Quick Bites

1907 Bragg Street
Sanford, NC 27330
Panini
Santa Fe Chicken Panini
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, and Homemade Avocado Spread on Ciabatta
Steak And Provolone Panini
Grilled Steak Strips, Provolone Cheese, and Homemade Chipotle Mayo on Ciabatta
Turkey Pesto Panini
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, and Homemade Pesto Mayo on Ciabatta
Portobello Panini
Balsamic Roasted Portobello Strips, Sauteed Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese and Balsamic Glaze on Ciabatta
Mozzarella and Tomato Panini
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, and Homemade Pesto Mayo on Ciabatta
Chicken Florentine Panini
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Sauteed Spinach, Provolone Cheese, and Homemade Pesto Mayo on Ciabatta
Steak alla Caprese Panini
Grilled Steak Strips, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, and Balsamic Glaze on Ciabatta
Combos
1/2 Santa Fe Chicken with Chips
1/2 Santa Fe Chicken, Chips, Ranch, & a pickle
1/2 Turkey Pesto with Chips
1/2 Turkey Pesto, Chips, Ranch, & a pickle
1/2 Steak & Provolone with Chips
1/2 Steak & Provolone, Chips, Ranch, & a pickle
1/2 Portobello with Chips
1/2 Portobello, Chips, Ranch, & a pickle
1/2 Mozzarella & Tomato with Chips
1/2 Mozzarella & Tomato, Chips, Ranch, & a pickle
1/2 Chicken Florentine with Chips
1/2 Chicken Florentine, Chips, Ranch, & a pickle
1/2 Steak Alla Caprese with Chips
1/2 Steak alla Caprese, Chips, Ranch, & a pickle
1/2 Santa Fe & Cup of Soup
1/2 Santa Fe with Soup
1/2 Steak & Provolone & Cup of Soup
1/2 Steak & Provolone with Soup
1/2 Turkey Pesto & Cup of Soup
1/2 Turkey Pesto with Soup
1/2 Portobello & Cup of Soup
1/2 Portobello with Soup
1/2 Mozzarella & Tomato & Cup of Soup
1/2 Turkey Pesto with Soup
1/2 Chicken Florentine & Cup of Soup
1/2 Chicken Florentine with Soup
1/2 Steak alla Caprese & Cup of Soup
1/2 Steak alla Caprese with Soup
1/2 Santa Fe with Small House or Caesar Salad
1/2 Santa Fe with Salad
1/2 Steak & Provolone with Small House or Caesar Salad
1/2 Steak & Provo with Salad
1/2 Turkey Pesto with Small House or Caesar Salad
1/2 Turkey Pesto with Salad
1/2 Portobello with Small House or Caesar Salad
1/2 Mozzarella & Tomato with Small House or Caesar Salad
1/2 Chicken Florentine with Small House or Caesar Salad
1/2 Chicken Florentine with Salad
1/2 Steak alla Caprese with Small House or Caesar Salad
1/2 Steak alla Caprese with Salad
Wraps
All American Club Wrap
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, and Spicy Mustard
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Ranch or Bleu Cheese
California Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado Spread, and Ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, and Caesar Dressing
Southwest Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Black Beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Avocado Spread, and Sriracha Ranch
Veggie Wrap
Balsamic Roasted Portobello Strips, Sauteed Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, and Balsamic Glaze
Crispy Chicken & Ranch Wrap
Turkey Club Wrap
Croissants
Specialties
Cuban
Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Pickles, and Spicy Mustard on Cuban Bread
Shrimp Po' Boy
Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Homemade Po' Boy Sauce on Hoagie Roll
BBQ Sandwich
Smoked Pulled Pork, Slaw, and Homemade BBQ Sauce on Brioche
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast, Pickle Juice Slaw, and Homemade Chipotle Mayo on Brioche
Tacos
Fish Tacos
Fried Alaskan Cod, Lettuce,Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Shrimp Tacos
Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Steak Tacos
Grilled Steak Strips, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Terry Tacos
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Fried Chix Tacos
Salads
Large House Salad
Spring Mix, Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Croutons
Small House Salad
Spring Mix, Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, and Croutons
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, and Croutons
Asian Salad
Spring Mix, Mandarin Slices, Almond Slices, Rice Noodles, Cucumbers, and Tomatoes
Mediterranean Salad
Spring Mix, Romaine, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Pepperoncini
Chef Salad
Spring Mix, Romaine, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, and Red Onions
Southwest Salad
Spring Mix, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Tortilla Strips
Soups
Chicken Noodle Soup, Cup
House Made Soup with Elbow Macaroni
Chicken Noodle Soup, Bowl
House Made Soup with Elbow Macaroni
Chicken Noodle Soup, Pint
Vegetable Soup, Cup
House Made Vegetarian Vegetable Soup
Vegetable Soup, Bowl
House Made Vegetarian Vegetable Soup
Vegetable Soup, Pint
Soup of the Day, Cup
Creamy Broccoli Soup with Cheddar Cheese
Soup of the Day, Bowl
Creamy Broccoli Soup with Cheddar Cheese
Soup of the Day, Pint
Sides
Fried Pickle Chips & Ranch, Large
16 Breaded and Fried Pickle Chips with 2 Cups of Homemade Ranch
Fried Pickle Chips & Ranch, Small
8 Breaded and Fried Pickle Chips with 1 Cup of Homemade Ranch
Sweet Potato Fries
4 Ounces of Sweet Potato Fries with 1 Cup of Honey Mustard
Shoestring French Fries
4 Ounces of Crispy Shoestring Fries with 1 Cup of Ranch
Basket of Chips
3.5 Ounces of House Made Chips with 2 Cups of Ranch
Cup of Pasta Salad, 8oz
Tricolor Rotini, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, and Greek Vinaigrette
Bowl of Pasta Salad,12oz
Tricolor Rotini, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, and Greek Vinaigrette
Pint of Pasta Salad, 16oz
Tricolor Rotini, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, and Greek Vinaigrette
Kid's Quick Bite
Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Smoothie
Water Based Fruit Mix Blended with Ice
Frappe
Blended with Milk or Almond Milk
Small Flavored Latte
Large Flavored Latte
Small Caffe Latte
Large Caffe Latte
Cappuccino
Foam, Espresso, and Steamed Milk
Espresso Shot
1.5oz of Espresso
Double Shot Espresso
Extra Syrup
Dessert
Nutella Crepes
2 Crepes Rolled and Filled with Nutella topped with Whipped Topping and a Chocolate and Raspberry Drizzle
Chocolate Chip Cookie
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Reese's
Salted Caramel Crunch
Nutella Croissant
Lemon Blueberry
3oz. Lemon Blueberry Cookie
Sauces/Spreads
Miscellaneous
Cup of Chicken Salad, 8oz.
c. 8oz of House Made Chicken Salad
Medium Chicken Salad, 12oz.
Bowl of Chicken Salad, 16oz.
c. 16oz of House Made Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken
c. 4oz of Grilled White Meat Chicken
Fried Chicken Breast
4oz Chicken Breast Breaded and Fried
Grilled Steak Strips
c. 4oz of Seasoned Beef Strips
Tray of Chips
16oz Tray of House Made Chips
Pint of Ranch
Pint of Homemade Ranch
2 Fried Cod Fillets
4oz Beer Battered Cod Fillet
Fried Shrimp
c. 12 Fried Popcorn Shrimp
Chips Ranch
Extra Dressing
Croissant
