Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza
Burgers

Dirty Dough RCB Tap Room

review star

No reviews yet

532 E. Beale Street

Kingman, AZ 86401

Order Again

Popular Items

Frum Unda Cheese "Sticks"
The Missionary
Your Mom

PIZZA

SUD SOAKER BUILD YOUR OWN PIE

SUD SOAKER BUILD YOUR OWN PIE

$9.00

Pick a Sauce: House Sauce, Bichen Sauce Alfredo, Tangy BBQ, Prickly Pear BBQ, or Nashville Hot Pick Your Topping: Meat or Veggie (one choice included in price) additional toppings extra charge

Artichoke Me Daddy

Artichoke Me Daddy

$28.00

Seasoned Artichoke, House Sauce, Olives, Roasted Jalapeno, Lemon

Dill-Dough

Dill-Dough

$28.00

Parm, Oregano, Dil Pickles, Ground Italian Sausage, House Made Stout Reduction Drizzle

Just The Tip

Just The Tip

$25.00

White Sauce and Mushrooms

Mush-tache Ride

Mush-tache Ride

$30.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, House Sauce

Pressed Ham

Pressed Ham

$29.00

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeños, House Sauce

Prickly Pecker

Prickly Pecker

$29.00

Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Chicken, Prickly Pear BBQ Sauce, and Nashville Hot Sauce

Sausage Party

Sausage Party

$29.00

Italian Sausage, Fennel Sausage, Onion, Green Onion, House Made Stout Reduction Drizzle

The Hot Chick

The Hot Chick

$30.00

Loaded with chicken, bacon, red onions, jalapenos and top with Bichen Sauce

The Missionary

$25.00

Back to the Basics. House Sauce and Your Choice of Pepperoni, Ground Italian Sausage or Cheese.

Your Mom

Your Mom

$30.00

House Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Fennel Sausage and Italian Sausage

APPETIZERS

Frum Unda Cheese "Sticks"

Frum Unda Cheese "Sticks"

$10.00

Mozzarella, Shredded Cheddar, House Sauce with a Happy Ending (Parm and Oregano)

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Scrumptious Chicken Nachos, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Jalapenos, Olives, and Beer Cheese Drizzle

Hawaiian Heater Nachos

Hawaiian Heater Nachos

$14.00

No Protein Nachos

$12.00

No Meat Nachos, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Jalapeños, Olives, and Beer Cheese Drizzle

CHICKEN TOSSED SALAD

CHICKEN TOSSED SALAD

$16.00

SPRING MIX, BLUE CHEESE, BLACK OLIVES, CHICKEN, RED ONIONS, ARTICHOKES, MUSHROOMS, GREEN OLIVES, SPRINKLES WITH PARMESAN AND OREGANO AND TOSSED IN WHITE SHALLOT DRESSING. SERVES 2-4 PEOPLE

House Salad

$14.00
NO PROTEIN Tossed SALAD

NO PROTEIN Tossed SALAD

$13.00

SPRING MIX, BLUE CHEESE, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONIONS, GREEN OLIVES, MUSHROOMS AND ARTICHOKES SPRINKLED WITH PARMESAN AND OREGANO TOSSED IN WHITE SHALLOT DRESSING. SERVES 2-4 PEOPLE.

Canoli's

Canoli's

$12.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00
BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$11.00

STEAKS

SIRLOIN 6OZ

SIRLOIN 6OZ

$25.00

32 oz CROWLER FILL

32 OZ KWITCHERBICHEN

32 OZ KWITCHERBICHEN

$12.00
32 OZ BEARDED BAGPIPE

32 OZ BEARDED BAGPIPE

$10.00
32 OZ DRAMA MAMA

32 OZ DRAMA MAMA

$10.00
32 OZ KILTED CRICKET

32 OZ KILTED CRICKET

$12.00
32 OZ ANACONDA SQUEEZE

32 OZ ANACONDA SQUEEZE

$14.00
32 OZ DIC PIC

32 OZ DIC PIC

$14.00
32 OZ I'LL BE YOUR HUCKLEBERRY

32 OZ I'LL BE YOUR HUCKLEBERRY

$14.00
32 OZ WIZARD STICK IPA

32 OZ WIZARD STICK IPA

$14.00
32 OZ TABOO

32 OZ TABOO

$14.00
32 OZ BLACK OAT SUN

32 OZ BLACK OAT SUN

$12.00
32 OZ MANGO DROP

32 OZ MANGO DROP

$14.00
32 OZ WHITE WEDDING

32 OZ WHITE WEDDING

$14.00
32 OZ WAP

32 OZ WAP

$14.00

32 OZ SNOZBERRY

$14.00
32 OZ SOURBOUND AND DOWN

32 OZ SOURBOUND AND DOWN

$14.00
32 OZ CACTUS JUICE SELTZER

32 OZ CACTUS JUICE SELTZER

$14.00

64 oz Growler

64oz Bearded Bagpipe

64oz Bearded Bagpipe

$14.00

If you know how to play the bagpipes your a badass and thats that. If you want to drink a bearded bagpipe then you chose the right beer and your still a badass. Blasting with caramel and toasty other stuff and things, (don't judge our english we make beer) this traditional Irish Red will satisfy your red beer fix and probably make you go out and buy a set of bagpipes today. **Disclaimer** if you do buy a set of bagpipes please send us a video so we can post it and make fun of you.

64oz Drama Mama

64oz Drama Mama

$16.00

Save some “Drama” for your Mama! Drama Mama is Rickety Cricket’s American amber ale 5.6 % alc/vol. 32 IBU’s. Malty with notes of caramel, toffee, touch of citrus rind, and very dry on the palette. It’s well balanced with a medium body and carbonation.

64oz Kilted Cricket

64oz Kilted Cricket

$14.00
64oz Aiming Oil

64oz Aiming Oil

$14.00

Simple yet balanced, crisp and light. Aiming Oil is an easy all day drinker that's primed for the golf course or your next get together. Remember it's all in the hips! 4.2 % alc/vol 15 IBU's

64oz Hippie Bus

64oz Hippie Bus

$16.00

Put down the patchouli oil, pack up the bus and get far out with this tie-dyed pale ale. It’s floral/citrus notes along with its hop flavors of grapefruit, juniper berries, and dry finish will have you seeing through the rose colored glasses. 6.4% alc/vol. 45 IBU 🍻✌️

64oz Kingman Club Kolsch

64oz Kingman Club Kolsch

$14.00
64oz Antonio Blonderous

64oz Antonio Blonderous

$14.00
64oz Anaconda Squeeze

64oz Anaconda Squeeze

$16.00

Lace up your boots, tie on your cape and put on your Lucha Libre mask. Your getting ready to go a few mouthfuls with a pint of complete awesomeness. Our Anaconda Squeeze is double dry hopped with heaps of Citra and Mosaic hops. The Mango, Pineapple and Tropical notes are balanced to perfection with a subtle back bone. Enjoy this creation thats sure to tingle those tastebuds and make you try on some really tight wrestling speedos. Then we can make a poem about you kind of like this. Taco... Burrito, whats that in your speedo, its jelly its jam it kinda looks like spam. We don't write poems we make beer. Anaconda Squeeze is our flagship American IPA perfectly balanced for your pallet. Give it a squeeze! 7.2% alc/vol. 65 IBU

64oz Dick Pic

64oz Dick Pic

$16.00
64oz Wizard Stick IPA

64oz Wizard Stick IPA

$16.00

What’s your Strength (STR) when you take a spell from the Wizard? This complex hop addition will leave your pallets dexterity (DEX) with some American IPA Wisdom (WIS) of Stone fruit, Guava and Mangos. As we cast the Devine spell on you know your having a artfully crafted IPA.

64oz I'll Be Your Huckleberry

64oz I'll Be Your Huckleberry

$16.00
64oz Hop Tart

64oz Hop Tart

$16.00
64oz Kwitcherbichen

64oz Kwitcherbichen

$16.00
64oz El Grillo Borracho

64oz El Grillo Borracho

$16.00
64oz Birthday Suit

64oz Birthday Suit

$16.00
64oz Black Oat Sun Porter

64oz Black Oat Sun Porter

$16.00

7 malts went into this phenomenal beer to indicate the weeks as number 1 on the top bill board. This dead sky porter boasts flavors of chocolate, coffee, oats and roasted malt. Everything around you will feel like your starring into the black oat sun after one sip.

64oz Three Ring Riot

64oz Three Ring Riot

$16.00
64oz Sourbound

64oz Sourbound

$16.00
64oz Cactus Juice Seltzer

64oz Cactus Juice Seltzer

$14.00

To Go Cans

PICK 4 16 OZ CANS

PICK 4 16 OZ CANS

$16.00
16 OZ CAN

16 OZ CAN

$5.00
6 Pack Aiming Oil

6 Pack Aiming Oil

$12.00

Simple yet balanced, crisp and light. Aiming Oil is an easy all day drinker that's primed for the golf course or your next get together. Remember it's all in the hips! 4.2 % alc/vol 15 IBU's

6 Pack Anaconda Squeeze

6 Pack Anaconda Squeeze

$14.00

Anaconda Squeeze is our flagship American IPA perfectly balanced for your pallet. Give it a squeeze! 7.2% alc/vol. 65 IBU

6 Pack Mango Drop

6 Pack Mango Drop

$14.00
6 Pack Sourbound and Down

6 Pack Sourbound and Down

$12.00

El Grillo 6 Pack

$12.00

6 Pack 3 Ring Stout

$12.00

Stein Special

Stein Special

Stein Special

$15.00

SHIRTS

HIGH 5 ANNIVERSARY TSHIRT

$25.00+
FLAG SHIRT

FLAG SHIRT

$25.00+

CLEARANCE SHIRT

$10.00

66 TRAIN SHIRT

$22.00+
AIMING OIL SHIRT

AIMING OIL SHIRT

$15.00

ANACONDA SHIRT

$25.00+

BEER ME SHIRT

$15.00

DIRTY DOUGH SHIRT

$22.00+
FOUNDER SHIRT

FOUNDER SHIRT

$25.00+
GOODER BEER SHIRT

GOODER BEER SHIRT

$25.00+

HIPPIE BUS SHIRT

$25.00+
HOP ON SHIRT

HOP ON SHIRT

$22.00+
HOUSE OF HOPS SHIRT

HOUSE OF HOPS SHIRT

$22.00+
I ❤️ HOP MOM SHIRT

I ❤️ HOP MOM SHIRT

$15.00

KWITCHERBICHEN SHIRT

$25.00
RCB BLACK SHIRT

RCB BLACK SHIRT

$22.00+

RCB COLA V NECK SHIRT

$22.00+

RCB DEEP V HEATHER SHIRT

$22.00+
RCB SAND SHIRT

RCB SAND SHIRT

$22.00+

TOSS BLK SHIRT

$22.00+

TOSS DEEP V SHIRT

$22.00+

VW BUG SHIRT

$22.00+

HATS

DIRTY DOUGH HAT

DIRTY DOUGH HAT

$25.00
EMBROIDERED HATS

EMBROIDERED HATS

$28.00

SWEATSHIRT

Sweater

Sweater

$40.00+

GLASSWARE

PINT GLASS

PINT GLASS

$5.00
SHOOTER GLASS

SHOOTER GLASS

$7.00
COLLECTOR 4 GLASS SET

COLLECTOR 4 GLASS SET

$18.00

ANACONDA SQUEEZE, MANGO DROP, THREE RING RIOT, AND BIRDCAGE BLONDE

GROWLERS

GROWLER

GROWLER

$10.00
32 OZ STAINLESS STEEL

32 OZ STAINLESS STEEL

$25.00
64 OZ STAINLESS STEEL

64 OZ STAINLESS STEEL

$45.00

MISCELLANOUS MERCH

KEYCHAIN

KEYCHAIN

$4.00
TOTE

TOTE

$25.00
LUNCH BOX

LUNCH BOX

$10.00
BANDANA

BANDANA

$15.00
DOG SHIRTS

DOG SHIRTS

$20.00
SOCKS

SOCKS

$16.00
TIN TACKER

TIN TACKER

$25.00
KOOZIE

KOOZIE

$4.00
STICKER

STICKER

$2.00
MAGNET

MAGNET

$4.00
SPICES

SPICES

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come Talk Dirty to Us!!

Website

Location

532 E. Beale Street, Kingman, AZ 86401

Directions

Gallery
Dirty Dough RCB Tap Room image
Dirty Dough RCB Tap Room image
Dirty Dough RCB Tap Room image

