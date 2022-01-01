Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nectar Urban Cantina

444 Reviews

$$

206 McGavock Pike

Nashville, TN 37214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl
Carne Asada
Tijuana Chicken

Specialty Drinks

Agave Maria Lavender Latte 12 oz HOT

$3.75

Agave Maria Lavender Latte 16 oz

$4.25

Agave Maria Lavender Latte 20 oz ICED

$4.75

Golden Chai Latte 12 oz HOT

$3.75

Golden Chai Latte 16 oz

$4.25

Golden Chai Latte 20 oz ICED

$4.75

Horchata Latte 12 oz HOT

$3.75

Horchata Latte 16 oz

$4.25

Horchata Latte 20 oz ICED

$4.75

Vanilla Bean 12oz HOT

$3.75

Vanilla Bean 16oz

$4.25

Vanilla Bean 20oz ICED

$4.75

Coconut Mocha 12 oz HOT

$3.75

Coconut Mocha 16 oz

$4.25

Coconut Mocha 20 oz ICED

$4.75

Cafe Naranja 16oz ICED

$4.25

Cafe Naranja 20oz ICED

$4.75

Bulletproof 12 oz

$3.75

Bulletproof16 oz

$4.25

Dulce de Leche Latte 12 oz HOT

$3.75

Dulce de Leche Latte 16 oz

$4.25

Dulce de Leche Latte 20 oz ICED

$4.75

Rosemary Matcha Green Tea 12 oz HOT

$3.75

Rosemary Matcha Green Tea 16 oz

$4.25

Rosemary Matcha Green Tea 20 oz ICED

$4.75

Cafe Mocha 12 oz HOT

$3.50

Cafe Mocha 16 oz

$4.25

Cafe Mocha 20 oz ICED

$4.50

White Mocha 12 oz HOT

$3.50

White Mocha 16 oz

$4.25

White Mocha 20 oz ICED

$4.50

Mexican Hot Chocolate 12 oz HOT

$3.75

Mexican Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$4.25

Mexican Hot Chocolate 20 oz ICED

$4.50

Mexican Mocha 12 oz HOT

$3.75

Mexican Mocha 16 oz

$4.25

Mexican Mocha 20 oz ICED

$4.75

Cafe Caramel Apple Cider 12 oz

$3.75

Cafe Caramel Apple Cider 16 oz

$4.25

Lion's Mind Magic 12oz HOT

$5.00Out of stock

Nectar Bee 12 oz

$3.75

Nectar Bee 16 oz

$4.25

20 Oz Iced GB Tea

$4.25Out of stock

Standard Coffee Drink

Coffee for the office

$20.00

House Brew 12 oz

$2.25

House Brew 16 oz

$2.75

Americano 12 oz

$3.00

Americano 16 oz

$3.25

Americano 20 oz ICED

$3.75

Cafe Latte 12 oz

$3.75

Cafe Latte 16 oz

$4.25

Cafe Latte 20 oz ICED

$4.75

Cold Brewed Iced Coffee 16 oz

$3.25

Cold Brewed Iced Coffee 20 oz

$3.75

Single Espresso

$1.25

Dopio Espresso

$2.50

Tripple Espresso

$3.50

Quad Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino 12 oz

$3.75

Cappuccino 16 oz

$4.25

Hot Tea 12 oz

$2.75

Hot Tea 16 oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.75

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.25

Mexican Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$3.75

Mexican Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$4.25

Mexican Hot Chocolate Iced 20 oz

$4.50

Cortado

$2.50

NA Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Water

Kids Drinks

$1.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Beckett's

$5.00

House-Made Horchata 12 oz

$4.25

House- Made Horchata 16 oz

$4.50

House- Made Horchata Iced 20 oz

$4.75

Apple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

No Drink

VIRGIN Margarita

$5.00

Seasonal Beverages

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00+

Campfire Latte

$4.00+

Pumpkin Mocha

$4.00+

Juices / Power Shots

16 oz Nectar Greens

16 oz Nectar Greens

$7.50
16 oz The Green Way

16 oz The Green Way

$7.50
16 oz GBO

16 oz GBO

$7.50
16 oz The Ruby

16 oz The Ruby

$7.50
Charcoal Lemonade

Charcoal Lemonade

$7.50
Blu Majik Lemonade

Blu Majik Lemonade

$7.50
Little Wing

Little Wing

$4.25
Spice Of Life

Spice Of Life

$4.25
Gypsy Eyes

Gypsy Eyes

$4.25

2 oz Ginger Shot

$3.50

Agua Fresca 16 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Smoothies

16 oz Positive Vibrations

$7.00

20 oz Positive Vibrations

$8.50

16 oz Stella Blue

$7.50

20 oz Stella Blue

$9.00

16 oz Whole Lotta Love

$7.00

20 oz Whole Lotta Love

$8.50

16 oz The Izzy

$7.00

20 oz The Izzy

$8.50

16 oz Mak’s Mango

$7.00

20 oz Mak's Mango

$8.50

16 oz Big Time

$7.50

20 oz Big Time

$9.00

16 OZ Feel Good

$7.00

20 OZ Feel Good

$8.50

16 OZ Green Velvet

$7.50

20 OZ Green Velvet

$9.00

16 oz. Elderberry

$7.00

20 oz Elderberry

$8.50

16 oz Gotta Chai It

$7.50Out of stock

Riptide 16oz

$7.50

Riptide 20oz

$9.00

Smoothie Bowls

Natural Mystic

Natural Mystic

$9.50
Soul Shake Down

Soul Shake Down

$9.50
Almond Brothers

Almond Brothers

$9.75
Kaya

Kaya

$9.75
Sun Is Shining

Sun Is Shining

$9.75
Koda (Very Cherry)

Koda (Very Cherry)

$10.75

Pumpkin Bowl

$10.50

pumpkin smoothie bowl

Grab & Go

Almond Butter Wrap

$7.00

Granny Smith Apples | Organic Almond Butter | Granola | Honey | Cinnamon | Whole Wheat Wrap

Alter Eco

$5.00

Alter Eco Truffles

$1.25

Honey Pecan Chicken Salad

$7.00+

Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

HU Bars

$8.00

HU Hunks

$9.00

Muffin

$3.75

Blueberry | French Toast | Apple | Double Chocolate | Pistachio | etc.

OSA Coffee

$16.00

Overnight Oats

$4.50

Steel Cut Oats | Chia Seeds | Maple Syrup | Coconut Milk | Pumpkin Spice | Cinnamon

Sweet Potato Protein Cup

$4.50

Sweet Potatoes | Dates | Protein Powder | Almond Milk | Cinnamon

Woodberry Cookie

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jarritos Soda

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Walker Brothers Kombucha

$4.00

Beckett's

$5.00

Pb Power Balls

$7.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Almond Butter Balls

$7.00Out of stock

Scone

$3.00

Assorted Flavors | Baked Fresh

Date Mango Coconut Balls

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Energy Balls

$7.00Out of stock

Almond Date Bars

$4.00Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Assorted Fresh Fruit

Banana chocolate power balls

$7.00Out of stock

Gingerbread Ballss

$7.00Out of stock

Grab the Gold

$2.25

RX Bar

$3.50

Thunderbird Bar

$3.50

Dozen Cookies

$9.50

6 Pack Brownie

$6.50

Keto Puffs

$10.00

Cupcake

$5.00

Keto Cheesecake

$5.00

Muffins

$4.00

Keto Cupcakes (2 pack)

$9.00Out of stock

GF Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

3 oz Jar

$5.00

Pint Jar (16 oz)

$12.00

Quart Jar (36 oz)

$18.00

3 oz Gift Set

$15.00

Honey Bear

$12.00

Honey Straws

$0.25

Elderberry 12 oz

$20.00

Vegan Elderberry 12 oz

$23.00

Elderberry Tea

$20.00

Carrot Cake Jam

$8.00

Collagen Peptides 10oz

$27.00

Vital Collagen Water

$3.50

Collagen Bar

$3.50

Single Collagen Peptides

$2.00

Merchandise

Adult Nectar T-Shirt

$22.00

Adult Long Sleeve Nectar Tee

$27.00

Jersey Tee

$25.00

Zip Hoodie

$60.00

Hat

$30.00

OSA Coffee

$16.00

Stainless Straw

$4.00

Straw Pipe Cleaner

$1.50

Nectar Wine Cup

$20.00

Nectar Tumbler

$20.00

Nectar Magnet

$2.00

Nectar Sticker

$1.00

3 oz Jar

$5.00

Pint Jar (16 oz )

$12.00

Quart Jar (36 oz)

$18.00

3 oz Gift Set

$15.00

Starters

Mexican Flag

Mexican Flag

$12.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa | Corn Tortilla Chips

Queso

Queso

$7.00

House Made Poblano Queso | Corn Tortilla Chips

Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.00

Avocado | Vidalia Onion | Tomato | Jalapeño | Cilantro | Olive Oil

Nachos

Nachos

$9.00

Tortilla chips | Queso | Black Beans Pico De Gallo | Pickled Jalapeños | Romaine Lettuce | Guacamole | Mexican Crema

Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$8.00

Panko Breaded | Buttermilk Dipped Hass Avocado

Ceviche

Ceviche

$10.00

Tacos

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$5.00

Open Blue Cobia | Avocado Spread | Vinegar Slaw | Pickled Mango | House Crema | Cilantro

"Nashty" Taco

"Nashty" Taco

$5.00

Fresh Flour Tortilla | Buttermilk Chicken Tender | Romaine Salad | Sharp Cheddar | Pico De Gallo | Queso | Poblano Sauce | Pickled Jalapeño

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$5.00

Marinated Steak | White Onion | Cilantro | Lime

Tijuana Chicken

Tijuana Chicken

$4.75

Guajillo Marinated Chicken | Queso Fresco | Poblano Crema | Pickled Onions | Cilantro

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Gulf Shrimp | Romaine Herb Salad | Tequila Lime | Crema | Pickled Red Onions | Pickled Jalapeños

Root Vegetable

Root Vegetable

$4.50

Seasonal Root Vegetables | Parsley Salsa Verde | Goat Cheese | Pine Nuts

Yazoo Dos Perros Brisket

Yazoo Dos Perros Brisket

$5.00

Yazoo Beer Braised Brisket | Pepper Jack Cheese | Pico De Gallo | Horseradish Crema

Cheeseburger Taco

Cheeseburger Taco

$5.00

Hard and Soft Shell | Ground Beef | Black Bean Spread | Pepper Jack Cheese | Romaine Lettuce | Pico De Gallo | House Crema | Morita Salsa

Wrapped/Folded

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.50

Flour Tortilla | Pepper Jack Cheese | Lettuce | Salsa | Pico De Gallo | Mexican Crema

Cantina Burrito

Cantina Burrito

$10.00

Flour Tortilla | Verde Rice | Black Beans | Pepper jack cheese | Romaine Lettuce | House Crema | Five Pepper Salsa

Red & Green Chicken Enchiladas

Red & Green Chicken Enchiladas

$15.00

Chicken | Queso | Mexican Crema | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Red Onions | Pickled Jalapeños | Cheddar Cheese | Rice | Beans

Chicken and Steak Fajitas

Chicken and Steak Fajitas

$15.00

Bowls

Nectar House Salad

Nectar House Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce | Roasted Corn | Queso Fresco | Cucumber | Carrots | Pico De Gallo | Choice of Dressing | Poblano Ranch | Agave Lime Vinaigrette

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$9.00

Black Bean Salsa | Verde rice | Cheddar Jack Cheese | Pico De Gallo | Queso Fresco | Romaine Lettuce | Poblano Ranch

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Chicken | Guajillo Peppers | Charred Corn | Avocado | Cilantro | Queso Fresco | Tortilla strips

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$14.00

Sides

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

On or Off The Cobb | Chipotle Mayo | Queso Fresco | Chile Piquin | Cilantro

Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.50

Pico De Gallo | Cilantro

Verde Rice

Verde Rice

$3.50

Poblano Pepper | Cilantro | Lime

Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$4.50

Fried Plantains | Orange Glaze

Sweet Fire Brussel Sprouts

Sweet Fire Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Morita Salsa | Toasted Pepitas | Fresh Lime

Elote

Elote

$5.00

Avocado

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Tijuana Chicken

$4.00

Side of Steak

$5.00

Side of Brisket

$5.00

Side of Blackened Shrimp

$5.00

Side of Cobia

$5.00

Side of Roasted Roots

$4.00

Side of Chicken Tenders

$3.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Agave Vin Dressing

$0.50

Side Queso Fresco

$1.00

2 oz Queso Side

$2.00

4oz Queso

$4.00

2 oz Guacamole side

$2.50

4 oz Guacamole Side

$4.00

2 oz Salsa

$0.50

4 oz Salsa

$1.50

2 oz Salsa Verde

$1.00

4oz Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Flour Tortilla | Cheddar Cheese

Kids Burrito Bowl

Kids Burrito Bowl

$5.00

Verde Rice | Black Beans | Grilled Chicken | Cheddar Cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Breaded Chicken Tenderloin

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$5.00

Cinnamon Sugar | Chocolate Sauce

Tres Leches Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

NECTAR COCKTAILS

Nectar Margarita -21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase

$14.00

Sangria -21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase

$14.00

Paloma (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase

$14.00

Spicy Margarita (21 yrs or older. State require food purchase)

$15.00

Hibiscus Margarita -21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase

$15.00

Prickly Pear Margarita (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase.

$15.00

Ginger Margarita- 21 yrs or older. State law requires food purchase

$15.00

Watermelon Margarita (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)

$16.00Out of stock

Pineapple Margarita (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)

$15.00

Tender Heart Margarita (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)

$16.00

Montelobos Mezcale Mule (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)

$24.00

Tito's Mule (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)

$24.00

Verde Spring (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)

$14.00Out of stock

Mimosa (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)

$6.00

Bloody Maria (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)

$6.00

Bloody Mary (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh-Healthy-Happy

Website

Location

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Directions

Gallery
Nectar Urban Cantina image
Nectar Urban Cantina image

