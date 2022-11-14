- Home
My Life Cafe 2 (Dacoma Exit)
No reviews yet
10777 Northwest Freeway
Suite 105
Houston, TX 77092
Coffee, Tea & Chocolate Milk
Hot Brewed Coffee
Lavazza Premium Coffee
Hot Caffe Latte
Coffee espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam
Hot Caffe Mocha
Espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream
Hot Cappuccino
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam
Hot Caramel Macchiato
Espresso mixed with freshly steamed milk and caramel syrup.
Hot Honey Latte
Espresso combined with steamed milk and sweetened with honey.
Hot Vanilla Latte
Dark, rich espresso with vanilla syrup, steamed milk and a light layer of foam
Hot Americano
Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema
Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte
Espresso and steamed milk combined with a blend of pumpkin spice flavors. Enjoy it finished with whipped cream and cinnamon topping.
Iced Caffe Mocha
Espresso combined with mocha sauce (2 tbsp for medium and 3 tbsp for large drinks recommended), milk and ice.
Iced Coffee
Freshly brewed coffee served chilled and sweetened over ice.
Iced Caffe Americano
Espresso shots topped with cold water produce a light layer of crema, then served over ice.
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Rich, full-bodied espresso with caramel flavored syrup ( 2 pumps for medium and 3 pumps for large drinks recommended), milk and ice.
Iced Honey Latte
Milk and espresso combined over ice and sweetened with honey (2 tbsp for medium and 3 tbsp for large drinks recommended).
Iced Vanilla Latte
Rich espresso combined with milk, vanilla syrup and served over ice.
Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Espresso and milk combined with pumpkin spice flavors, served over ice. Enjoy it finished with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Espresso
Smooth signature espresso roast with rich flavor and caramelly sweetness
Espresso Macchiato
The combination of espresso and a drop of milk in the center; creating an intensely smooth experience.
Chocolate Milk
Cocoa, cane sugar and milk.
Tazo Tea
Tazo tea served hot or over ice.
Chai Tea Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm spices combined with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Burgers and More
Beef Burger Meal
Beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Chicken Strips Meal
Chicken breast, battered, and fried. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Fish Taco Meal
Two tacos with option of corn or flour tortilla, fried fish, cabbage slaw, tomatoes and salsa on the side. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal
Grilled chicken breast served on bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Hot Dog Meal
1/4 lb beef hot dog. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich Meal
American cheese on your choice of grilled bread. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Hummus Veggie Wrap Meal
Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap. Meal includes fries and drink
Vegan Burger Meal
Plant based patty with no soy, non-GMO and gluten free.
Beef Burger Only
Beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
Chicken Strips Only
Chicken breast, battered, and fried.
Fish Tacos Only
Two tacos with option of corn or flour tortilla, fried fish, cabbage slaw, tomatoes and salsa on the side
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Only
Grilled chicken breast served on bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich Only
American cheese on your choice of grilled bread.
Hot Dog Only
1/4 lb beef hot dog.
Vegan Burger Only
Plant based patty with no soy, non-GMO and gluten free.
Hummus Veggie Wrap Only
Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap.
Shawarma
Shawarma Wrap Meal
Beef or Chicken shawarma in a pita wrap. Meal includes fries and a fountain drink.
Shawarma Rice Bowl
Beef or chicken on long grain rice, tomatoes, lettuce, garlic creamy sauce and parsley.
Shawarma Fries (Full Order)
Beef or chicken on fries and topped with cheese, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and garlic creamy sauce.
Shawarma Fries (Half Order)
Beef or chicken on fries and topped with cheese, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and garlic creamy sauce.
Shawarma Salad
Spring mix, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, olives, and garlic creamy dressing.
Shawarma Wrap Only
Shawarma pita wrap comes with tomatoes, pickles, garlic creamy sauce, and parsley.
Panini
Pizza Panini Meal
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce on naan bread pressed on the grill. Meal includes chips and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Pizza Panini Only
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce on naan bread pressed on the grill
Turkey Panini Meal
Turkey breast and Swiss cheese on naan bread pressed on the grill. Meal includes chips and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Turkey Panini Only
Turkey breast and Swiss cheese on naan bread pressed on the grill
Ham Panini Meal
Ham and Swiss cheese on naan bread pressed on the grill. Meal includes chips and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Ham Panini Only
Ham and Swiss cheese on naan bread pressed on the grill
Italian Panini Meal
Ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone on naan bread pressed on the grill. Meal includes chips and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Italian Panini Only
Ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone on naan bread pressed on the grill
Pesto Sandwiches
Chicken Pesto Sandwich Meal
Chicken breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
Chicken Pesto Sandwich Only
Chicken breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
Turkey Pesto Sandwich Meal
Turkey breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
Turkey Pesto Sandwich Only
Turkey breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
Veggie Pesto Sandwich Meal
Mushroom, artichoke, spinach, bell peppers, pesto sauce, and cheese on ciabatta bread
Veggie Pesto Sandwich Only
Mushroom, artichoke, spinach, bell peppers, pesto sauce, and cheese on ciabatta bread
Salads
Garden Salad
Romaine green leaf and spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, green bell peppers
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, bell pepper, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, and olives
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese
Cobb Salad
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, eggs, bacon, cheese
Build Your Own Sandwich/Wrap
A La Carte
Healthy Lunch
Burger Lettuce Wrap
Seasoned ground beef, grilled mushrooms and onions wrapped in lettuce and topped with house special sauce.
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions and mushrooms wrapped in lettuce and topped with house special sauce.
Hummus Veggie Wrap Only
Hummus spread, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes wrapped in flax seed wrap.
Shawarma Quinoa Bowl
Quinoa with choice of protein topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, parsley and garlic creamy sauce.
Vegan Burger Only
Plant based patty with no soy, non-GMO and gluten free.
Grilled Chicken Mushroom Melt
Chicken breast, grilled mushrooms with mozzarella cheese and served with side salad.
Healthy Grab N Go
Fountain Drink
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Sides and Bread
Small Fries
Crispy fries with choice of dipping sauce.
Small Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Avocado Slices
Side of sliced avocados.
1 Whole Avocado
Whole avocado.
Ciabatta Bread (2 Slices)
2 slices of ciabatta bread.
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Cinnamon raisin bagel toasted with choice of spread.
Cole Slaw
Finely shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in a mayo based dressing.
Corn Tortilla (2)
Croissant
Freshly baked croissant with choice of spread.
Flour Tortilla (2)
Garlic Toast
Garlic butter on bread.
Naan Bread (2 Slices)
2 slices of naan bread.
Plain Bagel
Plain bagel toasted with choice of spread.
Wheat Bread (2 Slices)
2 Slices of wheat bread.
White Bread (2 Slices)
White bread toasted with butter.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Modern café serving fresh and made to order food.
10777 Northwest Freeway, Suite 105, Houston, TX 77092