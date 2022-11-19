- Home
Dirty Dough RCB Tap Room
No reviews yet
532 E. Beale Street
Kingman, AZ 86401
Popular Items
PIZZA
SUD SOAKER BUILD YOUR OWN PIE
Pick a Sauce: House Sauce, Bichen Sauce Alfredo, Tangy BBQ, Prickly Pear BBQ, or Nashville Hot Pick Your Topping: Meat or Veggie (one choice included in price) additional toppings extra charge
Artichoke Me Daddy
Seasoned Artichoke, House Sauce, Olives, Roasted Jalapeno, Lemon
Dill-Dough
Parm, Oregano, Dil Pickles, Ground Italian Sausage, House Made Stout Reduction Drizzle
Just The Tip
White Sauce and Mushrooms
Mush-tache Ride
Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, House Sauce
Pressed Ham
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeños, House Sauce
Prickly Pecker
Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Chicken, Prickly Pear BBQ Sauce, and Nashville Hot Sauce
Sausage Party
Italian Sausage, Fennel Sausage, Onion, Green Onion, House Made Stout Reduction Drizzle
The Hot Chick
Loaded with chicken, bacon, red onions, jalapenos and top with Bichen Sauce
The Missionary
Back to the Basics. House Sauce and Your Choice of Pepperoni, Ground Italian Sausage or Cheese.
Your Mom
House Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Fennel Sausage and Italian Sausage
APPETIZERS
Frum Unda Cheese "Sticks"
Mozzarella, Shredded Cheddar, House Sauce with a Happy Ending (Parm and Oregano)
Chicken Nachos
Scrumptious Chicken Nachos, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Jalapenos, Olives, and Beer Cheese Drizzle
Hawaiian Heater Nachos
No Protein Nachos
No Meat Nachos, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Jalapeños, Olives, and Beer Cheese Drizzle
CHICKEN TOSSED SALAD
SPRING MIX, BLUE CHEESE, BLACK OLIVES, CHICKEN, RED ONIONS, ARTICHOKES, MUSHROOMS, GREEN OLIVES, SPRINKLES WITH PARMESAN AND OREGANO AND TOSSED IN WHITE SHALLOT DRESSING. SERVES 2-4 PEOPLE
House Salad
NO PROTEIN Tossed SALAD
SPRING MIX, BLUE CHEESE, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONIONS, GREEN OLIVES, MUSHROOMS AND ARTICHOKES SPRINKLED WITH PARMESAN AND OREGANO TOSSED IN WHITE SHALLOT DRESSING. SERVES 2-4 PEOPLE.
Canoli's
Tiramisu
BROWNIE
STEAKS
32 oz CROWLER FILL
32 OZ KWITCHERBICHEN
32 OZ BEARDED BAGPIPE
32 OZ DRAMA MAMA
32 OZ KILTED CRICKET
32 OZ ANACONDA SQUEEZE
32 OZ DIC PIC
32 OZ I'LL BE YOUR HUCKLEBERRY
32 OZ WIZARD STICK IPA
32 OZ TABOO
32 OZ BLACK OAT SUN
32 OZ MANGO DROP
32 OZ WHITE WEDDING
32 OZ WAP
32 OZ SNOZBERRY
32 OZ SOURBOUND AND DOWN
32 OZ CACTUS JUICE SELTZER
64 oz Growler
64oz Bearded Bagpipe
If you know how to play the bagpipes your a badass and thats that. If you want to drink a bearded bagpipe then you chose the right beer and your still a badass. Blasting with caramel and toasty other stuff and things, (don't judge our english we make beer) this traditional Irish Red will satisfy your red beer fix and probably make you go out and buy a set of bagpipes today. **Disclaimer** if you do buy a set of bagpipes please send us a video so we can post it and make fun of you.
64oz Drama Mama
Save some “Drama” for your Mama! Drama Mama is Rickety Cricket’s American amber ale 5.6 % alc/vol. 32 IBU’s. Malty with notes of caramel, toffee, touch of citrus rind, and very dry on the palette. It’s well balanced with a medium body and carbonation.
64oz Kilted Cricket
64oz Aiming Oil
Simple yet balanced, crisp and light. Aiming Oil is an easy all day drinker that's primed for the golf course or your next get together. Remember it's all in the hips! 4.2 % alc/vol 15 IBU's
64oz Hippie Bus
Put down the patchouli oil, pack up the bus and get far out with this tie-dyed pale ale. It’s floral/citrus notes along with its hop flavors of grapefruit, juniper berries, and dry finish will have you seeing through the rose colored glasses. 6.4% alc/vol. 45 IBU 🍻✌️
64oz Kingman Club Kolsch
64oz Antonio Blonderous
64oz Anaconda Squeeze
Lace up your boots, tie on your cape and put on your Lucha Libre mask. Your getting ready to go a few mouthfuls with a pint of complete awesomeness. Our Anaconda Squeeze is double dry hopped with heaps of Citra and Mosaic hops. The Mango, Pineapple and Tropical notes are balanced to perfection with a subtle back bone. Enjoy this creation thats sure to tingle those tastebuds and make you try on some really tight wrestling speedos. Then we can make a poem about you kind of like this. Taco... Burrito, whats that in your speedo, its jelly its jam it kinda looks like spam. We don't write poems we make beer. Anaconda Squeeze is our flagship American IPA perfectly balanced for your pallet. Give it a squeeze! 7.2% alc/vol. 65 IBU
64oz Dick Pic
64oz Wizard Stick IPA
What’s your Strength (STR) when you take a spell from the Wizard? This complex hop addition will leave your pallets dexterity (DEX) with some American IPA Wisdom (WIS) of Stone fruit, Guava and Mangos. As we cast the Devine spell on you know your having a artfully crafted IPA.
64oz I'll Be Your Huckleberry
64oz Hop Tart
64oz Kwitcherbichen
64oz El Grillo Borracho
64oz Birthday Suit
64oz Black Oat Sun Porter
7 malts went into this phenomenal beer to indicate the weeks as number 1 on the top bill board. This dead sky porter boasts flavors of chocolate, coffee, oats and roasted malt. Everything around you will feel like your starring into the black oat sun after one sip.
64oz Three Ring Riot
64oz Sourbound
64oz Cactus Juice Seltzer
To Go Cans
PICK 4 16 OZ CANS
16 OZ CAN
6 Pack Aiming Oil
6 Pack Anaconda Squeeze
6 Pack Mango Drop
6 Pack Sourbound and Down
El Grillo 6 Pack
6 Pack 3 Ring Stout
Stein Special
SHIRTS
HIGH 5 ANNIVERSARY TSHIRT
FLAG SHIRT
CLEARANCE SHIRT
66 TRAIN SHIRT
AIMING OIL SHIRT
ANACONDA SHIRT
BEER ME SHIRT
DIRTY DOUGH SHIRT
FOUNDER SHIRT
GOODER BEER SHIRT
HIPPIE BUS SHIRT
HOP ON SHIRT
HOUSE OF HOPS SHIRT
I ❤️ HOP MOM SHIRT
KWITCHERBICHEN SHIRT
RCB BLACK SHIRT
RCB COLA V NECK SHIRT
RCB DEEP V HEATHER SHIRT
RCB SAND SHIRT
TOSS BLK SHIRT
TOSS DEEP V SHIRT
VW BUG SHIRT
SWEATSHIRT
GLASSWARE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come Talk Dirty to Us!!
532 E. Beale Street, Kingman, AZ 86401