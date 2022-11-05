Maria Empanada - Riverview 1700 Platte Street #160

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dozen / Half Dozen Empanadas (Online)

Half dozen empanadas of your choice.
Half Dozen Empanadas

Half Dozen Empanadas

$26.99

Half dozen empanadas of your choice.

Dozen Empanadas

Dozen Empanadas

$52.29

A dozen empanadas of your choice.

Empanadas

Argentina - Specialty

Argentina - Specialty

$5.49

Steak, red bell peppers, hard-boiled eggs, green onions, green olives.

Beef Classico

Beef Classico

$4.79

Ground Angus beef, red bell peppers, hard-boiled eggs, green onions, green olives.

Chicken Chimichurri - Specialty

Chicken Chimichurri - Specialty

$5.49

Braised chicken, sautéed onions, red bell peppers, authentic Argentinian chimichurri sauce.

Sierra - Specialty

Sierra - Specialty

$5.49

Shredded chicken, sautéed onions, slightly spicy chipotle peppers, tomatoes, garlic.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$4.79

Ham, Buffalo style mozzarella blend, oregano.

Spinach

Spinach

$4.79

Spinach, Parmesan cheese, Buffalo style mozzarella blend, delicate béchamel cream sauce.

Corn

Corn

$4.79

Sweet corn, red bell peppers, Parmesan cheese, green onions.

Caprese

Caprese

$4.79

Roasted tomatoes, Buffalo style mozzarella blend, fresh Italian basil.

Mushroom

Mushroom

$4.79

Sautéed mushrooms and onions, Buffalo style mozzarella blend, garlic, parsley.

Vegan Veggie

Vegan Veggie

$4.79

Sautéed vegetables, authentic Argentinian chimichurri sauce.

Breakfast Chorizo

Breakfast Chorizo

$4.79

Locally-made chorizo, scrambled eggs, oven roasted potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, salsa.

Breakfast Egg & Potato

Breakfast Egg & Potato

$4.79

Scrambled eggs, oven roasted potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, salsa.

Españolas

Española-Original

Española-Original

$7.39

Pan fried potatoes, sautéed onions, eggs, olive oil.

Española-Chorizo Especial

Española-Chorizo Especial

$7.39

Locally made chorizo, pan fried potatoes, sautéed onions, eggs, olive oil.

Salsas

Chimichurri

Chimichurri

$0.59

Traditional Argentinian sauce, Italian parsley, red bell peppers, garlic.

Asado Grill

Asado Grill

$0.59

Smokey and spicy chipotle in adobo, tomatoes, garlic, cilantro.

Green Onion Sour Cream

Green Onion Sour Cream

$0.59

Mild sour cream, mayo, green onions, cayenne sauce.

Sweet Chili Mayo

Sweet Chili Mayo

$0.59

Mayo, sweet chili sauce.

Sweet Sauce

$0.59

Desserts

Crispy pastry puffs in a smooth vanilla and chocolate cream bath.
Banatella

Banatella

$3.39+

Bananas, Nutella, chocolate.

Pears in Marsala

Pears in Marsala

$3.39+

Pears simmered in Marsala wine.

Empanaditas - half dozen

Empanaditas - half dozen

$18.99

A dozen dessert empanaditas. Choice of flavors: Banatella (bananas, Nutella, chocolate) or Pears in Marsala (pears simmered in Marsala wine).

Empanaditas - dozen

Empanaditas - dozen

$34.99

A dozen dessert empanaditas. Choice of flavors: Banatella (bananas, Nutella, chocolate) or Pears in Marsala (pears simmered in Marsala wine).

Alfajorcitos (Bag of 6)

Alfajorcitos (Bag of 6)

$8.99

Signature shortbread cookies, dulce de leche, coconut.

Chocolate Alfajor

Chocolate Alfajor

$6.49

Signature shortbread cookie, dulce de leche, milk chocolate.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.99

Sponge cake soaked in espresso topped with mascarpone cream and cocoa powder.

Profiteroles

Profiteroles

$8.99

Cream puffs in vanilla and chocolate cream.

Non Alcoholic

12 oz Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

12 oz Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.49

100% fresh-squeezed orange juice.

16 ounce Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

16 ounce Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.49

100% fresh-squeezed orange juice.

San Pellegrino - Flavored Sparkling

San Pellegrino - Flavored Sparkling

$3.00
Panna Water

Panna Water

$3.99
Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$3.99Out of stock
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Artisan-made Argentinian empanadas. Zagat-ranked as "One of the 12 Hottest Bakeries in America."

Location

1700 Platte Street #160, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Gallery
Maria Empanada - Riverview image
Maria Empanada - Riverview image

