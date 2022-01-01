Nashville Hot imageView gallery

Nashville Hot Buttermilk Pike

564 Buttermilk Pike

Crescent Springs, KY 41017

Entrees

Quarter White

$9.50

Quarter Dark

$9.00

Large White

$11.50

Large Dark

$11.00

Whole Wings

$9.50

Tender Basket

$9.50

Catfish Plate

$10.00

Chicken & Waffles

$10.00

Sunday Waffle Special

$9.00

Salads

House Salad Dinner

$8.00

House Salad Side

$4.00

Strawberry Fields Salad Dinner

$9.00

Strawberry Fields Salad Side

$4.50

Kale Salad Dinner

$9.00

Kale Salad side

$4.50

Sandwiches

Catfish Sandwich

$8.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.49Out of stock

Dessert

Cobbler Of The Day

$3.00

Milkshake

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.50

1 Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

2 Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Sundae

$2.00Out of stock

Side Items

2 Cornbread Muffins

$2.00

Baked Beans

$2.00

Baked Mac ‘n’ Cheese

$2.00

Bowl of Soup

$3.00Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.00

Fried Pickles(10)

$2.00Out of stock

Green Beans

$2.00

Hash brown Casserole

$2.00

House Salad

$1.50

Kale Salad

Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

$2.00

Nashville Spiked Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.00

Southern Spiked Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.00

Strawberry Fields

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Tennessee Caviar

$2.00

Kids Menu

Bowl of Mac ‘N’ Cheese

$3.00

Kids Tender Basket

$4.00

Sundae

$1.25

Extras

.gift Cards

$25.00

.sub Cornbread

Catfish Filet

$4.00

Catfish Sandwich-no side

$5.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich-no side

$4.00Out of stock

Delivery

$9.95

Extra Barbeque

$0.15

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.15

Extra Bread

$0.35

Extra Breast

$5.00

Extra Chicken Tender

$1.65

Extra Gold Rush

$0.15

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.15

Extra Leg

$5.00

Extra Lemon Poppy Seed

$0.15

Extra Pickles

$0.35

Extra Ranch

$0.15

Extra Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.15

Extra Syrup

$0.15

Extra Tartar

$0.15

Extra Waffle

$2.00

Extra Wing

$1.65

Fried Pickles Basket(20)

$5.00

Gift Certificate

$25.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich-no side

$5.00

Soup

Bowl of Soup

$3.00Out of stock

Half Catfish and Soup

$7.49Out of stock

Half Hot Chicken and Soup

$7.49Out of stock

Half Chicken Salad and Soup

$7.49Out of stock

Half House and Soup

$7.49Out of stock

Half Kale and Soup

$7.49Out of stock

Half Strawberry and Soup

$7.49Out of stock

Half House and Soup (copy)

$7.49Out of stock

City Salads

Caesar

$10.99

City Salad

$10.99

Garden Salad

$10.99

Kale

$10.99

Strawberry Fields

$10.99

Wedge

$10.99

Beverages

Ice Tea

$1.95

Fountain Drink

$1.95

Water

Kids Milk

$1.50

Open Food

Open Food

$15.00

Open Food

$39.99

Beer Bucket

$10.50

Brownie

$3.00

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

Small Catering

$40.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

Playing cards

$9.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

564 Buttermilk Pike, Crescent Springs, KY 41017

Directions

Gallery
Nashville Hot image

