Pho Lan
No reviews yet
315 Cherry Street
Kansas City, MO 64106
Appetizers
Chả Giò (2)
deep-fried egg rolls with ground pork, cabbage, carrot, and glass vermicelli
Gỏi Cuốn (2) Limited Availability
fresh spring rolls with barbecue pork, shrimp, lettuce, basil, and rice vermicelli with peanut sauce on the side
Tôm Cuốn Chiên (4)
shrimp and onion in a deep-fried wonton wrapper
Bánh Cua Chiên
crab rangoon
Bánh Tôm Chiên
deep-fried sweet potato and shrimp fritters
Gỏi Gà
Vietnamese style salad with shredded chicken, fresh chopped cabbage, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, and peanuts
Gỏi Tôm Thịt
Vietnamese style salad with shrimp, and barbecue pork, chopped fresh cabbage, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, and peanuts
Nem Nướng
deep-fried strips of marinated ground pork served with pickled carrots & daikon, lettuce, tomato, and cucumber
Chim Cút (2)
deep-fried crispy marinated quails served with pickled carrots & daikon
Bánh Mì
Vietnamese sandwich stuffed with 3 cold cut meat, house pâté, butter, jalapeños, pickled carrots & daikon & fresh cilantro
Noodle Bowls
Phở Tái*
rice noodle soup with thin slices of beef in beef broth
Phở Bò Viên
rice noodle soup with beef meatballs in beef broth
Phở Gà
rice noodle soup with shredded chicken in beef broth
Phở Đặc Biệt*
rice noodle soup combination with meatballs, brisket, beef shank, tripe, and thin slices of beef in beef broth
Phở Đồ Biển
rice noodle soup with squid, mussels, imitation crab, and shrimp in beef broth
Phở Bò Kho
Vietnamese braised beef stew with rice noodles
Mì Bò Kho
Vietnamese braised beef stew with egg noodles
Hủ Tiếu Tôm Thịt Bằm
rice noodle soup with pan-fried marinated ground pork, and shrimp in chicken broth
Hủ Tiếu & Mì Đặc Biệt
Hủ Tiếu Tôm Gà
rice noodle soup with shredded chicken, and shrimp in chicken broth
Mì Xá Xíu
egg noodle soup with barbecue pork in chicken broth
Mì Hoành Thánh & Xá Xíu
egg noodle soup with barbecue pork, and wonton in chicken broth
Mì Đồ Biển
egg noodle soup with squid, mussels, imitation crab, and shrimp in chicken broth
Bún Bò Huế
rich & spicy vermicelli noodle soup with beef shank, pigs feet, gelatinous pork blood, and slices of pork roll
Bún Riêu
Bún Riêu (tomato and crab noodle soup) is a Vietnamese rice vermicelli noodles served in savory fermented shrimp paste, and spiced minced crab broth with tomatoes, tofu, pigs feet, gelatinous pork, and Vietnamese pork roll.
Salad Bowls
Bún Chả Giò
vermicelli noodles with deep-fried egg rolls
Bún Thịt
vermicelli noodles with marinated stir-fried pork
Bún Gà
vermicelli noodles with marinated charbroiled chicken
Bún Bò
vermicelli noodles with marinated stir-fried beef
Bún Tôm
vermicelli noodles with marinated stir-fried shrimp
Bún Thập Cẩm
vermicelli noodles with marinated stir-fried pork & shrimp, and an egg roll
Bún Nem
vermicelli noodles with deep-fried strips of marinated ground pork
Bánh Ướt Thịt & Chả Lụa
a plate of Vietnamese flat rice nooodes with stir-fried pork, steamed pork roll slices, and shallots
Rice Platters
Cơm Gà
charbroiled chicken with jasmine rice
Cơm Sườn
pork chop, egg loaf, fried egg, and pork skin with jasmine rice
Cơm Thịt
stir-fried pork, egg loaf, fried egg, and pork skin with jasmine rice
Cơm Bò
stir-fried beef, egg loaf, fried egg, and pork skin with jasmine rice
Cơm Chim Cút
Crispy marinated fried quails served with jasmine rice
Fried Rice
Chef’s Specialties
Tôm Rang Muối
crispy salt & pepper shrimp, battered and deep fried with onions. Served on a bed of fresh green leaf lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon
Mực Rang Muối
crispy salt & pepper calamari, battered and deep fried with onions. Served on a bed of fresh green leaf lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon
Hủ Tiếu Khô
dry rice noodles with pan-fried marinated ground pork, shrimp, celery, and green & yellow onions. Served with bean sprouts and cilantro
Mì Khô
dry thin egg noodles with pan-fried marinated ground pork, shrimp, celery, and green & yellow onions. Served with bean sprouts and cilantro
Stir-fried Entrees
Gà Cary
spicy chicken curry with carrots, and green & yellow onions
Gà Xào Gừng
ginger chicken with green & yellow onions
Gà Xào Xả Ớt
Gà Lá Quế
Thai basil chicken with green & yellow onions
Gà Tay Cầm
Chicken hot pot with sautéed dried mushrooms, green & yellow onions
Gà Xào Rau
chicken with green & yellow onions, carrots, cabbage, celery, broccoli, and mushroom
Bò Cary
spicy beef curry with carrots, and green & yellow onions
Bò Xào Xả Ớt
spicy lemongrass beef with green & yellow onions
Bò Xào Bông Cải Xanh
beef with broccoli, carrots, and green & yellow onions
Bò Tay Cầm
Beef hot pot with sautéed dried mushrooms, green & yellow onions
Bò Xào Rau
beef with green & yellow onions, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, and mushroom
Tôm Cary
spicy shrimp curry with carrots, and green & yellow onions
Tôm Xào Bông Cải Xanh
shrimp with broccoli, carrots, and green & yellow onions
Tôm Xào Rau
shrimp with green & yellow onions, carrots, cabbage, celery, broccoli, and mushroom
Đồ Xào Thập Cẩm
combination stir-fry of chicken, beef, and shrimp with green & yellow onions, carrots, cabbage, celery, broccoli, and mushroom
Đồ Biển Xào Rau
seafood combination stir-fry of squid, mussels, imitation crab, and shrimp with green and yellow onions, carrots, cabbage, celery, broccoli, and mushroom
Vegetables & Tofu
Gỏi Cuốn Đậu Hũ(2) Limited Availability
fresh spring rolls with tofu, lettuce, basil, and rice vermicelli with peanut sauce on the side
Khoai Lan Chiên
deep-fried sweet potato fritters
Đậu Hũ Cary
spicy tofu curry with carrots, and green & yellow onions
Đậu Hũ Xả Ớt
spicy lemongrass tofu with green & yellow onions
Đậu Hũ Lá Quế
Thai basil tofu with green & yellow onions
Đậu Hũ Tay Cầm
Tofu hot pot with sautéed dried mushrooms, green & yellow onions
Đậu Hũ Xào Rau
stir-fried tofu with carrots, cabbage, celery, broccoli, mushrooms, and green & yellow onions with our brown vegetable sauce
Mì Nước Đậu Hũ
egg noodle soup with tofu, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, and green & yellow onions in chicken broth
Phở Đậu Hũ
rice noodle soup with tofu, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, and green & yellow onions in beef broth
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
A Vietnam Kitchen
315 Cherry Street, Kansas City, MO 64106