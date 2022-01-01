Red Window & Little Red Window imageView gallery
Little Red Window

review star

No reviews yet

500 Columbus ave

San Francisco, CA 94133

Popular Items

Hot Pastrami Sandwich
Potato Salad
Tuna Melt

Nosh

Chicken Noodle Soup (Pint)

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup (Quart)

$14.00Out of stock

Matzo Ball Soup (Pint)

$9.00Out of stock

Matzo Ball Soup (Quart)

$14.00Out of stock

Cold Smoked Salmon

$12.00

red onion, caper, dill, rye crisps

Avocado Toast

$6.00Out of stock

rye, radish, everything spice

Sandwiches

Jersey Joe Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

triple decker sandwich, roast beef, corned beef, turkey, Russian dressing, Cole slaw, Swiss cheese

Ruben Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

house cured corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$17.00

house cured smoked pastrami, spicy brown mustard

Tuna Melt

$15.00

tuna salad, marinated tomato, red onion, pickle, cheddar cheese

Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

slow roasted roast beef, caramelized onion aioli, lettuce, marinated tomato

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

avocado aioli, lettuce, pickle, cheddar cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

pickle, lettuce, red onion

VBLT

$15.00Out of stock

umaro vegan bacon, lettuce, heirloom tomato, avocado, mayo

Sides

Cucumber Salad

$6.00Out of stock

red onion, dill, parsley, lemon

Potato Salad

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Schmaltz Fries

$7.00Out of stock

everything seasoning

Kettle Chips- Sea Salt

$4.00Out of stock

Kettle Chips- Salt & Vinegar

$4.00Out of stock

Kettle Chips- Cheddar

$4.00

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.00

Dr. Brown's Black Cherry

$5.00Out of stock

Dr. Brown's Diet Black Cherry

$5.00Out of stock

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Dr. Brown's Diet Cream Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Dr. Brown's Root Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Still Water

$2.00

Gratuity for LRW Team

All tips go directly to the Little Red Window Staff

Gratuity

$1.00

Gratuity

$2.00

Gratuity

$5.00

Gratuity

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Low-Proof Cocktail Bar & Spanish Kitchen and rotating dining concept casual window service

Location

500 Columbus ave, San Francisco, CA 94133

Red Window & Little Red Window image

