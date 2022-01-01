Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

O'Rourke's Restaurant

186 Reviews

$$$

42 E LITTLE AVE

Driggs, ID 83422

Order Again

Appetizers

Chips & Queso

$10.00

Fresh tortilla chips with warm queso.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla, cheese, chicken, salsa, and sour cream.

Potato Skins

$11.00

Cheese, bacon, and sour cream.

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Shredded cheese, tomato, jalapeño, chicken, sour cream, and salsa.

Poppers

$7.00

Breaded jalapeño, stuffed with cream cheese, and deep fried.

Traditional Wings

$11.00+

6 or 12 bone-in wings. Tossed in our tasty dry rub or one of our sauces-hot buffalo, tangy sweet bbq, or sweet jalapeño. Ranch or blue cheese.

Boneless Wings

$11.00+

6 or 12 boneless wings. Tossed in our tasty dry rub or one of our sauces-hot buffalo, tangy sweet bbq, or sweet jalapeño. Ranch or blue cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Hot cheesy sticks served with marinara.

Fries

$6.00

Idaho potatoes cooked to a golden brown!

Foot O’ Rings

$8.00+

A tower of onion rings served with ranch, bbq, and honey mustard!

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Just as good as they sound!

Cheesebread

$7.00

4 pieces of garlic bread smothered with mozzarella cheese served with marinara.

Tater Tots

$6.00

Soup/Salads

Soup

$4.00+

Bowl of our daily soup with bread.

Dinner Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cheese, tomato, and croutons.

Sante Fe

$13.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, cheese, tomato, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Chicken Club Salad

$13.00

Crispy chicken, cheese, bacon, and tomato. Choice of dressing.

Beef Taco

$13.00

Tortilla shell, ground seasoned beef, cheese, tomato, sour cream, salsa, and ranch.

Chicken Taco

$13.00

Tortilla shell, grilled chicken, cheese, tomato, sour cream, salsa, and ranch.

Soup & Salad

$12.00

Bowl of daily soup & dinner salad.

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, crouton, and caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, cheese, tomato, egg, crouton, and choice of dressing.

Small Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, crouton, and caesar dressing.

Chicken Apple Pecan

$13.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, pecan, blue cheese crumble, craisins, and red onion. Served with balsamic dressing.

Burgers

Teton Cheeseburger

$13.50

Choice of cheese (swiss, american, pepper jack, cheddar) served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Idaho Buffalo Burger

$17.00

Buffalo patty, choice of cheese (swiss, american, pepper jack, cheddar). Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Teton Bacon Burger

$14.00

Bacon, choice of cheese (swiss, american, pepper jack, cheddar). Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Brody’s Blue Cheese

$14.00

Smothered in melted blue cheese crumbles. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

O'Rourkes Patty Melt

$13.00

Toasted rye bread, swiss cheese, and grilled onion.

Buck Mountain Burger

$14.00

Grilled ham and melted pepper jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

South Teton Burger

$14.00

Smothered with jalapeños and melted pepper jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Middle Teton Burger

$13.00

Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Veggie patty, cheddar cheese, and sautéed mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Sandwiches

French Dip

$13.00

Roast beef, melted swiss cheese, on a french roll.

Hot Turkey

$13.00

Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch. Served on a warm pita.

Classic Reuben

$13.00

Rye bread, corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing. Yum!

Chicken Malibu

$13.00

Crispy chicken topped with ham and swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

TBLT

$13.00

Turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Club House

$13.00

Ham, turkey, swiss, bacon, mayo, and lettuce all stuffed between toasted wheat.

Teton Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Hot Italian

$14.00

Ham, turkey, peperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, topped with Italian dressing. A monster 12' sub!

BLT

$12.00

Toasted wheat, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Bacon, tomato, and 3 cheese on grilled white.

Main

Sirloin

$20.00

8 oz hand cut sirloin served with mashed potato’s, veggies, and choice of soup or house salad.

Country Fried Steak

$17.00

The most popular! Served with mashed potatoes and country gravy. Choice of soup or house salad.

Salmon Filet

$20.00

Grilled 8 oz salmon filet. Baked or mashed potato choice of soup or house salad.

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Pene pasta noodles, grilled chicken, creamy Alfredo sauce, and garlic bread. Choice of soup or salad.

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

12 bite sized crispy shrimp served with lemon and cocktail sauce.

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

Crispy tenders & fries served with dipping sauce.

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Battered cod with fries and tarter sauce.

Desserts

Fudge Brownie

$8.00

Warm brownie topped with vanilla ice cream! *contains walnuts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Creamy vanilla cheesecake with chocolate or caramel topping.

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate or caramel!

Apple Pie Ala Mode

$8.00

Warm apple pie topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel.

Kids

Kd Pasta Butter

$6.99

Pene pasta with butter.

Kd Pasta Marinara

$6.99

Pene pasta topped with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.

Kd Pasta Alfredo

$6.99

Pene pasta topped with Alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese.

Kd Chicken

$6.99

Crispy tenders with choice of dipping sauce.

Kd Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American cheese between white toasted bread.

Kd Cheese Burger

$6.99

Quarter lb. burger served with fries.

Kd Pizza

$6.99

Personal size pizza with choice of 2 toppings.

Kd Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Kraft mac n cheese! Yum!

Large

Lg Jimbo’s

$23.00

Canadian bacon, olive, pineapple, and pepperoni.

Lg Three Meat

$24.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, and sausage.

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

Spicy buffalo sauce, chicken, and blue cheese crumbles.

Lg Hawaiian

$22.00

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

Lg Chicken Fajita Pesto

$23.00

Pesto sauce, chicken, bell pepper, and onion.

Lg Sue’s

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, and olive.

Lg Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Alfredo sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, and parmesan.

Lg BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Tangy sweet bbq sauce, chicken, and onion.

Lg Teton Combo

$24.00

Mushroom, bell pepper, olive, onion, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, and pepperoni.

Lg Pepperoni Lovers

$23.00

Double pepperoni and double the cheese.

Lg Guys & Gals

$23.00

1/2 three meat and 1/2 mountain veggie

Lg Mountain Veggie

$23.00

Spinach, bell pepper, olive, onion, mushroom, and tomato.

Lg Veggie Pesto

$23.00

Pesto sauce, spinach, bell pepper, olive, onion, mushroom, and tomato.

Lg Deluxe Cheese

$19.00

Double the cheese please!

Lg Extra Hot

$23.00

Spicy jalapeno, Italian sausage, and pepperoni.

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.00

Ranch, chicken, bacon, and tomato.

Lg BYO

$17.00

Create your own pizza just the way you like it.

Lg Blanco Cheese

$19.00
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Teton Valley for over 37 years! Thanks for the support!

Location

42 E LITTLE AVE, Driggs, ID 83422

Directions

Gallery
O'Rourke's Restaurant image
O'Rourke's Restaurant image
O'Rourke's Restaurant image

Map
