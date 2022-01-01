Grace Tavern
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
Grace Tavern welcomes our guests into our lovingly restored 1930's neighborhood tavern located at 23rd and South in the Graduate Hospital area of Philadelphia. We offer great food, craft beer and cocktails at a reasonable price 11:30 am until 2am seven days a week.
2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146
