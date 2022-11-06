Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prime Pizza- Little Tokyo

141 S Central Avenue

LA, CA 90012

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Buffalo Wings

Family Meal & Packages

Family Meal - Cheese

Family Meal - Cheese

$30.00
Prime Pizza Game Day Special

Prime Pizza Game Day Special

$175.00

GAME DAY SPECIAL - serves 15 - 20 people! 4 x cheese pizzas 1 large caesar - croutons, dressing & cheese on the side 36 wings - choice of ranch or blue cheese

18" Round Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage

White Pizza

White Pizza

$28.00

Fontina, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic, parsley

Sausage & Kale Pizza

Sausage & Kale Pizza

$28.00

Grandma sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage, kale & parmesan

Arrabiata Pizza

Arrabiata Pizza

$28.00

Spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, red onion & parsley

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$28.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, olive, red onion, red pepper & basil

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$28.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, garlic, red bell pepper, kale, radicchio & jalapeño

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Pizza

$24.00

Square Pizzas

Grandma Square Pizza

Grandma Square Pizza

$28.00

Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella & grandma sauce

Sicilian Square Pizza

Sicilian Square Pizza

$30.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, pesto & crushed tomatoes

Spicy Pepperoni Square Pizza

Spicy Pepperoni Square Pizza

$30.00

Mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce, pepperoni, Calabrian chili

Meat Lovers Square Pizza

Meat Lovers Square Pizza

$31.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, red onion, mozzarella, grandma sauce & parsley

Vegan Grandma Square Pizza

Vegan Grandma Square Pizza

$30.00

Half & Half Pizza

Half & Half Round Pizza

Half & Half Round Pizza

$29.00

No modifications or substitutions for any Half & Half Specialty pie. *If you are looking for a half cheese/half sausage or pepperoni pie PLEASE use the regular round pie section! Thank you!

Half & Half Square Pizza

Half & Half Square Pizza

$33.00

No modifications or substitutions for any Half & Half Specialty pie.

Gluten Free Square Pizza

Gluten Free Grandma Pizza

Gluten Free Grandma Pizza

$16.00

Our classic grandma pie with garlic tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil done on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Sicilian Pizza

Gluten Free Sicilian Pizza

$18.00

Tomato garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and pesto on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

Gluten Free Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Spicy tomato sauce,mozzarella, pepperoni, Calabrian chili and parmesan on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Vegan Grandma Pizza

Gluten Free Vegan Grandma Pizza

$18.00

Slices

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.50
Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$4.50
Sicilian Square Slice

Sicilian Square Slice

$5.00
Grandma Square Slice

Grandma Square Slice

$5.00

Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella & grandma sauce

White Slice

White Slice

$4.50

Veggie Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Sausage Kale Slice

$5.50Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan & Caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, Persian cucumbers and house-made Italian vinaigrette. Side of Parmesan cheese. *Vegetarian/Vegan friendly*

Sides

(6pcs) Garlic Knots + Marinara

(6pcs) Garlic Knots + Marinara

$4.50

Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)

Meatballs

Meatballs

$8.00

Our house made meatballs in marinara sauce, finished with olive oil, basil and parmesan (3pc)

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Cookies

Our homemade chocolate oatmeal cookie made fresh every morning!
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Ranch (16oz)

$6.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Pesto

$3.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Pickled Jalapeño

$1.50

Please Request for Condiments

Please request condiments. As of 6/1/22, California prohibits food establishments from providing single-use utensils, as well as single-use condiments unless they are requested by the customer.

Parmesan Cheese

Out of stock

There will be a limit of 2 parmesans per pizza. Thank you

Crushed Red Chili Flake

Out of stock

There will be a limit of 2 crushed red chilis per pizza. Thank you

Fork

Knife

Paper Plates (qty 4)

Straw

Napkins

N/A Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fresh Lemonade*

$3.50Out of stock

Perrier

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
The best New York style pizza in LA!

141 S Central Avenue, LA, CA 90012

