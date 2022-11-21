Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pub & Kitchen

1,200 Reviews

$$

1946 Lombard St

Philadelphia, PA 19146

SNACKS

PIZZA BAGELS

$16.00Out of stock

yup!

Baked Cauliflower

$15.00

aged cheddar mornay, pretzel crumb

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

blue cheese, celery

Burrata Toast

$18.00

pumpkin spiced squash, brown butter, pepita

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

kewpie, trout roe, togarashi

French Fries

$9.00

Malt mayo

Fried Broccoli

$14.00

BBQ spice, ginger scallion ranch

Honey Whiskey Wings

$16.00

chili lime

Crispy Sweet Potato

$14.00

fluffernutter, peanut brittle

SALADS

Badgerflame Beets

$15.00Out of stock

labneh, ancient grains, winter citrus, brown butter miso

Kale Apple

$14.00

spiced cider vinaigrette, aged cheddar, sesame crouton

Fall Waldorf

$15.00

farmstand lettuce, asian pear, candied walnut, point reyes blue cheese

PASTA

Malfaldine

$19.00+

grilled rabbit, lemon, herbs

Mushroom Cavatelli

$18.00+

toasted rye, grilled mixed mushrooms, beemster cheese

Ramen Gnocchi

$17.00+

chicken tantan, black trumpet mushroom, pork broth

SANDWICHES

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$19.00

black garlic caesar, warm kale, pickled red onion, ciabatta roll

P&K Double Smash Burger

$21.00

happy valley beef, cooper sharp, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles

LARGE PLATES

Daily Catch

$32.00

spicy sausage, bacon braised beans, zhug

Sticky Fried Chicken

$33.00

grilled gem lettuce, garlic waffles, house hot sauce

check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Pub & Kitchen is an authentic neighborhood tavern located on the corner of 20th and Lombard in Philadelphia. For over a decade, we’ve served a menu featuring elevated farm to table offerings, alongside an innovative bar program specializing in wine, local beers, and craft cocktails. Our menu is constantly evolving, fluctuating with the seasons and availability of product. Our lively and comfortable restaurant features a large wood-lined bar, bustling dining room, and charming sidewalk cafe on a tree-lined street.

1946 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

