Dirty Dough RCB Tap Room

64oz Anaconda Squeeze

$16.00

Lace up your boots, tie on your cape and put on your Lucha Libre mask. Your getting ready to go a few mouthfuls with a pint of complete awesomeness. Our Anaconda Squeeze is double dry hopped with heaps of Citra and Mosaic hops. The Mango, Pineapple and Tropical notes are balanced to perfection with a subtle back bone. Enjoy this creation thats sure to tingle those tastebuds and make you try on some really tight wrestling speedos. Then we can make a poem about you kind of like this. Taco... Burrito, whats that in your speedo, its jelly its jam it kinda looks like spam. We don't write poems we make beer. Anaconda Squeeze is our flagship American IPA perfectly balanced for your pallet. Give it a squeeze! 7.2% alc/vol. 65 IBU