Grace Tavern

No reviews yet

$

2229 Grays Ferry Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Popular Items

Tavern Burger
Chicken Wings
Chicken Tenders

Snacks

Blackened Green Beans

$9.75

fresh green beans blackened with cajun spices with remoulade

Chicken Tenders

$9.75

breaded chicken tenders with barbecue sauce

Chicken Wings

$12.75

buffalo, mild bbq, honey sriracha, with bleu cheese and celery

Fried Oysters

$8.75

3 virginia select oysters breaded and deep fried with remoulade

Frites

$7.75

fresh cut and double fried

Vegan Buffalo Fried Cauliflower

$9.75

breaded cauliflower florets with vegan ranch (may contain almonds)

Fried Pickles

$8.75

tempura battered dill pickle slices with remoulade

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.75

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and house caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.75

Cobb Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce with diced chicken, bacon bits, hard boiled egg and a balsamic vinaigrette.

Nicoise Salad

$13.75

grilled tuna, baby greens, hard-boiled egg, capers, beans, olives, red onion, house citrus vinaigrette

Oyster Caesar Salad

$18.75

Tuna Caesar Salad

$18.75

House Specialties

Fried Oyster Po Boy

$15.75

with chopped lettuce and remolaude on baguette with frites

Large Fish & Chips

$17.75

two pacific cod in a tempura batter with tartar sauce with frites

Small Fish & Chips

$13.75

pacific cod in a tempura batter with tartar sauce with frites

Vegan Buffalo Fried Cauliflower PoBoy

$14.75

with chopped lettuce and vegan ranch on baguette with frites (may contain almonds)

Burgers

Beef Burger Your Way

$14.75

grilled to order, with our house mayonnaise on a Le Bus brioche roll with pickles and a side of frites. substitute fried pickles for .50, blackened green beans for $1 more. choice of three toppings, .50 for each additional topping add bacon for $1

Chicken Burger Your Way

$14.75

ground chicken patty with our house mayonnaise on a Le Bus brioche roll with pickles and a side of frites. substitute fried pickles for .50, blackened green beans for $1 more. choice of three toppings, .50 for each additional topping add bacon for $1

Tavern Burger

$15.75

beef patty with sharp cheddar, bacon, lettuce and tomato grilled to order, with our house mayonnaise on a Le Bus brioche roll with pickles and a side of frites. substitute fried pickles for .50, blackened green beans for $1 more

Veggie Burger Your Way

$14.75

a black bean patty, with our house mayonnaise on a Le Bus brioche roll with pickles and a side of frites. substitute fried pickles for .50, blackened green beans for $1 more. choice of three toppings, .50 for each additional topping add bacon for $1

Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.75

blackened or grilled on ciabatta roll with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more -choice of three toppings, .50 for each additional topping add bacon for $1

Fish Sandwich

$13.50

Fried Cod on Brioche with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce served with a side salad

Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich

$15.75

with our house mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta roll and a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

battered and deep fried with a red cabbage and jalapeño slaw with spicy mayo on brioche with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more

Teriyaki Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Teriyaki marinated chicken breast on ciabatta with lettuce and tomato served with a spring mix salad with house vinaigrette.

Vegan Burger

$13.75

a meaty tasting garden burger with a vegan aioli, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta roll with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more

Grilled Cheese of the Week

$11.75

croque monsieur: ham and swiss on white bread with a beschamel served with a spring mix salad with our house vinaigrette.

T-Shirts

Men's Crew Neck Small

$15.00

Men's Crew Neck Medium

$15.00

Men's Crew Neck Large

$15.00

Men's Crew Neck X-Large

$15.00

Men's V-neck Small

$15.00

Men's V-neck Medium

$15.00

Men's V-Neck Large

$15.00

Men's V-Neck X-Large

$15.00

Women's Small

$15.00

Women's Medium

$15.00

Women's Large

$15.00
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Grace Tavern welcomes our guests into our lovingly restored 1930's neighborhood tavern located at 23rd and South in the Graduate Hospital area of Philadelphia.  We offer great food, craft beer and cocktails at a reasonable price 11:30 am until 2am seven days a week.

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Directions

Grace Tavern image
Grace Tavern image
Grace Tavern image

