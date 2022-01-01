Nectar Urban Cantina
444 Reviews
$$
206 McGavock Pike
Nashville, TN 37214
Popular Items
Specialty Drinks
Agave Maria Lavender Latte 12 oz HOT
Agave Maria Lavender Latte 16 oz
Agave Maria Lavender Latte 20 oz ICED
Golden Chai Latte 12 oz HOT
Golden Chai Latte 16 oz
Golden Chai Latte 20 oz ICED
Horchata Latte 12 oz HOT
Horchata Latte 16 oz
Horchata Latte 20 oz ICED
Vanilla Bean 12oz HOT
Vanilla Bean 16oz
Vanilla Bean 20oz ICED
Coconut Mocha 12 oz HOT
Coconut Mocha 16 oz
Coconut Mocha 20 oz ICED
Cafe Naranja 16oz ICED
Cafe Naranja 20oz ICED
Bulletproof 12 oz
Bulletproof16 oz
Dulce de Leche Latte 12 oz HOT
Dulce de Leche Latte 16 oz
Dulce de Leche Latte 20 oz ICED
Rosemary Matcha Green Tea 12 oz HOT
Rosemary Matcha Green Tea 16 oz
Rosemary Matcha Green Tea 20 oz ICED
Cafe Mocha 12 oz HOT
Cafe Mocha 16 oz
Cafe Mocha 20 oz ICED
White Mocha 12 oz HOT
White Mocha 16 oz
White Mocha 20 oz ICED
Mexican Hot Chocolate 12 oz HOT
Mexican Hot Chocolate 16 oz
Mexican Hot Chocolate 20 oz ICED
Mexican Mocha 12 oz HOT
Mexican Mocha 16 oz
Mexican Mocha 20 oz ICED
Cafe Caramel Apple Cider 12 oz
Cafe Caramel Apple Cider 16 oz
Lion's Mind Magic 12oz HOT
Nectar Bee 12 oz
Nectar Bee 16 oz
20 Oz Iced GB Tea
Standard Coffee Drink
Coffee for the office
House Brew 12 oz
House Brew 16 oz
Americano 12 oz
Americano 16 oz
Americano 20 oz ICED
Cafe Latte 12 oz
Cafe Latte 16 oz
Cafe Latte 20 oz ICED
Cold Brewed Iced Coffee 16 oz
Cold Brewed Iced Coffee 20 oz
Single Espresso
Dopio Espresso
Tripple Espresso
Quad Espresso
Cappuccino 12 oz
Cappuccino 16 oz
Hot Tea 12 oz
Hot Tea 16 oz
Hot Chocolate 12oz
Hot Chocolate 16oz
Cortado
NA Beverages
Seasonal Beverages
Smoothies
16 oz Positive Vibrations
20 oz Positive Vibrations
16 oz Stella Blue
20 oz Stella Blue
16 oz Whole Lotta Love
20 oz Whole Lotta Love
16 oz The Izzy
20 oz The Izzy
16 oz Mak’s Mango
20 oz Mak's Mango
16 oz Big Time
20 oz Big Time
16 OZ Feel Good
20 OZ Feel Good
16 OZ Green Velvet
20 OZ Green Velvet
16 oz. Elderberry
20 oz Elderberry
16 oz Gotta Chai It
Riptide 16oz
Riptide 20oz
Grab & Go
Almond Butter Wrap
Granny Smith Apples | Organic Almond Butter | Granola | Honey | Cinnamon | Whole Wheat Wrap
Alter Eco
Alter Eco Truffles
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
HU Bars
HU Hunks
Muffin
Blueberry | French Toast | Apple | Double Chocolate | Pistachio | etc.
OSA Coffee
Overnight Oats
Steel Cut Oats | Chia Seeds | Maple Syrup | Coconut Milk | Pumpkin Spice | Cinnamon
Sweet Potato Protein Cup
Sweet Potatoes | Dates | Protein Powder | Almond Milk | Cinnamon
Woodberry Cookie
Mexican Coke
Jarritos Soda
Topo Chico
Walker Brothers Kombucha
Beckett's
Pb Power Balls
Cinnamon Roll
Almond Butter Balls
Scone
Assorted Flavors | Baked Fresh
Date Mango Coconut Balls
Pumpkin Energy Balls
Almond Date Bars
Fruit Cup
Assorted Fresh Fruit
Banana chocolate power balls
Gingerbread Ballss
Grab the Gold
RX Bar
Thunderbird Bar
Dozen Cookies
6 Pack Brownie
Keto Puffs
Cupcake
Keto Cheesecake
Muffins
Keto Cupcakes (2 pack)
GF Cinnamon Roll
3 oz Jar
Pint Jar (16 oz)
Quart Jar (36 oz)
3 oz Gift Set
Honey Bear
Honey Straws
Elderberry 12 oz
Vegan Elderberry 12 oz
Elderberry Tea
Carrot Cake Jam
Collagen Peptides 10oz
Vital Collagen Water
Collagen Bar
Single Collagen Peptides
Merchandise
Adult Nectar T-Shirt
Adult Long Sleeve Nectar Tee
Jersey Tee
Zip Hoodie
Hat
OSA Coffee
Stainless Straw
Straw Pipe Cleaner
Nectar Wine Cup
Nectar Tumbler
Nectar Magnet
Nectar Sticker
3 oz Jar
Pint Jar (16 oz )
Quart Jar (36 oz)
3 oz Gift Set
Starters
Mexican Flag
Chips & Salsa
Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa | Corn Tortilla Chips
Queso
House Made Poblano Queso | Corn Tortilla Chips
Guacamole
Avocado | Vidalia Onion | Tomato | Jalapeño | Cilantro | Olive Oil
Nachos
Tortilla chips | Queso | Black Beans Pico De Gallo | Pickled Jalapeños | Romaine Lettuce | Guacamole | Mexican Crema
Avocado Fries
Panko Breaded | Buttermilk Dipped Hass Avocado
Ceviche
Tacos
Fish Taco
Open Blue Cobia | Avocado Spread | Vinegar Slaw | Pickled Mango | House Crema | Cilantro
"Nashty" Taco
Fresh Flour Tortilla | Buttermilk Chicken Tender | Romaine Salad | Sharp Cheddar | Pico De Gallo | Queso | Poblano Sauce | Pickled Jalapeño
Carne Asada
Marinated Steak | White Onion | Cilantro | Lime
Tijuana Chicken
Guajillo Marinated Chicken | Queso Fresco | Poblano Crema | Pickled Onions | Cilantro
Shrimp Taco
Gulf Shrimp | Romaine Herb Salad | Tequila Lime | Crema | Pickled Red Onions | Pickled Jalapeños
Root Vegetable
Seasonal Root Vegetables | Parsley Salsa Verde | Goat Cheese | Pine Nuts
Yazoo Dos Perros Brisket
Yazoo Beer Braised Brisket | Pepper Jack Cheese | Pico De Gallo | Horseradish Crema
Cheeseburger Taco
Hard and Soft Shell | Ground Beef | Black Bean Spread | Pepper Jack Cheese | Romaine Lettuce | Pico De Gallo | House Crema | Morita Salsa
Wrapped/Folded
Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla | Pepper Jack Cheese | Lettuce | Salsa | Pico De Gallo | Mexican Crema
Cantina Burrito
Flour Tortilla | Verde Rice | Black Beans | Pepper jack cheese | Romaine Lettuce | House Crema | Five Pepper Salsa
Red & Green Chicken Enchiladas
Chicken | Queso | Mexican Crema | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Red Onions | Pickled Jalapeños | Cheddar Cheese | Rice | Beans
Chicken and Steak Fajitas
Bowls
Nectar House Salad
Romaine Lettuce | Roasted Corn | Queso Fresco | Cucumber | Carrots | Pico De Gallo | Choice of Dressing | Poblano Ranch | Agave Lime Vinaigrette
Burrito Bowl
Black Bean Salsa | Verde rice | Cheddar Jack Cheese | Pico De Gallo | Queso Fresco | Romaine Lettuce | Poblano Ranch
Tortilla Soup
Chicken | Guajillo Peppers | Charred Corn | Avocado | Cilantro | Queso Fresco | Tortilla strips
Chicken Fajita Bowl
Sides
Mexican Street Corn
On or Off The Cobb | Chipotle Mayo | Queso Fresco | Chile Piquin | Cilantro
Black Beans
Pico De Gallo | Cilantro
Verde Rice
Poblano Pepper | Cilantro | Lime
Fried Plantains
Fried Plantains | Orange Glaze
Sweet Fire Brussel Sprouts
Morita Salsa | Toasted Pepitas | Fresh Lime
Elote
Avocado
Side of Ranch
Side of Tijuana Chicken
Side of Steak
Side of Brisket
Side of Blackened Shrimp
Side of Cobia
Side of Roasted Roots
Side of Chicken Tenders
Sour Cream
Side of Agave Vin Dressing
Side Queso Fresco
2 oz Queso Side
4oz Queso
2 oz Guacamole side
4 oz Guacamole Side
2 oz Salsa
4 oz Salsa
2 oz Salsa Verde
4oz Salsa Verde
Side Tortilla Chips
Kids Menu
Desserts
NECTAR COCKTAILS
Nectar Margarita -21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase
Sangria -21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase
Paloma (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase
Spicy Margarita (21 yrs or older. State require food purchase)
Hibiscus Margarita -21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase
Prickly Pear Margarita (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase.
Ginger Margarita- 21 yrs or older. State law requires food purchase
Watermelon Margarita (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)
Pineapple Margarita (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)
Tender Heart Margarita (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)
Montelobos Mezcale Mule (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)
Tito's Mule (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)
Verde Spring (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)
Mimosa (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)
Bloody Maria (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)
Bloody Mary (21 yrs or older. State requires food purchase)
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fresh-Healthy-Happy
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214