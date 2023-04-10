Poki Poke Coram
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Modern Hawaiian poke shop with fusion-inspired fresh fish seafood options
Location
1710-3 Route 112, Coram, NY 11727
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Seaport Diner - 5045 Nesconset Hwy
No Reviews
5045 Nesconset Hwy Port Jefferson S, NY 11776
View restaurant
Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.
No Reviews
650 Route 112 Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
View restaurant