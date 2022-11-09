Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Quick Bites

review star

No reviews yet

1907 Bragg Street

Sanford, NC 27330

Order Again

Popular Items

Santa Fe Chicken Panini
Steak And Provolone Panini
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Panini

Santa Fe Chicken Panini

$8.49

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, and Homemade Avocado Spread on Ciabatta

Steak And Provolone Panini

$10.79

Grilled Steak Strips, Provolone Cheese, and Homemade Chipotle Mayo on Ciabatta

Turkey Pesto Panini

$7.99

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, and Homemade Pesto Mayo on Ciabatta

Portobello Panini

$8.89

Balsamic Roasted Portobello Strips, Sauteed Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese and Balsamic Glaze on Ciabatta

Mozzarella and Tomato Panini

$7.79

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, and Homemade Pesto Mayo on Ciabatta

Chicken Florentine Panini

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Sauteed Spinach, Provolone Cheese, and Homemade Pesto Mayo on Ciabatta

Steak alla Caprese Panini

$11.29

Grilled Steak Strips, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, and Balsamic Glaze on Ciabatta

Combos

1/2 Santa Fe Chicken with Chips

$4.99

1/2 Santa Fe Chicken, Chips, Ranch, & a pickle

1/2 Turkey Pesto with Chips

$4.89

1/2 Turkey Pesto, Chips, Ranch, & a pickle

1/2 Steak & Provolone with Chips

$6.19

1/2 Steak & Provolone, Chips, Ranch, & a pickle

1/2 Portobello with Chips

$5.29

1/2 Portobello, Chips, Ranch, & a pickle

1/2 Mozzarella & Tomato with Chips

$4.69

1/2 Mozzarella & Tomato, Chips, Ranch, & a pickle

1/2 Chicken Florentine with Chips

$5.19

1/2 Chicken Florentine, Chips, Ranch, & a pickle

1/2 Steak Alla Caprese with Chips

$6.39

1/2 Steak alla Caprese, Chips, Ranch, & a pickle

1/2 Santa Fe & Cup of Soup

$6.99

1/2 Santa Fe with Soup

1/2 Steak & Provolone & Cup of Soup

$8.19

1/2 Steak & Provolone with Soup

1/2 Turkey Pesto & Cup of Soup

$6.79

1/2 Turkey Pesto with Soup

1/2 Portobello & Cup of Soup

$7.19

1/2 Portobello with Soup

1/2 Mozzarella & Tomato & Cup of Soup

$6.69

1/2 Mozzarella & Tomato with Soup

1/2 Chicken Florentine & Cup of Soup

$7.29

1/2 Chicken Florentine with Soup

1/2 Steak alla Caprese & Cup of Soup

$8.39

1/2 Steak alla Caprese with Soup

1/2 Santa Fe with Small House or Caesar Salad

$7.49

1/2 Santa Fe with Salad

1/2 Steak & Provolone with Small House or Caesar Salad

$8.69

1/2 Steak & Provo with Salad

1/2 Turkey Pesto with Small House or Caesar Salad

$7.29

1/2 Turkey Pesto with Salad

1/2 Portobello with Small House or Caesar Salad

$7.69

1/2 Mozzarella & Tomato with Small House or Caesar Salad

$7.19

1/2 Chicken Florentine with Small House or Caesar Salad

$7.79

1/2 Chicken Florentine with Salad

1/2 Steak alla Caprese with Small House or Caesar Salad

$8.89

1/2 Steak alla Caprese with Salad

Wraps

All American Club Wrap

$9.49

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, and Spicy Mustard

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.79

Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Ranch or Bleu Cheese

California Wrap

$8.69

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado Spread, and Ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.79

Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, and Caesar Dressing

Southwest Wrap

$8.69

Grilled Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Black Beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Avocado Spread, and Sriracha Ranch

Veggie Wrap

$8.29

Balsamic Roasted Portobello Strips, Sauteed Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, and Balsamic Glaze

Crispy Chicken & Ranch Wrap

$7.29

Turkey Club Wrap

$7.99

Croissants

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.79

House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, and Tomatoes

BLT Croissant

$9.79

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo

Club Croissant

$9.49

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, and Spicy Mustard

Turkey BLAT

$10.19

Specialties

Cuban

$7.99

Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Pickles, and Spicy Mustard on Cuban Bread

Shrimp Po' Boy

$8.29

Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Homemade Po' Boy Sauce on Hoagie Roll

BBQ Sandwich

$9.79

Smoked Pulled Pork, Slaw, and Homemade BBQ Sauce on Brioche

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Chicken Breast, Pickle Juice Slaw, and Homemade Chipotle Mayo on Brioche

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$8.29

Fried Alaskan Cod, Lettuce,Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Shrimp Tacos

$7.99

Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Steak Tacos

$9.49

Grilled Steak Strips, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Terry Tacos

$7.49

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Fried Chix Tacos

$7.99

Salads

Large House Salad

$7.49

Spring Mix, Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Croutons

Small House Salad

$3.99

Spring Mix, Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, and Croutons

Small Caesar Salad

$2.99

Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, and Croutons

Asian Salad

$8.99

Spring Mix, Mandarin Slices, Almond Slices, Rice Noodles, Cucumbers, and Tomatoes

Mediterranean Salad

$8.99

Spring Mix, Romaine, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Pepperoncini

Chef Salad

$9.49

Spring Mix, Romaine, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, and Red Onions

Southwest Salad

$9.49

Spring Mix, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Tortilla Strips

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup, Cup

$3.49

House Made Soup with Elbow Macaroni

Chicken Noodle Soup, Bowl

$4.99

House Made Soup with Elbow Macaroni

Chicken Noodle Soup, Pint

$6.99

Vegetable Soup, Cup

$3.49

House Made Vegetarian Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup, Bowl

$4.99

House Made Vegetarian Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup, Pint

$6.99

Soup of the Day, Cup

$3.69

Creamy Broccoli Soup with Cheddar Cheese

Soup of the Day, Bowl

$5.49

Creamy Broccoli Soup with Cheddar Cheese

Soup of the Day, Pint

$7.29

Sides

Fried Pickle Chips & Ranch, Large

$4.99

16 Breaded and Fried Pickle Chips with 2 Cups of Homemade Ranch

Fried Pickle Chips & Ranch, Small

$2.69

8 Breaded and Fried Pickle Chips with 1 Cup of Homemade Ranch

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

4 Ounces of Sweet Potato Fries with 1 Cup of Honey Mustard

Shoestring French Fries

$1.89

4 Ounces of Crispy Shoestring Fries with 1 Cup of Ranch

Basket of Chips

$2.99

3.5 Ounces of House Made Chips with 2 Cups of Ranch

Cup of Pasta Salad, 8oz

$2.99

Tricolor Rotini, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, and Greek Vinaigrette

Bowl of Pasta Salad,12oz

$3.99

Tricolor Rotini, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, and Greek Vinaigrette

Pint of Pasta Salad, 16oz

$4.99

Tricolor Rotini, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, and Greek Vinaigrette

Kid's Quick Bite

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

White Bread, Cheddar Cheese, French Fries, and a Kid's Drink

Ham n' Cheese

$5.79

White Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Ham, French Fries, and a Kid's Drink

Turkey n' Cheese

$5.79

White Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Turkey, French Fries, and a Kid's Drink

Drinks

Regular Drink

$1.99

Large Drink

$2.19

Water/Ice Cup

$0.25

Bottled Drink

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

20oz Dasani

Small Coffee

$1.59

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Large Coffee

$1.99

Fresh Brewed Decaf Coffee

Specialty Drinks

Smoothie

$4.29

Water Based Fruit Mix Blended with Ice

Frappe

$4.29

Blended with Milk or Almond Milk

Small Flavored Latte

$3.49

Large Flavored Latte

$4.99

Small Caffe Latte

$2.99

Large Caffe Latte

$4.49

Cappuccino

$2.75

Foam, Espresso, and Steamed Milk

Espresso Shot

$1.99

1.5oz of Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$2.99

Extra Syrup

$0.49

Dessert

Nutella Crepes

$3.49

2 Crepes Rolled and Filled with Nutella topped with Whipped Topping and a Chocolate and Raspberry Drizzle

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.79

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$0.89

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$0.89

Reese's

$3.29

Salted Caramel Crunch

$2.49

Nutella Croissant

$3.59

Lemon Blueberry

$2.99Out of stock

3oz. Lemon Blueberry Cookie

Sauces/Spreads

1000 Island

$0.75

Asian Ginger

$0.75

Avocado Spread

$1.49

Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

Balsamic Glaze

$1.49

BBQ

$0.99

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.39

Caesar

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.49

Spicy Mustard

$0.49

Greek

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Pesto Mayo

$0.49

Ranch

$0.75

Sriracha Ranch

$0.75

Miscellaneous

Cup of Chicken Salad, 8oz.

$4.49

c. 8oz of House Made Chicken Salad

Medium Chicken Salad, 12oz.

$6.99

Bowl of Chicken Salad, 16oz.

$8.99

c. 16oz of House Made Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

$3.49

c. 4oz of Grilled White Meat Chicken

Fried Chicken Breast

$3.49

4oz Chicken Breast Breaded and Fried

Grilled Steak Strips

$5.49

c. 4oz of Seasoned Beef Strips

Tray of Chips

$11.49

16oz Tray of House Made Chips

Pint of Ranch

$3.49

Pint of Homemade Ranch

2 Fried Cod Fillets

$5.49

4oz Beer Battered Cod Fillet

Fried Shrimp

$3.79

c. 12 Fried Popcorn Shrimp

Chips Ranch

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Croissant

$2.49

Features

Grilled Cheese/Cup Tomato/Drink

$8.99Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1907 Bragg Street, Sanford, NC 27330

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Quick Bites - NC image

