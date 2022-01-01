Nomad imageView gallery
Chicken

Nomad Polaris

354 Reviews

$$$

2050 Polaris Pkwy

Columbus, OH 43240

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Veggie and Dips Board
Crispy brussels
Naan with goat cheese

Appetizers\Small Plates

Aioli Flight

$7.00

Grilled Veggie and Dips Board

$18.00

wood grilled veggies, lemon goat cheese dip, romesco sauce

Shrimp/EVOO

$12.00

Pork Bun

$16.00

Mussels

$17.00

Naan with goat cheese

$7.00

Grilled Naan bread with whipped lemon rosemary goat cheese

Crispy brussels

$9.00

Salads

Grilled Pear and Goat cheese salad

$14.00

spring greens, goat cheese, almonds, wood grilled peach, ciabatta croutons, champagne vinaigrette

1/2 pear and goat

$8.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Salad Proteins

Chopped salad

$19.00

Mains

Chicken and Shrimp Étouffée

$29.00

Lomo Saltado

$34.00

Peruvian marinated flank steak, fries, grilled onion, pepper and tomato, saffron rice, aji Amarillo sauce.

NY Strip

$46.00

Charcoal grilled organic NY strip, chimichurri butter, Spanish olive oil garlic and vinegar potatoes, blistered shishitos

Pork Chop

$34.00

Pork Chop with fresh apple chutney, bourbon glazed green beans, andouille & pimento yellow corn grits, spicy honey

Salmon

$29.00Out of stock

Harvest Pasta

$16.00

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$19.00

Bahn Mi

$16.00

Kids

Kids grilled cheese

$8.00

Kid's Spaghetti

$8.00

kid's pizza

$8.00

Kid's chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kid's chicken sandwich

$8.00

dessert

Pot de Creme

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Crostata

$8.00Out of stock

Add ons/Misc

Habanero Aioli

$0.75

Naan Bread

$2.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Champ Vin

$0.75

Sub Grits

$3.00

Baguette

$0.50

Shaved Parmesan

$0.75

Goat cheese crumbles

$2.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Whipped Goat Cheese

$3.00

Side Romesco

$2.00

Side Lemon Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Side Vietnamese Aioli

$0.75

Side Yum Yum

$0.75

Liquor

Titos

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$6.00

Stoli Orange

$6.00

Ketel

$8.00

Hendrick's

$8.50

Watershed 4 peel

$7.50

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Myers Dark Rum

$7.00

Plantation 3 Star Silver

$7.00

Plantation Dark Rum

$7.00

Plantation Over-proof

$8.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$12.00

Cazadores Anejo

$8.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$30.00

Mezcal Joven

$8.00

G4 Reposado

$17.00Out of stock

Espolon Silver

$6.50

Patron Silver

$9.50

Crown Royal

$7.00

Dewars

$6.50

Jameson

$7.00

Red Breast 12

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12

$11.00

Chivas

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

1792 Full Proof

$15.00

Angel's Envy RYE

$18.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Bakers Single Barrel

$18.00

Basil Hayden 10 Yr

$20.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$15.00

Blade And Bow

$14.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Bookers Bardstown (Red Label)

$26.00

Bookers Kentucky Tea Batch

$30.00

Bookers Lumberyard Batch (Green Label)

$26.00

Bookers Ronnie's Batch (Tan Label)

$25.00

Bookers Noe Strangers (Blue Label)

$26.00

Brothers Bond

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Elmer t Lee

$45.00

Elijah Criag 18 yr

$40.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$15.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$15.00

Ezra Brooks Master's Collection

$9.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$18.00

Iron Root

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$20.00

Jeffersons Ocean Rye

$23.00

Jeffersons Reserve Pritchard Hill

$20.00

Jeffersons Reserve Twin Oak

$23.00

Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend

$45.00

Knob Creek 12yr

$20.00

Larceny

$13.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

McKenna 10 Year

$12.00

Middle West Bourbon

$8.00

Middle West Oloroso Wheat Whiskey

$28.00

Middle West Ported Pumpernickel Rye

$28.00

Middle West Straight Rye

$8.00

New Riff Single

$13.00

Noah's Mill

$18.00

Oak&Eden Bourbon

$14.00

Oak&Eden Rye

$14.00

Old Forester 1910

$12.00

Orphan Barrel Fable & Folly

$34.00

Penelope Architect

$17.00

Remus Repeal Reserve

$30.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$13.00Out of stock

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Traverse City Barrel Proof Rye

$20.00

Watershed 6yr Barrel Strength

$26.00

Watershed Bottled In Bond

$14.00Out of stock

Wathens Single Barrel

$12.00

Weller 12

$35.00

Weller Antique 107

$13.00

Weller Special Reserve

$11.00

Wildernese

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Woodinville

$14.00

Woodinville Port Finish

$14.00

Yellowstone Select

$11.00

Willett Pot Still Reserve

$16.00

Absinthe

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys

$6.00

Branca Menta

$8.00

Campari

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Chartreuse

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Pimms No 1

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Watershed Apple Brandy

$7.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Hudson Whiskey

$10.00

Beer

Homestead Galactic Hero

$7.00

Wolf's Ridge

$7.00

Scrimshaw

$7.00

Nocterra Cali Swell (Fruited Gose/sour)

$7.00

Rhinegeist "Dad"

$7.00

NA Beer

$5.00

Wine

Porto Blanco

$8.00

Ruby Port

$9.00

Avignonesi Sangiovese Bottle

$36.00

Bodegas Juan Gil Mourvedre

$46.00

Bonanza Cabernet Bottle

$54.00

Clark+Telephone Bottle

$68.00

Clos La Coutale Malbec Bottle

$48.00

Cotes du Rhone Bottle

$48.00

Elk Cove Pinot Noir Bottle

$66.00

HH Root:1 Cab Blend Bottle

$42.00

HH Tuscan Red Bottle

$42.00

Revelry Cabernet Bottle

$52.00

Avignonesi Sangiovese

$10.00

Bodegas Mourvedre

$12.00

Bonanza Cab

$14.00

Clark+Telephone

$18.00

Cotes du Rhone

$13.00

Coutale Malbec

$13.00

Elk Cove Pinot Noir

$17.00

Revelry Cab

$14.00

Ca' Furlan Prosecco Bottle

$36.00

Calvet Brut Rose Bottle

$46.00

Mulderbosch Rose Bottle

$36.00

Skins Orange Bottle

$60.00

Billecart Brut Reserve Bottle

$120.00

Calvet Brut Rose

$12.00

Dough Chardonnay Bottle

$42.00

Francois Villard Voignier Bottle

$54.00

HH Raymond Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

HH Sea Pearl Sauv Blanc Bottle

$36.00

Jean Manciat Chardonnay Bottle

$48.00

Lucien Albrecht Pinot Blanc Bottle

$45.00

Moscato d' Asti Bottle

$40.00

OFillo Albarino Bottle

$34.00

Vigna del Lauro Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio Bottle

$34.00Out of stock

Dough Chardonnay

$11.00

Frances Villard Voignier

$15.00

Jean Manciat Chardonnay

$13.00

Lucien Albrecht Pinot Blanc

$12.00

Montaribaldi Moscato

$9.00

O Fillo Albarino

$8.00

Vigna del Lauro Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio

$9.00

NA Beverages

Can Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$4.00

FT Ginger Beer

$4.00

FT Tonic

$4.00

Fever Tree Soda

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water

$4.00

Classic Cocktails

Classic Cosmo

$12.00

Classic Daiquiri

$12.00

Classic Manhattan

$12.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$12.00

Corpse Reviver no. 2

$12.00

Last Word

$13.00

New York Sour

$7.00

Nomad Cocktails

Barrel Aged Black Manhattan

$12.00

Cocktail Special

$7.00

Fall Spice French Press

$15.00

Featured Oloroso

$7.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Polaris is Burning

$12.00

Sgt Pepper

$12.00

Smokestack Lightning

$12.00

Sweater Weather

$12.00

Til The Bitter End

$11.00

Paloma

$7.00

Common Mixed Drinks

Aviation

$11.00

Boulevardier

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

French 75

$11.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Naked and Famous

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Paper Plane

$11.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Spritz

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Wine Spritzer

$11.00
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2050 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240

Directions

Gallery
Nomad image
Nomad image

