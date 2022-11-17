Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mezcalero

1,186 Reviews

$$

510 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla de Pollo Frito (Fried Chicken)
Chips & Guacamole
Yuca Fries

COCKTAILS TO GO (ALCOHOL INCLUDED)!

2 premixed cocktails in each bottle. Pour over ice, stir and enjoy! Must be 21+ to order
Tommy's Margarita Cocktail Kit

Tommy's Margarita Cocktail Kit

$24.00

2 servings per bottle! organic agave, lime. tequila or mezcal (+$2)

Pepino Grande Margarita Cocktail Kit

Pepino Grande Margarita Cocktail Kit

$24.00

2 servings per bottle! juiced cucumber, organic agave, lime. tequila or mezcal (+$2)

Strawbiscus Margarita Cocktail Kit

Strawbiscus Margarita Cocktail Kit

$24.00

2 servings per bottle! real del valle tequila, strawberries, hibiscus flowers, lime

Burnt Offerings Cocktail Kit

Burnt Offerings Cocktail Kit

$24.00

2 servings per bottle! la luna mezcal, burnt croissant syrup, juiced cactus, smoked chipotle, lime

APPETIZERS!

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$12.00

avocado, onion, cilantro, tomato, pepitas, corn tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, salsa verde, corn tortilla chips

Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$10.00

House guacamole garnished with pickled onion & cilantro

Side Salsa

Side Salsa

$6.00

tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, salsa verde

Side Chips

Side Chips

$3.00

corn tortilla chips

Chicharrónes

Chicharrónes

$5.00

pork rinds fried to order and seasoned w/ lime & chili w/ side lime wedge

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$7.00

yuca root tossed in house seasoning w/ cilantro & side of chipotle aioli (v+)

Beer Battered Fries

Beer Battered Fries

$8.00

beer-battered fries, habanero aioli

Loaded Battered Fries

Loaded Battered Fries

$14.00

beer-battered fries, monterey jack, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, onion, cilantro, habanero aioli. Pick Protein: pork carnitas, chicken tinga, beef barbacoa, fried chicken (+$1), carne asada (+$1)

Takis Elote (Street Corn)

Takis Elote (Street Corn)

$12.00

fresh corn kernels, cotija cheese, takis, chipotle aioli, cilantro

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

your choice of house buffalo, chipotle bbq, mole, or lemon pepper rub. Served with side of chipotle aioli. Choose 6 or 12

Bruselas (Brussel Sprouts)

$12.00

fried brussels sprouts, roasted pepitas, cilantro lime aioli

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

raw shrimp, onion, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, avocado, jalapeno-lime vinaigrette, corn tortilla chips

Aguachile

$16.00

Shrimp cooked in lime juice, tossed in chili water with cucumbers and onions. garnished with cilantro

TACOS!

Individual or taco packs!
Pick 2 Tacos!

Pick 2 Tacos!

$9.00

Mix & match 2 of our specialty tacos

Pick 3 Tacos!

Pick 3 Tacos!

$14.00

Mix & match 3 of our specialty tacos

Pork Carnitas Taco

Pork Carnitas Taco

$5.00

braised pork, cilantro, onions, chipotle aioli

Pork Belly Taco

Pork Belly Taco

$7.00

crispy pork belly, al pastor glaze, rice, pineapple, onion, cilantro

Chicken Tinga Taco

Chicken Tinga Taco

$5.00

pulled chicken, onion, chipotle aioli, cilantro

Fried Chicken Taco

Fried Chicken Taco

$6.00

marinated & battered chicken, watermelon pico, habanero aioli

Beef Barbacoa Taco

Beef Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

braised beef, salsa verde, onion, cilantro

Tenderloin Asada Taco

Tenderloin Asada Taco

$9.00

marinated asada, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde

Baja Shrimp Taco

Baja Shrimp Taco

$6.00

beer-battered shrimp, coleslaw, dried cranberry, chipotle aioli, cilantro

Jackfruit Taco

Jackfruit Taco

$5.00

jackfruit, corn, adobo, beans, salsa verde, cilantro

Vegan Loco Taco

Vegan Loco Taco

$7.00

impossible meat, shaved brussels sprout, roasted corn, onion (no substitutions), rice, cilantro, salsa verde

BOWLS/BURRITOS/SALADS!

Bowls (rice and beans), burritos (rice, beans, tortilla), salad (beans, romaine)
Pork Carnitas

Pork Carnitas

$15.00

braised pork, cilantro, onions, chipotle aioli. bowls w/ rice & beans. burritos w/ rice, beans, & flour tortilla. salads (+$1) w/ romaine & house dressing

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$16.00

crispy pork belly, al pastor glaze, rice, pineapple, onion, cilantro. bowls w/ rice & beans. burritos w/ rice, beans, & flour tortilla. salads (+$1) w/ romaine & house dressing

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$15.00

pulled chicken, onion, chipotle aioli, cilantro. Bowls served w/ rice and beans | Burritos served w/ rice, beans, and flour tortilla | Salads (+$1) served with romaine and beans

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$16.00

marinated & battered chicken, watermelon pico, habanero aioli. bowls w/ rice & beans. burritos w/ rice, beans, & flour tortilla. salads (+$1) w/ romaine & house dressing

Beef Barbacoa

Beef Barbacoa

$15.00Out of stock

braised beef, salsa verde, onion, cilantro. bowls w/ rice & beans. burritos w/ rice, beans, & flour tortilla. salads (+$1) w/ romaine & house dressing

Tenderloin Asada

Tenderloin Asada

$20.00

grilled tenderloin asada on a melted, crispy cheese tortilla, refried beans, fried jalapeño, onion, cilantro, tres chili salsa

Baja Shrimp

Baja Shrimp

$16.00

beer-battered shrimp, coleslaw, dried cranberry, chipotle aioli, cilantro. bowls w/ rice & beans. burritos w/ rice, beans, & flour tortilla. salads (+$1) w/ romaine & house dressing

Jackfruit Adobado

Jackfruit Adobado

$15.00

jackfruit, corn, adobo, beans, salsa verde, cilantro. bowls w/ rice & beans. burritos w/ rice, beans, & flour tortilla. salads (+$1) w/ romaine & house dressing

Vegan Loco

Vegan Loco

$16.00

impossible meat, shaved brussels sprout, roasted corn, onion (no substitutions), rice, cilantro, salsa verde. bowls w/ rice & beans. burritos w/ rice, beans, & flour tortilla. salads (+$1) w/ romaine & house dressing

PLATES!

Chorizo Burger

Chorizo Burger

$15.00

beef patty, grilled chorizo, monterey jack, lettuce, guacamole, esquite sauce, brioche bun. served with fries

Street Dog

Street Dog

$9.00

All beef frank wrapped in bacon served on buttered sourdough. Topped with onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, and peppers

Quesadilla de Carne

Quesadilla de Carne

$14.00

cheese blend, carne asada, cilantro, onion, cotija cheese

Quesadilla de Pollo Frito (Fried Chicken)

Quesadilla de Pollo Frito (Fried Chicken)

$14.00

cheese blend, buttermilk fried chicken, jalapenos, chipotle lime coleslaw, habanero aioli, cilantro

COCKTAIL MIXERS (MIXER ONLY)!

Each kit comes with 4-5 cocktail mixers, garnishes, and easy to follow instructions! Mix with your favorite spirit from home, or check out our mezcal and tequila add on options!
Tommy's Margarita - Mixing Kit

Tommy's Margarita - Mixing Kit

$20.00

4 servings: organic agave, lime

Pepino Grande Margarita - Mixing Kit

Pepino Grande Margarita - Mixing Kit

$20.00

4 servings: juiced cucumber, organic agave, lime

Strawbiscus Margarita - Mixing Kit

Strawbiscus Margarita - Mixing Kit

$20.00

4 servings: strawberries, hibiscus flowers, lime

Burnt Offerings - Mixing Kit

Burnt Offerings - Mixing Kit

$20.00Out of stock

4 servings: burnt croissant syrup, juiced cactus, smoked chipotle, lime

LIQUOR!

Must be 21+ to order
Real Del Valle Blanco Tequila

Real Del Valle Blanco Tequila

$10.00

Choose either 8 ounces or 1 bottle (1L). Must be 21+ to order

La Luna Cupreata Mezcal

La Luna Cupreata Mezcal

$10.00

Choose either 8 ounces or 1 bottle (1L). Must be 21+ to order

Tequila Flight

Tequila Flight

$25.00Out of stock

-Siete Leguas Blanco Tequila (Cooked agave, pear, pepper) -Tequila Ocho Reposado Tequila (Toffee, stone fruit, white pepper) -Casa Noble Anejo Tequila (Chocolate, spice, buttery) --Served w/ orange slices, Sal de Gusano (worm salt) & tasting/info card!

Mezcal Flight

Mezcal Flight

$25.00Out of stock

-Nuestra Soledad San Luis Del Rio Mezcal (Citrus, light smoke, crisp) -Nuestra Soledad Santiago Matatlan Mezcal (Pepper, medium smoke, silky) -Nuestra Soledad San Baltazar Mezcal (Vegetal, earthy, smokey) --Served w/ orange slices, Sal de Gusano (worm salt) & tasting/info card!

WINE!

Must be 21+ to order
Bonterra - Sauvignon Blanc

Bonterra - Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

750ml Bottle. Must be 21+ to order

Septima - Chardonnay

Septima - Chardonnay

$20.00

750ml Bottle. Must be 21+ to order

Kaiken Estate - Cabernet Sauvignon

Kaiken Estate - Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

750ml Bottle. Must be 21+ to order

Doña Paula Los Cardos - Malbec

Doña Paula Los Cardos - Malbec

$20.00

750ml Bottle. Must be 21+ to order

check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Open 4pm-2am daily!

Website

Location

510 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Directions

Gallery
Mezcalero image
Mezcalero image
Mezcalero image
Mezcalero image

