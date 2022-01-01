Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Korean
Thai

QQ Kitchen

1,022 Reviews

$$

3324 Secor Suite 4

Toledo, OH 43606

Crab Rangoon
General Tsao
Sesame

Starters

Lettuce Wraps

$9.99

Minced Chicken Or Tofu, Water Chestnut, Green Onion, And Mushroom, Over Crispy Rice Noodles Served With Lettuce Cups

Brussels

$9.99

Crispy Bacon And Brussels, Dressed In A Garlic And Lime Vinaigrette. Topped With Green Onion, Lime And Cilantro

Summer Roll

$5.99

Fresh Rice Roll With Chicken, Lettuce, Rice Noodle, Carrot, Cucumber And Cilantro Served With A Peanut Sauce

Crab Rangoon

$5.99

Crispy Wontons Filled With A Cream Cheese Blend

Egg Roll

$1.99

Crispy Egg Roll Filled With Pork And Vegetables

Spring Roll

$2.99

Vegetarian Egg Roll

Dumplings

$9.99

Homemade Pork Dumplings

Vegan Dumplings

$7.99

6 Deep Fried Vegetable Filled Dumpling

Yubu Chobap

$9.99

Seasoned Rice Stuffed Inside Marinated Tofu Pockets. Topped With Spicy Crab Mixture And Cucumber

Soups

All Soups Are Topped With Green Onion And Are Chicken Stock Based

Sizzling/Crispy Rice Soup

$7.99

Peapod, Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Green Onion, Chicken And Shrimp Over Crispy Rice

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.99

Tofu, Egg, Carrot, Black Pepper And Green Onion

Egg Drop Soup

$4.99

Tofu, Egg, Carrot And Green Onion

Wonton Soup

$5.99

Cabbage, Carrot, Shrimp, Pork, Egg, Pork Filled Wontons And Green Onion

Noodles

Drunken Noodle

$13.99

Wide Rice Noodles Stir Fried With Green Pepper, Carrot And Onion With A Hint Of Basil

Pad Thai

$13.99

Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried With Bean Sprouts, Egg And Green Onion. Topped With Peanut, Cilantro And Lime **Pad Thai Sauce Is NOT Vegan Friendly**

Double Pan Fried Noodle

$14.99

Shrimp, Scallop And Squid Stir Fried With Peapod, Shiitake Mushroom, Green Onion And Cabbage In A Rice Wine Garlic Sauce

Jompong(Spicy Seafood)

$14.99

Shrimp, Squid, Clams And Pork Stir Fried With Vegetables In A Spicy Broth

Ja Jung(Black Bean)

$14.99

Pork, Shrimp And Squid Stir Fried With Onion And Zucchini In A Black Bean Sauce

Curry Udon Stir Fry

$12.99

Udon Noodles Stir Fried With Peapod, Onion, Green Pepper And Carrot In A Curry Sauce (Medium Spice)

Lo Mein

$11.99

Egg Noodles Stir Fried With Bean Sprouts And Broccoli

Vegetable Lo Mein

$11.99

Egg Noodles Stir Fried With Vegetables

Seafood Combo Lo Mein

$14.99

Egg Noodles Stir Fried With Shrimp, Scallop, Squid, Bean Sprouts And Broccoli

Meat Combo Lo Mein

$14.99

Egg Noodles Stir Fried With Pork, Chicken, Beef, Bean Sprouts And Broccoli

Singapore Noodles

$14.99

Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried With Pork, Shrimp, Carrot, Green Onion, Peapod, Onion, Green Pepper And Curry Powder

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.99

Fried With Egg, Green Onion And Lettuce With Your Choice Of Protein

Seafood Combo Fried Rice

$14.99

Fried With Shrimp, Squid, Scallop, Green Onion, Lettuce And Egg

Meat Combo Fried Rice

$14.99

Fried With Chicken, Pork, Beef, Green Onion, Egg And Lettuce

Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice

$14.99

Fried With Kimchi, Egg, Green Onion, Bacon And Topped With A Fried Egg

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.99

Fried With Egg, Lettuce, Green Onion, Carrot, Water Chestnut, Peapod, Mushroom, Onion, Celery, Broccoli, Zucchini And Green Pepper

Curry Fried Rice

$11.99

Fried With Egg, Green Onion, Pineapple, Curry Powder And Peas & Carrots

Egg Fried Rice

$9.99

Fried With Egg, Green Onion, Lettuce And Soy Sauce

Entrees

Vegetable Delight

Peapod, Carrot, Mushroom, Onion, Water Chestnut, Celery, Broccoli, Zucchini And Green Pepper In A Brown Sauce

Teriyaki

Sauteed In A Teriyaki Glaze, Served Over Cabbage And Topped With Green Onion

Garlic

Celery, Peapod, Water Chestnut And Mushroom In A Garlic Based Brown Sauce

Cashew

Onion, Water Chestnut, Green Pepper, And Zucchini Stir Fried In A White Garlic Sauce. Topped With Cashews

Broccoli

Broccoli Stir Fried In A Rich Brown Gravy

General Tsao

Lightly Breaded In a Spicy Garlic Sauce With Green Onion

Peking

Lightly Breaded In A Mildly Spicy & Sweet Black Pepper Garlic Sauce With Peas And Carrots

Hunan

Lightly Breaded In A Spicy Garlic And Ginger Hot Bean Paste Sauce

Sweet And Sour

Lightly Breaded In A Sweet And Sour Sauce With Carrot, Green Pepper, Pineapple And Onion

Sesame

Lightly Breaded In A Sweet Glaze With Green Onion And Sesame Seeds

Orange

Lightly Breaded In A Szechuan Spicy Orange Glaze With Green Onion

Szechuan Spicy

Green Pepper, Onion, Carrot And Bamboo In A Spicy Szechuan Garlic Sauce

Curry

Potato, Green Pepper, Onion And Zucchini In A Thai Style Curry Sauce (Medium Heat)

Kung Pao

Onion, Water Chestnut, Green Pepper, Zucchini And Toasted Peanuts In A Spicy Chili Oil Garlic Sauce

Moo Shoo

Egg, Cabbage, Carrot, Onion, Zucchini, Wood Ear Mushroom, Bean Sprout And Green Onion. Served With Plum Sauce On The Side

Green Bean

Stir Fried With Green Onion In A Black Pepper Sweet Soy Glaze

Mongolian

White And Green Onion Wok Fired And Served Over Crispy Rice Noodles

Basil

Green Pepper, Onion, Bamboo And Carrot Stir Fried In A Sweet Basil Sauce

Chef's Specials

Almond Boneless Chicken

$12.99

Lightly Breaded With A Green Onion And Mushroom Gravy, Served Over Shredded Cabbage

Bi Bim Bop

$15.99

Korean Rice Bowl With Lettuce, Carrot, Zucchini, Soybean Sprouts, Burdock, Beef And A Fried Egg With A Spicy Dressing On The Side

Bulgogi

$15.99

Beef Stir Fried In Korean BBQ Sauce Over Shredded Cabbage

Dragon Phoenix

$14.99

Beef And Chicken Stir Fried With Peapod, Carrot, Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Onion, Celery, Broccoli, Zucchini And Green Pepper In A Spicy Garlic Sauce

Happy Family

$12.99

Shrimp And Chicken Stir Fried With Peapod, Carrot, Mushroom, Onion, Celery, Broccoli, Zucchini And Green Pepper In A Garlic Brown Sauce

Pepper Steak

$15.99

Beef Stir Fried With Green Pepper And Onion In A Savory Brown Gravy

Pork Bulgogi

$12.99

Stir Fried With White And Green Onion In A Spicy Korean BBQ Sauce Over A Bed Of Lettuce

Triple Delight

$14.99

Shrimp, Chicken And Beef Stir Fried With Broccoli, Peapod And Mushroom In A Black Pepper Garlic Sauce

Black Bean Fish

$16.99

Lightly Breaded Sole, Stir Fried With Onion And Green Pepper In A Black Bean Garlic Sauce

Chili Shrimp

$16.99

Lightly Breaded And Stir Fried With Chopped Green Onion In A Sweet Chili Sauce Over Shredded Cabbage

Chow San Shen

$15.99

Scallop, Shrimp And Chicken Stir Fried With Green Onion, Cabbage, Peapod And Mushroom In A Savory White Garlic Sauce

Gan Pan Chicken

$15.99

Lightly Breaded And Stir Fried In A Chinese Garlic Sauce

Hot Braised Fish

$16.99

Lightly Breaded Sole Stir Fried With Onion, Bamboo, Carrot, Wood Ear Mushroom And Green Pepper In A Spicy Ginger Garlic Sauce

Mapo Tofu

$14.99

Stir Fried With Ground Beef In A Szechuan Spicy Hot Bean Paste Topped With Green Onion

Tong Soo Yo

$17.99

Lightly Breaded Pork Topped With Green Pepper, Carrot, Wood Ear Mushroom, Pineapple And Onion In A Korean Style Sweet And Sour Glaze

Meatless Menu By Emmis Eats

Asian Bfast Sammie

$10.99

Flakey Scallion Pancake Filled With Cheese, Vegan Sausage And Scramble.

Large Sauce (8oz)

Large Almond Boneless Sauce

$2.50

Large Brown Sauce

$2.50

Large Curry Sauce

$3.00

Large Dragon Sauce

$3.00

Large Gan Pan Sauce

$3.00

Large General Sauce

$2.50

Large Green Bean Sauce

$3.00

Large Hunan Sauce

$3.00

Large Kung Pao Sauce

$3.00

Large Mongolian Sauce

$3.00

Large Orange Sauce

$2.50

Large Peking Sauce

$3.00

Large Sesame Sauce

$2.50

Large Sweet And Sour Sauce

$2.50

Large Szechuan Sauce

$2.50

Large Triple Sauce

$3.00

Large White Sauce

$2.50

Small Sauce (2oz)

Side Bi Bim Bop

$0.75

Side Chili Crisp

$2.00

Side Chili Paste

$0.75

Side Dumpling Sauce

$0.75

Homemade Hot Mustard

$0.75

Side Moo Shoo

$0.75

Side Peanut Sauce

$0.75

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Side Sriracha

$0.75

Side Sweet And Sour

$0.75

Side Teriyaki

$1.00

Side Items

Picked Radish (4oz)

$2.00

Homemade Kimchi

$5.50

Pint Crispy Tofu

$5.50

Pint Chicken Nugget

$6.00

Quart Steamed Broccoli

$5.50

Quart Steamed Vegetables

$5.50

Extra Lettuce Cup

$2.50

Extra Pancake (2)

$1.00

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.50

Side Lo Mein

$3.50

Side Fried Rice

$2.50

Side Udon Noodle

$4.50

Plastic Ware & Sauces

Plastic Ware

Packet Soy Sauce

Packet Hot Mustard

Packet Duck Sauce

Chopsticks

Hot Tea

Elderflower

$2.99

Ginger Honey

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.99

Jasmine Tea

$2.99

Brown Rice Tea

$2.99

Oolong

$2.99

Smoothie

Strawberry

$4.99

Watermelon

$4.99

Grape

$4.99

Mango

$4.99

Coconut

$4.99

Pineapple

$4.99

Taro

$4.99

Lime

$4.99

Thai Tea

$4.99

Smoothie Mix

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Powerade Blue

$1.99

Bottled Water

$3.99

Beer & Wine

Great Lakes Christmas Ale

$6.00

Lucky Buddha

$6.00

Tsing Tao

$5.00

Cass

$5.00

Sapporo

$9.00

Asahi

$5.00

Kirin

$10.00

IPA

Cabernet

Plum Wine

Moscato

Orange Wine

Rosé

Chardonnay

Sake

$12.00

Apparel

Hoodie

$55.00

Workout Sweatshirt

$40.00
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Asian Inspired Cuisine! Family and food make up the core of who we are – at QQ Kitchen we get to share both with Toledo!

3324 Secor Suite 4, Toledo, OH 43606

