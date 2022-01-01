Main picView gallery

Rancho Lewis

1503 King Street

Charleston, SC 29403

Order Again

Popular Items

Nachos Especiales
Juan's Combo
Lunch Fajitas

Specials

El Duo

$8.00

A dynamic dipping duo! House made guacamole and chile con queso served with freshly made corn tortilla chips.

Patty's Lunch Special

$12.00

The perfect lunch combo! Your choice of a cup of one of our soups and a half portion of one of our salads! Salads will come with the dressing on the side. Add meat from the grill to your salad if you'd like!

Juan's Combo

$14.00

The best of both worlds! Your choice of one of our signature enchiladas and one crispy taco! Served with Marrrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice!

Lunch Fajitas

$18.00

Lunch-sized fajitas with mesquite grilled chicken and steak atop grilled onions and peppers. Served with a side of Marrow Farms pinto beans, Spanish rice, and a guacamole salad. Served with your choice of house made corn or flour tortillas!

Veggie Combo

$12.00

A hearty vegetarian lunch served with one chile relleno topped with our sun-dried red chile sauce and one veggie enchilada stuffed with roasted onions and peppers, grilled corn, mushrooms, and diced fried potatoes. Served with Marrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice. *Please note this dish cannot be made dairy free!*

Para Comenzar

Guacamole

$12.00

Fresh, made in house, and served with stone ground corn tortilla chips!

Chile Con Queso

$8.00

Dipping queso made with roasted hatch green chiles, Chihuahuan melting cheeses, and topped with our green chile hot sauce, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Served with housemade corn tortilla chips!

Shrimp Coctel

$14.00

Poached shrimp marinated in our house made cocktail sauce and tossed with cucumber, avocado, and cilantro! Served with our house made corn tortilla chips!

Nachos Especiales

$10.00

Individually prepared bean and cheese nachos on house made corn tostadas, topped with pickled jalapeños, and served with lettuce, pico, sour cream, and guacamole. Add mesquite grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp!

Soups y Salads

West Texas Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with mesquite cooked bacon, avocado, cotija cheese, grilled corn, pico de gallo, and scallions! Served with our house Rancho dressing on the side. Add mesquite grilled steak, chicken, or shrimp!

Sun City Caesar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce with shaved queso añejo, crispy corn tortilla strips, grilled peppers, and cilantro. Served with our house made Caesar Vinaigrette on the side. Add mesquite-grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp!

Green Chile Pozole

$6.00+

Hearty soup made with fire roasted hatch chiles, house made hominy, and black beans in a savory tomatillo broth. Served with shredded cabbage, radishes, avocado, and cilantro crema. *This can be made vegan! Just ask for it without the crema!*

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00+

Red chile and tomato broth thickened with our housemade corn tortillas with shredded chicken tinga, served with avocado, crispy corn tortilla strips, and cilantro crema.

Mexican Favorites

Red Chile Beef Enchiladas

$18.00

Skillet browned ground beef cooked with green chiles, rolled in house-made corn tortillas, and topped with a sun-dried red chile sauce, cheese, and onion. Served with Spanish rice and Marrow Farms pinto beans. Substituting veggies replaces the filling with our house blend of roasted onions and peppers, grilled corn, mushrooms, and diced fried potatoes in a Mexican style crema!

Chicken Enchiladas Verdes

$16.00

Slow cooked pulled chicken prepared with green chiles, tomatillos, and cilantro, rolled in our house-made corn tortillas, and topped with a fire roasted green chile sauce, cheese, and herbs. Served with Spanish rice and Marrow Farms pinto beans. Substituting veggies replaces the filling with our house blend of roasted onions and peppers, grilled corn, mushrooms, and diced fried potatoes in a Mexican style crema!

Christmas Burrito

$18.00

Diced mesquite-grilled pork steak, marinated in red chile sauce, rolled with pinto beans into our house made flour tortilla, and topped with broth red and green chile sauces, onions, and herbs. Served with a side of Spanish rice. Substituting veggies replaces the pork with our house blend of roasted onions and peppers, grilled corn, mushrooms, and diced fried potatoes in a Mexican style crema!

Old Fashioned Tacos

$15.00

Crispy house-made corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat: chicken tinga, beef picadillo, or our house veggie blend, topped with cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with Marrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice. Our house veggie blend of roasted onions and peppers, grilled corn, mushrooms, and diced fried potatoes in a Mexican style crema!

Veggie Enchilada

$16.00

New Mexico style stacked enchiladas layered with roasted onions and peppers, grilled corn, mushrooms, and diced potatoes in crema. Covered with sun-dried red chile sauce and topped with cotija cheese and a runny egg. Served with Marrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish Rice.

Chile Relleno

$16.00

Roasted hatch green chiles stuffed with asadero cheese, coated in a fluffy egg batter and baked to perfection. Topped with green chile sauce and herbs. Served with Spanish rice and Marrow Farms pinto beans.

Combos

Cora's Combo

$23.95

A little bit of everything! One chile relleno, one chicken enchilada verde, and a crispy beef picadillo taco, served with Spanish rice, Marrow Farms pinto beans, and a guacamole salad.

Lloyd's Combo

$28.95

Two cheese enchiladas covered in red chile sauce, topped with onions, and served alongside a portion of mesquite-grilled steak, Marrow Farms pinto beans, Spanish rice, and a guacamole salad.

Grill

Rancho Fajitas

Your choice of meat grilled on our mesquite grill and served atop grilled onions and peppers. Served with Marrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice, a guacamole salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Jay J Armes Mix Grill

$44.00

Mesquite grilled steak, shrimp, and quail served atop grilled onions and peppers. Served with Marrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice, a guacamole salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Green Chile Steak Burger

$18.00

8oz steak burger covered with roasted hatch green chiles, American cheese, and our house secret sauce. Served with seasoned fries, red chile ketchup, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Beef Back Ribs

$48.95

Half the Cow!! A whole, full rack of mesquite smoked beef ribs, served with cowboy slaw, Marrow Farms pinto beans, and a green chile baked potato loaded with sour cream, butter, and scallions. *While it lasts!*

Postres

Sopapillas

$8.00

Soft and crispy pillows of fried dough dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with a side of mesquite honey!

Sides

Charro Beans

$4.00

Savory Marrow Farms pinto beans cooked with herbs and topped with diced onions.

Rice

$3.00

Spanish rice prepared with a house made vegetarian sofrito blend.

French Fries

$5.00

Crispy fries tossed in house chile seasoning and served with red chile ketchup!

Mexican Slaw

$4.00

Cowboy slaw made with freshly shredded cabbage tossed in our creamy pineapple vinaigrette!

Green Chile Baked Potato

$6.00

Baked Idaho potato topped with roasted hatch green chiles, sour cream, butter, and scallions.

Tortillas

$3.00

3 house made tortillas! Your choice of stone-ground corn or flour.

Guacamole Salad

$3.00

Accompaniment plate of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and house made guacamole.

Kid's Menu

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Marrow Farms pinto beans with cheese rolled in a house made flour tortilla.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Your choice of corn or flour tortilla filled with cheese.

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 crispy chicken tenders served with a side of ketchup.

Corn Dogs

$8.00

8 Bite-sized corn dog nuggets served with a side of ketchup.

Kids Side of Fries

$5.00

Crispy fries served with a side of ketchup.

Extras

SD Pickled Jalapeno

$0.75

SD Red Chile Sauce

$2.00

SD Green Chile Sauce

$2.00

SD Green Chiles

$2.00

SD Shredded Cheese

$1.00

SD Sour Cream

$1.00

SD Pico

$1.00

SD Red Chile Ketchup

$0.75

SD Rancho Dressing

$0.95

SD Caesar Dressing

$0.95

SD Fresh Jalapeno

$0.75

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

We are so excited to offer takeout! At this time, we are not taking orders over the phone, but we currently offer our lunch specials and full menu online Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11:00 am to 4 pm! Place your order online and you will receive a text when it is ready for you to come on in and pick up!

Location

1503 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

