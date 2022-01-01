O'Rourke's Restaurant
186 Reviews
$$$
42 E LITTLE AVE
Driggs, ID 83422
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Chips & Queso
Fresh tortilla chips with warm queso.
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, cheese, chicken, salsa, and sour cream.
Potato Skins
Cheese, bacon, and sour cream.
Chicken Nachos
Shredded cheese, tomato, jalapeño, chicken, sour cream, and salsa.
Poppers
Breaded jalapeño, stuffed with cream cheese, and deep fried.
Traditional Wings
6 or 12 bone-in wings. Tossed in our tasty dry rub or one of our sauces-hot buffalo, tangy sweet bbq, or sweet jalapeño. Ranch or blue cheese.
Boneless Wings
6 or 12 boneless wings. Tossed in our tasty dry rub or one of our sauces-hot buffalo, tangy sweet bbq, or sweet jalapeño. Ranch or blue cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
Hot cheesy sticks served with marinara.
Fries
Idaho potatoes cooked to a golden brown!
Foot O’ Rings
A tower of onion rings served with ranch, bbq, and honey mustard!
Sweet Potato Fries
Just as good as they sound!
Cheesebread
4 pieces of garlic bread smothered with mozzarella cheese served with marinara.
Tater Tots
Soup/Salads
Soup
Bowl of our daily soup with bread.
Dinner Salad
Mixed greens, cheese, tomato, and croutons.
Sante Fe
Grilled chicken, romaine, cheese, tomato, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Chicken Club Salad
Crispy chicken, cheese, bacon, and tomato. Choice of dressing.
Beef Taco
Tortilla shell, ground seasoned beef, cheese, tomato, sour cream, salsa, and ranch.
Chicken Taco
Tortilla shell, grilled chicken, cheese, tomato, sour cream, salsa, and ranch.
Soup & Salad
Bowl of daily soup & dinner salad.
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, crouton, and caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, ham, turkey, cheese, tomato, egg, crouton, and choice of dressing.
Small Caesar
Romaine, parmesan cheese, crouton, and caesar dressing.
Chicken Apple Pecan
Grilled chicken, romaine, pecan, blue cheese crumble, craisins, and red onion. Served with balsamic dressing.
Burgers
Teton Cheeseburger
Choice of cheese (swiss, american, pepper jack, cheddar) served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Idaho Buffalo Burger
Buffalo patty, choice of cheese (swiss, american, pepper jack, cheddar). Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Teton Bacon Burger
Bacon, choice of cheese (swiss, american, pepper jack, cheddar). Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Brody’s Blue Cheese
Smothered in melted blue cheese crumbles. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
O'Rourkes Patty Melt
Toasted rye bread, swiss cheese, and grilled onion.
Buck Mountain Burger
Grilled ham and melted pepper jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
South Teton Burger
Smothered with jalapeños and melted pepper jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Middle Teton Burger
Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Veggie Burger
Veggie patty, cheddar cheese, and sautéed mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Sandwiches
French Dip
Roast beef, melted swiss cheese, on a french roll.
Hot Turkey
Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch. Served on a warm pita.
Classic Reuben
Rye bread, corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing. Yum!
Chicken Malibu
Crispy chicken topped with ham and swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
TBLT
Turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Club House
Ham, turkey, swiss, bacon, mayo, and lettuce all stuffed between toasted wheat.
Teton Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Hot Italian
Ham, turkey, peperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, topped with Italian dressing. A monster 12' sub!
BLT
Toasted wheat, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Bacon, tomato, and 3 cheese on grilled white.
Main
Sirloin
8 oz hand cut sirloin served with mashed potato’s, veggies, and choice of soup or house salad.
Country Fried Steak
The most popular! Served with mashed potatoes and country gravy. Choice of soup or house salad.
Salmon Filet
Grilled 8 oz salmon filet. Baked or mashed potato choice of soup or house salad.
Chicken Alfredo
Pene pasta noodles, grilled chicken, creamy Alfredo sauce, and garlic bread. Choice of soup or salad.
Shrimp Basket
12 bite sized crispy shrimp served with lemon and cocktail sauce.
Chicken Tender Basket
Crispy tenders & fries served with dipping sauce.
Fish & Chips
Battered cod with fries and tarter sauce.
Desserts
Fudge Brownie
Warm brownie topped with vanilla ice cream! *contains walnuts
Cheesecake
Creamy vanilla cheesecake with chocolate or caramel topping.
Ice Cream Sundae
Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate or caramel!
Apple Pie Ala Mode
Warm apple pie topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel.
Kids
Kd Pasta Butter
Pene pasta with butter.
Kd Pasta Marinara
Pene pasta topped with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.
Kd Pasta Alfredo
Pene pasta topped with Alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese.
Kd Chicken
Crispy tenders with choice of dipping sauce.
Kd Grilled Cheese
American cheese between white toasted bread.
Kd Cheese Burger
Quarter lb. burger served with fries.
Kd Pizza
Personal size pizza with choice of 2 toppings.
Kd Mac N Cheese
Kraft mac n cheese! Yum!
Large
Lg Jimbo’s
Canadian bacon, olive, pineapple, and pepperoni.
Lg Three Meat
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, and sausage.
Lg Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo sauce, chicken, and blue cheese crumbles.
Lg Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
Lg Chicken Fajita Pesto
Pesto sauce, chicken, bell pepper, and onion.
Lg Sue’s
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, and olive.
Lg Chicken Parmesan
Alfredo sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, and parmesan.
Lg BBQ Chicken
Tangy sweet bbq sauce, chicken, and onion.
Lg Teton Combo
Mushroom, bell pepper, olive, onion, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, and pepperoni.
Lg Pepperoni Lovers
Double pepperoni and double the cheese.
Lg Guys & Gals
1/2 three meat and 1/2 mountain veggie
Lg Mountain Veggie
Spinach, bell pepper, olive, onion, mushroom, and tomato.
Lg Veggie Pesto
Pesto sauce, spinach, bell pepper, olive, onion, mushroom, and tomato.
Lg Deluxe Cheese
Double the cheese please!
Lg Extra Hot
Spicy jalapeno, Italian sausage, and pepperoni.
Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch, chicken, bacon, and tomato.
Lg BYO
Create your own pizza just the way you like it.
Lg Blanco Cheese
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Serving Teton Valley for over 37 years! Thanks for the support!
42 E LITTLE AVE, Driggs, ID 83422