Joey Parm's Pizza Commons Park

1550 Platte Street

Denver, CO 80202

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch (CBR)
1/2 regular style 1/2 specialty
Margarita

Pizza

1/2 regular style 1/2 specialty

1/2 regular style 1/2 specialty

$16.00
10" GLUTEN FREE

10" GLUTEN FREE

$18.00

Any Style or Toppings

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Breaded Chicken, Homemade BBQ Sauce, Pecorino Romano- choice of Ranch added

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Homemade buffalo sauce, mozzarella, hand-breaded chicken -choice of ranch or blue cheese

Build a Pizza

Build a Pizza

$13.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch (CBR)

Chicken Bacon Ranch (CBR)

$16.00

Breaded chicken, bacon, cheddar, ranch

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, ricotta & pecorino romano cheese

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$16.00

Ham, bacon, pineapple

Hot Honey Pepperoni

Hot Honey Pepperoni

$15.00
Margarita

Margarita

$13.00

Tomato sauce & mozzarella

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$16.00

Pepperoni, bacon, ham, sausage, mozzarella

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Unpretentious counter-serve eatery supplying New York-style pizza & other homestyle Italian fare.

1550 Platte Street, Denver, CO 80202

