QQ Kitchen
3324 Secor Suite 4
Toledo, OH 43606
Popular Items
Starters
Lettuce Wraps
Minced Chicken Or Tofu, Water Chestnut, Green Onion, And Mushroom, Over Crispy Rice Noodles Served With Lettuce Cups
Brussels
Crispy Bacon And Brussels, Dressed In A Garlic And Lime Vinaigrette. Topped With Green Onion, Lime And Cilantro
Summer Roll
Fresh Rice Roll With Chicken, Lettuce, Rice Noodle, Carrot, Cucumber And Cilantro Served With A Peanut Sauce
Crab Rangoon
Crispy Wontons Filled With A Cream Cheese Blend
Egg Roll
Crispy Egg Roll Filled With Pork And Vegetables
Spring Roll
Vegetarian Egg Roll
Dumplings
Homemade Pork Dumplings
Vegan Dumplings
6 Deep Fried Vegetable Filled Dumpling
Yubu Chobap
Seasoned Rice Stuffed Inside Marinated Tofu Pockets. Topped With Spicy Crab Mixture And Cucumber
Soups
Sizzling/Crispy Rice Soup
Peapod, Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Green Onion, Chicken And Shrimp Over Crispy Rice
Hot & Sour Soup
Tofu, Egg, Carrot, Black Pepper And Green Onion
Egg Drop Soup
Tofu, Egg, Carrot And Green Onion
Wonton Soup
Cabbage, Carrot, Shrimp, Pork, Egg, Pork Filled Wontons And Green Onion
Noodles
Drunken Noodle
Wide Rice Noodles Stir Fried With Green Pepper, Carrot And Onion With A Hint Of Basil
Pad Thai
Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried With Bean Sprouts, Egg And Green Onion. Topped With Peanut, Cilantro And Lime **Pad Thai Sauce Is NOT Vegan Friendly**
Double Pan Fried Noodle
Shrimp, Scallop And Squid Stir Fried With Peapod, Shiitake Mushroom, Green Onion And Cabbage In A Rice Wine Garlic Sauce
Jompong(Spicy Seafood)
Shrimp, Squid, Clams And Pork Stir Fried With Vegetables In A Spicy Broth
Ja Jung(Black Bean)
Pork, Shrimp And Squid Stir Fried With Onion And Zucchini In A Black Bean Sauce
Curry Udon Stir Fry
Udon Noodles Stir Fried With Peapod, Onion, Green Pepper And Carrot In A Curry Sauce (Medium Spice)
Lo Mein
Egg Noodles Stir Fried With Bean Sprouts And Broccoli
Vegetable Lo Mein
Egg Noodles Stir Fried With Vegetables
Seafood Combo Lo Mein
Egg Noodles Stir Fried With Shrimp, Scallop, Squid, Bean Sprouts And Broccoli
Meat Combo Lo Mein
Egg Noodles Stir Fried With Pork, Chicken, Beef, Bean Sprouts And Broccoli
Singapore Noodles
Thin Rice Noodles Stir Fried With Pork, Shrimp, Carrot, Green Onion, Peapod, Onion, Green Pepper And Curry Powder
Fried Rice
Fried Rice
Fried With Egg, Green Onion And Lettuce With Your Choice Of Protein
Seafood Combo Fried Rice
Fried With Shrimp, Squid, Scallop, Green Onion, Lettuce And Egg
Meat Combo Fried Rice
Fried With Chicken, Pork, Beef, Green Onion, Egg And Lettuce
Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice
Fried With Kimchi, Egg, Green Onion, Bacon And Topped With A Fried Egg
Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried With Egg, Lettuce, Green Onion, Carrot, Water Chestnut, Peapod, Mushroom, Onion, Celery, Broccoli, Zucchini And Green Pepper
Curry Fried Rice
Fried With Egg, Green Onion, Pineapple, Curry Powder And Peas & Carrots
Egg Fried Rice
Fried With Egg, Green Onion, Lettuce And Soy Sauce
Entrees
Vegetable Delight
Peapod, Carrot, Mushroom, Onion, Water Chestnut, Celery, Broccoli, Zucchini And Green Pepper In A Brown Sauce
Teriyaki
Sauteed In A Teriyaki Glaze, Served Over Cabbage And Topped With Green Onion
Garlic
Celery, Peapod, Water Chestnut And Mushroom In A Garlic Based Brown Sauce
Cashew
Onion, Water Chestnut, Green Pepper, And Zucchini Stir Fried In A White Garlic Sauce. Topped With Cashews
Broccoli
Broccoli Stir Fried In A Rich Brown Gravy
General Tsao
Lightly Breaded In a Spicy Garlic Sauce With Green Onion
Peking
Lightly Breaded In A Mildly Spicy & Sweet Black Pepper Garlic Sauce With Peas And Carrots
Hunan
Lightly Breaded In A Spicy Garlic And Ginger Hot Bean Paste Sauce
Sweet And Sour
Lightly Breaded In A Sweet And Sour Sauce With Carrot, Green Pepper, Pineapple And Onion
Sesame
Lightly Breaded In A Sweet Glaze With Green Onion And Sesame Seeds
Orange
Lightly Breaded In A Szechuan Spicy Orange Glaze With Green Onion
Szechuan Spicy
Green Pepper, Onion, Carrot And Bamboo In A Spicy Szechuan Garlic Sauce
Curry
Potato, Green Pepper, Onion And Zucchini In A Thai Style Curry Sauce (Medium Heat)
Kung Pao
Onion, Water Chestnut, Green Pepper, Zucchini And Toasted Peanuts In A Spicy Chili Oil Garlic Sauce
Moo Shoo
Egg, Cabbage, Carrot, Onion, Zucchini, Wood Ear Mushroom, Bean Sprout And Green Onion. Served With Plum Sauce On The Side
Green Bean
Stir Fried With Green Onion In A Black Pepper Sweet Soy Glaze
Mongolian
White And Green Onion Wok Fired And Served Over Crispy Rice Noodles
Basil
Green Pepper, Onion, Bamboo And Carrot Stir Fried In A Sweet Basil Sauce
Chef's Specials
Almond Boneless Chicken
Lightly Breaded With A Green Onion And Mushroom Gravy, Served Over Shredded Cabbage
Bi Bim Bop
Korean Rice Bowl With Lettuce, Carrot, Zucchini, Soybean Sprouts, Burdock, Beef And A Fried Egg With A Spicy Dressing On The Side
Bulgogi
Beef Stir Fried In Korean BBQ Sauce Over Shredded Cabbage
Dragon Phoenix
Beef And Chicken Stir Fried With Peapod, Carrot, Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Onion, Celery, Broccoli, Zucchini And Green Pepper In A Spicy Garlic Sauce
Happy Family
Shrimp And Chicken Stir Fried With Peapod, Carrot, Mushroom, Onion, Celery, Broccoli, Zucchini And Green Pepper In A Garlic Brown Sauce
Pepper Steak
Beef Stir Fried With Green Pepper And Onion In A Savory Brown Gravy
Pork Bulgogi
Stir Fried With White And Green Onion In A Spicy Korean BBQ Sauce Over A Bed Of Lettuce
Triple Delight
Shrimp, Chicken And Beef Stir Fried With Broccoli, Peapod And Mushroom In A Black Pepper Garlic Sauce
Black Bean Fish
Lightly Breaded Sole, Stir Fried With Onion And Green Pepper In A Black Bean Garlic Sauce
Chili Shrimp
Lightly Breaded And Stir Fried With Chopped Green Onion In A Sweet Chili Sauce Over Shredded Cabbage
Chow San Shen
Scallop, Shrimp And Chicken Stir Fried With Green Onion, Cabbage, Peapod And Mushroom In A Savory White Garlic Sauce
Gan Pan Chicken
Lightly Breaded And Stir Fried In A Chinese Garlic Sauce
Hot Braised Fish
Lightly Breaded Sole Stir Fried With Onion, Bamboo, Carrot, Wood Ear Mushroom And Green Pepper In A Spicy Ginger Garlic Sauce
Mapo Tofu
Stir Fried With Ground Beef In A Szechuan Spicy Hot Bean Paste Topped With Green Onion
Tong Soo Yo
Lightly Breaded Pork Topped With Green Pepper, Carrot, Wood Ear Mushroom, Pineapple And Onion In A Korean Style Sweet And Sour Glaze
Large Almond Boneless Sauce
Large Brown Sauce
Large Curry Sauce
Large Dragon Sauce
Large Gan Pan Sauce
Large General Sauce
Large Green Bean Sauce
Large Hunan Sauce
Large Kung Pao Sauce
Large Mongolian Sauce
Large Orange Sauce
Large Peking Sauce
Large Sesame Sauce
Large Sweet And Sour Sauce
Large Szechuan Sauce
Large Triple Sauce
Large White Sauce
Sunday
Closed
Monday
11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday
11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday
11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday
11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday
11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday
Closed
Asian Inspired Cuisine! Family and food make up the core of who we are – at QQ Kitchen we get to share both with Toledo!
3324 Secor Suite 4, Toledo, OH 43606