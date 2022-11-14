  • Home
A map showing the location of Loza Restaurant & More 3058 El Camino AveView gallery

Loza Restaurant & More 3058 El Camino Ave

review star

No reviews yet

3058 El Camino Ave

Ceres, CA 95307

Entrees

Jambalaya Risotto

$28.00

Chicken Risotto

$22.00

Seared seabass risotto

$32.00

Seafood risotto

$28.00

Seared Airline Chicken

$26.00

Spicy Chicken Pasta

$22.00

Chicken Bowl

$22.00

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$21.00

Shrimp Fire Pasta

$24.00

Fried Mahi mahi

$26.00

Shepherd's Pie

$28.00

Short Ribs & fried onions

$32.00

Seared Rib Eye Steak

$36.00

Chipotle ribeye steak

$36.00

Seared Rack Of Lamb

$38.00

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Fried rack of lamb

$36.00

Seared salmon

$28.00

Blackened salmon

$30.00

Loza Seared Scallops

$32.00

Panko Chilean seabass

$32.00

Breaded airline chicken pasta

$26.00

Two crepes shrimp enchiladas

$26.00

For the Table

Calamari

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Seafood couples platter

$20.00

Brie- Rosemary Garlic

$14.00

Brie-Onions & Balsamic Glaze

$14.00

Brie-Cranberry & Bacon

$14.00

Brie- Fig Jam

$14.00

Papas Bravas

$12.00

Garlic Fries

$10.00

Honey Butter Toast w/Balsamic

$10.00

BBQ Pork Sliders

$12.00

French onion slider

$12.00

Chefs slider

$12.00

Chicken Skewers

$12.00

Meat and cheese charcutier

$30.00

Appetizer

Strawberry Spinach gem salad

$10.00

Spinach & Pear Salad

$12.00

Two color Cesar Salad

$10.00

Hot chicken salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

Cobb Sandwich

$18.00

Fried Mozzarella Sandwich

$18.00

Chimichurri Sandwich

$18.00

Spicy Chicken Club

$18.00

Caprices Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Blue Cheese Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Jambalaya Sandwich

$18.00

Pita Fajitas

$18.00

BBQ jalapeño sandwich

$18.00

Muffuletta sandwich

$18.00

Cocktail Drinks

Sweet &spicy

$13.00

Basil Mule

$13.00

Pink Lady

$13.00

Loza Collins

$13.00

Berry Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

La Rosada

$13.00

Brazillian Beach

$13.00

Sangria glass

$8.00

Malibu bae

$14.00

Tamarindo mule

$16.00

Southern peach

$14.00

Smoked & spicy

$16.00

Double trouble

$14.00Out of stock

Lavender dream

$14.00

Mai tai

$16.00

Miss honey

$14.00

Mexican candy shooter

$8.00

Spiked huckleberry lemonade

$14.00

Refreshers

$14.00

Long island

$12.00

Amf

$12.00

Frozen

Mango marg

$8.00

Peach colada

$8.00

Mocktails

Cucumber mocktail

$8.00

Basil mule mocktail

$8.00

Berry smash mocktail

$8.00

Malibu bae mocktail

$8.00

Tamarindo mule mocktail

$8.00

Southern peach mocktail

$8.00

Watermelon mocktail

$8.00

Huckleberry mocktail

$8.00

Brunch

Classic glass

$8.00

Exotic glass

$10.00

Classic crafe

$24.00

Exotic crafe

$26.50

Classic flight

$24.00

Exotic flight

$26.00

Loza sprtiz

$12.00

Lavender dream

$13.00

The go to

$12.00

Refreshers

$14.00

Loza bloody mary

$15.00

Breakfast shot

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Matcha martini

$14.00

Spiked hucklberry

$14.00

Pink lady

$14.00

Berry smash

$13.00

Witches brew

$8.00

Vampire fizz

$8.00

Drinks

Coke

$4.25

Sprite

$4.25

Lemonade

$4.25

Sparkling Water

Rasberry Tea

$4.25

Tea

$4.25

Juice

$4.25

Cofee

$4.25

Mocktail

$8.00

Wine Tasting Flight

$15.00

Dessert

Blueberry Cobbler cheesecake

$8.50

Creme Brulee Cheese Cake

$8.50

Dulce De Leche Cheese Cake

$8.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.50

Berry butter delight

$15.00

Banana foster

$15.00

Smore love

$15.00

Triple threat

$15.00

The classic

$15.00

Bottled Beer

805

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Bud light

$5.00

Craft Beer

Chili guava cider

$8.00

Love hazy

$8.00

Scrimshaw pilsner

$8.00

Elvis juice

$8.00

Taster

Chili guava taster

Elvis juice taster

Galaxy&comet taster

Scrimshaw taster

Chardonnay

Sean minor glass

$6.00

Sean minor bottle

$28.00

Talbot chard Bottle

$30.00

Laguna Bottle

$32.00

Macmurray bottle

$32.00

Pinot grigio

Gran Passions 2019 Bttle

$30.00

Jermann Friuli Blanc 2020 bttle

$42.00

Sauvignon blanc

Peju 125ml

$8.00

Peju 175ml

$11.00

Peju legacy 2020 Bttl

$32.00Out of stock

Dry creek 125ml

$8.00

Dry creek 175ml

$10.00

White alternatives

Bastianich Vespa Bianco 2014 Bttle

$49.00

Cadre Albarino Sea Queen 2019 Bttle

Pieropan soave pieropan italy

$44.00

Cabernet

J Lohr 2019 Bottle

$52.00Out of stock

One stone

$52.00

Clos du bois 125 ml

$8.00

Close du bois 175 ml

$11.00

Clos du bois bttl

$32.00

Pinot noir

Talbot pinot 2019 Bttl

$32.00

J Vineyard 2019 Glass

$8.00

J Vineyard 2019 Bttl

$32.00

Oregon Territory 125ml

$8.00

Oregon territory 175ml

$11.00

Oregon Territory 2018 Bttle

$32.00

Twomey 2020 Bottle

$52.00

Red zifandal

Rabble 125 ml

$8.00Out of stock

Rabble 175 ml

$11.00Out of stock

Rabble Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

Red blends

Vina Robles The Arborist 2019 bttl

$32.00

Destinata syrah 125ml

$8.00

Desinata syrah 175 ml

$11.00

Desinata bottle

$36.00

Tsymbal

$108.00

J lohr syrah 125 ml

$8.00

Jlohr syrah 175ml

$11.00

Jlohr syrah bttl

$32.00

Malbec

Belasco De Baquedano 2018 glass

$8.00Out of stock

Belasco De Baquedano 2018 Bttl

$32.00Out of stock

Diseno malbec 125ml

$8.00Out of stock

Diseno malbec 175ml

$11.00Out of stock

Diseno 2018 Bttl

$32.00Out of stock

Rose

Domaine De cala bttl

$42.00

Edna valley bttle

$28.00

Cardella Bttl

$28.00

Champagne

Wycliff glass

$6.00

Wyclif bttl

$28.00

Mimosa Glass

$8.00

Moscato

Mia dolcea bttl

$28.00Out of stock

Prosecco

Bottomless

$18.00

Sangria

Sangria glass

$8.00

Sangria pitcher

$22.00

Extras

Kids pasta

$8.00

Extra protien

$6.00

Chefs sauce

$4.00

Split plate

$3.00

Ranch

$2.00

Ketchup

$2.00

UK sauce

$2.00

Mashed potatoes

$6.00

Side Of Fries

$6.00

Extra Veggie

$4.50

Brunch

Baked Oatmeal

$14.00

Churro French Toast

$15.00

Cinnamon French Toast

$14.00

Pumpkin Pancakes

$15.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$14.00

B.E.C.A Sandwich

$17.50

Sunrise Oatmeal

$17.00

Loza Avocado Toast

$17.00

Merry Me

$17.00

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Machca con Huevos

$16.00

Meat Lovers Breakfast

$18.00

Fried Chicken Chimichangas

$16.00

Tiramisu Crepe

$16.00

Mascarpone Crepe

$15.50

Apple Crisp Crepe

$16.00

NY Steak N Eggs Crepe

$17.00

Chicken & Mushroom

$17.00

Breakfast Avocado

$15.00

California Salsa Crepe

$16.00

Chicken Avocado Crepes

$16.00

Mango & Peach Crepes

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3058 El Camino Ave, Ceres, CA 95307

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

