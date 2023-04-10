Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poki Poke Coram

1710-3 Route 112

Coram, NY 11727

Popular Items

Build Your Own - 2
Build Your Own - 3
Milk Tea

Poke Bowls

Build Your Own - 2

$13.95

Build Your Own - 3

$16.95

Toki Bowl

$16.95

Tuna, Sp Tuna, Scallions, Seaweed Salad, Masago, Corn, OG Sauce, Citrus Yuzu

Fire Bowl

$16.95

Sp Tuna, Sp Salmon, Edamame, Cucumber, Jalapenos, Avocado, OG Sauce, Citrus Yuzu, Spicy Mayo

Salmon Lover

$16.95

Salmon, Sp Salmon, Edamame, Scallions, Masago, Cucumber, OG Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Power Bowl

$16.95

Chicken, Shrimp, Crab Meat, Edamame, Avocado, Carrots, Cucumbers, Scallions, Cucumbers, Coconut Ginger, Spicy Mayo

Jumanji Bowl

$17.50

Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Edamame, Cucumber, Onion, Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Citrus Yuzu, Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce

Zen Bowl (Vegan)

$14.95

Organic Tofu, Seaweed Salad, Scallions, Onions, Edamame, Cucumber, Mango, Avocado, Ponzu Sauce, Citrus Yuzu

Seafood Fire Bowl

$18.95

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi

2 for $5

$5.00

4 for $8

$8.00

Sides

Kani Salad

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Kettle Chips, Sea Salt

$2.74

Kettle Chips, Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.74

Kettle Chips, Barbecue

$2.74

Kettle Chips, Sweet Chili

$2.74Out of stock

Kettle Chips, Sour Cream and Onion

$2.74

Gum

$1.50

Drinks

Milk/Fruit Teas

Milk Tea

$5.95

Fruit Tea

$5.95

Other Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.75

Coca-Cola Can

$1.95

Coke Zero Can

$1.99

Ginger Ale Can

$1.99

Sprite Can

$1.99

Diet Coke Can

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Lemon Water

$3.49

Hals Seltzer Water

$2.95

Spindrift Sparkling 16oz

$3.49

Celsius Energy

$3.45

Poppi Soda

$3.45

Essentia Water

$2.95

Snapple

$2.95

San Pellegrino

$1.95

Aqua Panna

$1.95

Calypso

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Modern Hawaiian poke shop with fusion-inspired fresh fish seafood options

