Popular Items

Chả Giò (2)

$4.00

deep-fried egg rolls with ground pork, cabbage, carrot, and glass vermicelli


Appetizers

Chả Giò (2)

$4.00

deep-fried egg rolls with ground pork, cabbage, carrot, and glass vermicelli

Gỏi Cuốn (2) Limited Availability

$4.00

fresh spring rolls with barbecue pork, shrimp, lettuce, basil, and rice vermicelli with peanut sauce on the side

Tôm Cuốn Chiên (4)

$6.00

shrimp and onion in a deep-fried wonton wrapper

Bánh Cua Chiên

$7.00

crab rangoon

Bánh Tôm Chiên

$8.00

deep-fried sweet potato and shrimp fritters

Gỏi Gà

$9.00

Vietnamese style salad with shredded chicken, fresh chopped cabbage, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, and peanuts

Gỏi Tôm Thịt

$9.00

Vietnamese style salad with shrimp, and barbecue pork, chopped fresh cabbage, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, and peanuts

Nem Nướng

$8.00

deep-fried strips of marinated ground pork served with pickled carrots & daikon, lettuce, tomato, and cucumber

Chim Cút (2)

$9.00

deep-fried crispy marinated quails served with pickled carrots & daikon

Bánh Mì

$5.00

Vietnamese sandwich stuffed with 3 cold cut meat, house pâté, butter, jalapeños, pickled carrots & daikon & fresh cilantro

Noodle Bowls

Phở Tái*

$12.00

rice noodle soup with thin slices of beef in beef broth

Phở Bò Viên

$12.00

rice noodle soup with beef meatballs in beef broth

Phở Gà

$12.00

rice noodle soup with shredded chicken in beef broth

Phở Đặc Biệt*

$13.00

rice noodle soup combination with meatballs, brisket, beef shank, tripe, and thin slices of beef in beef broth

Phở Đồ Biển

$13.00

rice noodle soup with squid, mussels, imitation crab, and shrimp in beef broth

Phở Bò Kho

$13.00

Vietnamese braised beef stew with rice noodles

Mì Bò Kho

$13.00

Vietnamese braised beef stew with egg noodles

Hủ Tiếu Tôm Thịt Bằm

$13.00

rice noodle soup with pan-fried marinated ground pork, and shrimp in chicken broth

Hủ Tiếu & Mì Đặc Biệt

$13.00
Hủ Tiếu Tôm Gà

$13.00

rice noodle soup with shredded chicken, and shrimp in chicken broth

Mì Xá Xíu

$13.00

egg noodle soup with barbecue pork in chicken broth

Mì Hoành Thánh & Xá Xíu

$13.00

egg noodle soup with barbecue pork, and wonton in chicken broth

Mì Đồ Biển

$13.00

egg noodle soup with squid, mussels, imitation crab, and shrimp in chicken broth

Bún Bò Huế

$14.00

rich & spicy vermicelli noodle soup with beef shank, pigs feet, gelatinous pork blood, and slices of pork roll

Bún Riêu

$14.00

Bún Riêu (tomato and crab noodle soup) is a Vietnamese rice vermicelli noodles served in savory fermented shrimp paste, and spiced minced crab broth with tomatoes, tofu, pigs feet, gelatinous pork, and Vietnamese pork roll.

Salad Bowls

Bún Chả Giò

$11.00

vermicelli noodles with deep-fried egg rolls

Bún Thịt

$12.00

vermicelli noodles with marinated stir-fried pork

Bún Gà

$12.00

vermicelli noodles with marinated charbroiled chicken

Bún Bò

$12.00

vermicelli noodles with marinated stir-fried beef

Bún Tôm

$12.00

vermicelli noodles with marinated stir-fried shrimp

Bún Thập Cẩm

$13.00

vermicelli noodles with marinated stir-fried pork & shrimp, and an egg roll

Bún Nem

$13.00

vermicelli noodles with deep-fried strips of marinated ground pork

Bánh Ướt Thịt & Chả Lụa

$13.00

a plate of Vietnamese flat rice nooodes with stir-fried pork, steamed pork roll slices, and shallots

Rice Platters

Cơm Gà

$12.00

charbroiled chicken with jasmine rice

Cơm Sườn

$13.00

pork chop, egg loaf, fried egg, and pork skin with jasmine rice

Cơm Thịt

$13.00

stir-fried pork, egg loaf, fried egg, and pork skin with jasmine rice

Cơm Bò

$13.00

stir-fried beef, egg loaf, fried egg, and pork skin with jasmine rice

Cơm Chim Cút

$13.00

Crispy marinated fried quails served with jasmine rice

Fried Rice

Cơm Chiên Gà

$12.00

chicken fried rice

Cơm Chiên Tôm

$12.00

Shrimp fried rice

Cơm Chiên Thập Câm

$13.00

combination fried rice with chicken, beef, and shrimp

Cơm Chiên Dương Châu

$13.00

Vietnamese style fried rice with roast pork, Chinese sausage, and shrimp

Chef’s Specialties

Tôm Rang Muối

$17.00

crispy salt & pepper shrimp, battered and deep fried with onions. Served on a bed of fresh green leaf lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon

Mực Rang Muối

$17.00

crispy salt & pepper calamari, battered and deep fried with onions. Served on a bed of fresh green leaf lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon

Hủ Tiếu Khô

$14.00

dry rice noodles with pan-fried marinated ground pork, shrimp, celery, and green & yellow onions. Served with bean sprouts and cilantro

Mì Khô

$14.00

dry thin egg noodles with pan-fried marinated ground pork, shrimp, celery, and green & yellow onions. Served with bean sprouts and cilantro

Stir-fried Entrees

Gà Cary

$12.00

spicy chicken curry with carrots, and green & yellow onions

Gà Xào Gừng

$12.00

ginger chicken with green & yellow onions

Gà Xào Xả Ớt

$12.00
Gà Lá Quế

$12.00

Thai basil chicken with green & yellow onions

Gà Tay Cầm

$12.00

Chicken hot pot with sautéed dried mushrooms, green & yellow onions

Gà Xào Rau

$13.00

chicken with green & yellow onions, carrots, cabbage, celery, broccoli, and mushroom

Bò Cary

$13.00

spicy beef curry with carrots, and green & yellow onions

Bò Xào Xả Ớt

$13.00

spicy lemongrass beef with green & yellow onions

Bò Xào Bông Cải Xanh

$13.00

beef with broccoli, carrots, and green & yellow onions

Bò Tay Cầm

$13.00

Beef hot pot with sautéed dried mushrooms, green & yellow onions

Bò Xào Rau

$13.00

beef with green & yellow onions, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, and mushroom

Tôm Cary

$13.00

spicy shrimp curry with carrots, and green & yellow onions

Tôm Xào Bông Cải Xanh

$13.00

shrimp with broccoli, carrots, and green & yellow onions

Tôm Xào Rau

$13.00

shrimp with green & yellow onions, carrots, cabbage, celery, broccoli, and mushroom

Đồ Xào Thập Cẩm

$13.00

combination stir-fry of chicken, beef, and shrimp with green & yellow onions, carrots, cabbage, celery, broccoli, and mushroom

Đồ Biển Xào Rau

$13.00

seafood combination stir-fry of squid, mussels, imitation crab, and shrimp with green and yellow onions, carrots, cabbage, celery, broccoli, and mushroom

Vegetables & Tofu

Gỏi Cuốn Đậu Hũ(2) Limited Availability

$4.00

fresh spring rolls with tofu, lettuce, basil, and rice vermicelli with peanut sauce on the side

Khoai Lan Chiên

$7.00

deep-fried sweet potato fritters

Đậu Hũ Cary

$11.00

spicy tofu curry with carrots, and green & yellow onions

Đậu Hũ Xả Ớt

$11.00

spicy lemongrass tofu with green & yellow onions

Đậu Hũ Lá Quế

$11.00

Thai basil tofu with green & yellow onions

Đậu Hũ Tay Cầm

$11.00

Tofu hot pot with sautéed dried mushrooms, green & yellow onions

Đậu Hũ Xào Rau

$12.00

stir-fried tofu with carrots, cabbage, celery, broccoli, mushrooms, and green & yellow onions with our brown vegetable sauce

Mì Nước Đậu Hũ

$12.00

egg noodle soup with tofu, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, and green & yellow onions in chicken broth

Phở Đậu Hũ

$12.00

rice noodle soup with tofu, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, and green & yellow onions in beef broth

Drinks

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.00

Vietnamese iced coffee is an intensely strong and sweet coffee. Its dark roast coffee and potent condensed milk, slowly dripped through a metal filter (phin) make this a unique coffee.

Can Soft Drinks

$1.50

Coke, Sprite, Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Diet Coke, Orange Sunkist