates/Main Dish

Salmon Plate

$16.00

Honey Chili Glazed Salmon Filet Served With Black Rice & Zen Slaw.One of our top sellers

Jerked Chicken Plate

$14.00

Grilled Chicken sauteed in our spicy house made jerked sauce,served with black rice & zen slaw.

Curry Bowl

$12.00

Organic Coconut based Curry flavored to perfection with veggies over black beans & rice.Vegan

Salmon Tacos

$16.00

Two flour or corn tortillas with our chili glazed salmon atop our zen slaw,with chipolte drizzled over.comes with beans & rice.

Desserts

Raw chocolate

$3.00

Raw Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Plus

$5.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken onions and peppers in our 12 inch spinach tortilla, with mozzarella and fiesta melted cheese.served with salsa & chipolte sauce.

Portabello Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Portabello mushrooms sauteed with onions and peppers,in our cheese melted 12 inch tortilla.served with salsa & chipolte.

Vegan Portobello Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00

House salads

Organic spring mix and house veggies with grilled chicken with our homemade basil balsamic dressing.

Kale Avocado Salad

$12.00

Kale marinated with avocado,lemon,ginger,topped with veggies and sprouts

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Organic spring mix,quinoa,,hummus,avocado,seed cheese,olives,pita,house veggies,sprouts and zen basil balsamic dressing.

Portabello Mushroom Salad

$13.00

Organic spring mix and veggies,topped with grilled portabello mushrooms,and choice of veggie burger,tofu,or temphe

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Organic spring mix and house vegggies,topped with our signature chili glazed salmon.

House Salad

$10.00

Side house salad

$5.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Veggie Burger

$10.00

House made vegan veggie burger grilled and topped with organic spring mix,veggies and sprouts.add our vegan chipotle dressing.

Veggie Burger The Works

$12.00

adds vegan slaw,guacamole,choice of cheese and sauce.

Zen Philly Chicken

$11.00

Grilled chicken,onions,and bell peppers,in our balsamic dressing,covered with mozzarella or seed cheese on a fresh hoagie roll.

Zen Philly Portabello

$11.00

Portabello mushrooms sauteed in our balsamic dressing,with onions,bell peppers,mozzarella or vegan seed cheese,on a fresh hoagie roll.

Zen Philly Combo

$13.00

Both chicken and Portabella

Power Wrap

$10.00

Beans & Rice,choice of cheese,organic spring mix,salsa,and guacamole.

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Hummus,guacamole,sprouts,house veggies,spring mix,and zen dressing.

Raw Wrap

$10.00

seed cheese,guacamole,house veggies,sprouts,on top of kale and Romaine leaf.

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken,spring mix,house veggies,and choice of dressing,balsamic,chipotle,or jerked.

Salmon Wrap

Salmon Wrap

$16.00

Honey Chili Glazed Salmon,Organic Spring Mix & Zen Slaw

Kids

Kids Banana & Peanut Butter

$6.00

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Sides

Beans & Rice

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side of Curry

$3.00

Side of Salsa

$3.00

Side of Seed Cheese

$3.00

Side of Hummus

$3.00

Side Of Organic Blue Chips

$2.00

Side of Carrots

$1.00

Side of Celery

$1.00

Side of Cucumber

$1.00

Side of Guac

$3.00

Side of Chipotle

$1.00

Side of Jerk Sauce

$1.00

Side of Balsamic

$1.00

Side of Veganaise

$1.00

Side Of Fruit

$3.00

Side Of Sweet Chili

$1.00

Side Of Balsamic

$1.00

Smoothies & Juices

Peanut Butter Buddha

$8.00

Almond Milk Base,Banana,Peanut Butter,& Maca.add Cacao $1

Buddha w/ Cacao

$9.00

Strawberry Dream

$9.00

Fresh Juiced Apple,infused water,Strawberry,Banana,Mint,& Hemp Protein Powder.

Green Good

$10.00

Almond Milk Base. Banana,Kale,Cuccumber,Mango,Pineapple,Avocado, & Spirulina

Crossover

$9.00

Juiced Carrots & Orange Juice Base. Pineapple,Banana,& protein Powder.

Goji Cacao

$9.00

Almond Milk Base.Goji or Golden Berries,Banana, Avocado,Cacao,& Protein Powder.

Antioxidant 1 Fruit

$7.00

Green Tea with choice of fruit & agave

Antioxidant 2 fruits

$8.00

Ginger Shots

$4.00

Chocolate Coconut Drink Plus

$8.00

Beach Juice

$10.00

Juiced Carrots,beets,Apples,Lemon & Ginger

Alkalize Now

$11.00

Juiced Cuccumbers Celery,Kale,Beets, Apples,Lemon, & Carrot.

Sweet & Spicy

$11.00

Juiced Cuccumber,Celery,Apple,Pineapple, Ginger,Lemon,Tumeric, & black pepper

V -12

$12.00

Juiced Tomato,Carrot,Celery,Cuccumber,Kale,Beet,Apple,Ginger,Lemon,Tumeric,Garlic,& Cayenne

Beverages

Fiji Water

$3.00

Water infused

$2.00

Organic Green Tea

$3.00

Organic Lemonade

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Lemonade Plus

$7.00

Green Tea Plus

$7.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Natural Gingerale

$4.00

Natural Root Beer

$4.00

Watercup

Open Drink

CBD kombucha

$10.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Coffees

expresso

$3.50

cubano

$4.00

americano

$4.50

Breve

$4.00

cortado

$4.00

cappucino

$6.00

latte

$6.00

Drip coffee

$4.00

cold brew

$5.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Teas

Hot Chai

$6.00

iced chai

$6.00

hot tea

$4.00

Bar

Beer Domestic

$4.00

Beer Import

$5.00

Wines Glass

$8.00

Wine Bottles

$24.00

White Claw

$6.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

retail grab & Go

Takeout

$0.50

Snack Bar

$4.00

Dark Chocolate Bar

$5.00

Small Smileys Tupelo Honey

$12.00

Large Smileys Tupelo Honey

$19.00

AppleCider Remedy Bottle

$12.00

Large Tumble Creek Honey

$45.00

Small Tumble Creek Honey

$20.00

Blaire's Death Sauce

$14.00

Crispy Bags

$7.00

Nut Bags

$7.00

Retail

T-shirts

$20.00

sweatshirts

$25.00

Incense

$7.00

Incense Burners

$7.00

Sage Bundle

$20.00

Bonsai

Plants

Pots

SoilBag

$20.00

Menos Plastico Jewelry

$20.00

Small Smileys Tupelo Honey

$12.00

Large Smileys Tupelo Honey

$19.00

Large Tumble Creek Honey

$45.00

Small Tumble Creek Honey

$20.00

Pollen Supplement Small

$8.00

Pollen Supplement Big

$33.00

Pollen Power Punch Jar

$33.00

Karma Shack 30$

$30.00

AppleCider Remedy Bottle

$12.00

Blaire's Death Sauce

$14.00

Incense Cones

$10.00

CBD

2000 mg. coc. oil

$150.00

1800 tincture

$140.00

1200 tincture

$110.00

600 tincture

$70.00

300 Tincture

$45.00

500mg powder

$70.00

300 salve

$50.00

flower

$30.00

Hemp stick

$5.00

hemp stick jar

$55.00

Animal tincture

$30.00

8 Pack Hemp Sticks

$30.00

1000mg Powder

$110.00

BigBag

$75.00

Virasyl Bottle

$95.00

Canivol Skin Therapy Cream

$90.00

Canivol Strength Booster

$190.00

Night Time Gummies

$80.00

DayTime Gummies

$80.00

Cbd,Cbg,Kratom

$295.00

Breakfast

Zen Burrito

$12.00

Zen Scrambler

$11.00

Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel

$10.00

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$5.00

Vegan Zen Burrito

$13.00

Vegan Zen Scrambler

$12.00

Vegan Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Vegan Sausage & Vegan Cheese Bagel

$11.00

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$14.00

Granola Fruit Bowl

$9.00

Raw Oats

$10.00

Side Of Sausage

$3.00

Side of Vegan Sausage

$5.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Side of Oats

$3.00

Side Of Potatoes

$3.00

BEVERAGES

MIMOSA BOTTOMLESS

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy dining in a tranquill garden setting.Fresh juices-smoothies,vegetarian and vegan options,along with quality chicken and seafood.Where food and atmosphere intertwine in balance.

Location

707 Richard Jackson Blvd, Panama City Beac, FL 32407

Directions

Gallery
Lotus Cafe & Juice Bar image

