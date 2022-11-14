Loza Restaurant & More 3058 El Camino Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3058 El Camino Ave, Ceres, CA 95307
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Gorditas El Sabor De Mi Pueblo - Modesto & Turlock
No Reviews
3113 Crowslanding Rd Modesto, CA 95315
View restaurant