Mexican & Tex-Mex

EL Rio Mexican Restaurant - Roanoke 4208 Franklin Rd SW suite I

4208 Franklin Rd SW suite I

Roanoke, VA 24104

Order Again

LUNCH ENTRÉES

LUNCH MEXICAN CHEESE STEAK

$11.79

Soft flour tortilla filled with thinly- sliced steak, grilled onions and nacho cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of rice or beans

LUNCH CHILACA SPECIAL

$9.49

One beef tip burrito with melted cheese on top. Served with rice

LUNCH CHORI POLLO

$11.50

A lunch portion of grilled chicken with chorizo and melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas

LUNCH POLLO LOCO

$11.50

A grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo

LUNCH POLLO A LA MEXICANA

$11.50

A grilled chicken breast with grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

LUNCH POLLO RANCHERO

$11.50

A grilled chicken breast with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

LUNCH POLLO YUCATAN

$11.50

Grilled, marinated chicken breast cooked with mild green bell peppers, onions and zucchini. Served with rice and beans

LUNCH ARROZ CON POLLO

$10.64

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice with cheese on top .

LUNCH QUESADILLA DE CREMA

$10.06

A chicken quesadilla topped with melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and pico de gallo

LUNCH TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$9.20

Two chicken taquitos served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

ACAPULCO

$9.49+

Tilapia fillet served on a bed of rice with cheese

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$9.49

Two ranch-style eggs with Mexican sauce on top. Served with rice and beans

HUEVOS CON JAMON

$9.49

Scrambled eggs with ham and bacon. Served with rice and beans

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$9.49

Scrambled eggs with Chorizo. Served with rice and beans

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$9.49

Two eggs scrambled with jalapeños, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice and beans

LUNCH RICE & SHRIMP

$11.79

Bed of rice with shrimp and cheese

LUNCH RICE & STEAK

$10.64

Bed of rice with steak and cheese

LUNCH FAJITAS

$11.21+

All fajitas are cooked with onions, bell pepper and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and tortillas.

LUNCH COMBOS

Enchilada, rice and beans

SPEEDY GONZALES

$8.91

One taco, one enchilada and choice of rice or beans

LUNCH SPECIAL #1

$8.91

Two tacos and rice

LUNCH SPECIAL #2

$8.91

Beef burrito, rice and beans

LUNCH SPECIAL #3

$8.91

Burrito, taco and rice

LUNCH SPECIAL #4

$8.91

Chile relleno, rice and beans

LUNCH SPECIAL #5

$8.91

Enchilada, rice and beans

LUNCH SPECIAL #6

$8.91

Taco, rice and beans

LUNCH SPECIAL #7 CHIMI

$9.49

Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and deep-fried. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and rice. Topped with nacho cheese

LUNCH SPECIAL #8

$9.49

Chicken quesadilla and rice

LUNCH SPECIAL #9

$9.49

Chile relleno, taco and beans

LUNCH SPECIAL #10

$9.49

Enchilada, cheese quesadilla and rice

LUNCH BURRITOS

LUNCH BURRITO DELUXE

$9.49

LUNCH BURRITO DE CREMA

$10.06

LUNCH BURRITO RIO

$11.21

LUNCH BURRITO LOCO

$11.21

LUNCH ENCHILADAS

LUNCH 1/2 ENCHILADA SUPREME

$9.49

LUNCH ENCHILADA DE CREMA

$10.06

APPETIZERS

FRESH GUACAMOLE

$8.63

Made fresh at tableside with onions, peppers, tomatoes, cilantro and lime

GUACAMOLE SALAD

$4.89

FRIED PICKLES

$6.90

SPINACH DIP

$7.19

CHEESE DIP

$4.60

CHORI BEAN DIP

$7.19

BEAN DIP

$5.75

SHRIMP DIP

$8.05

Grilled shrimp with cheese

GUACAMOLE DIP

$4.03

CHORI-PICO DIP

$6.90

Grilled chorizo covered with cheese sauce and topped with pico de gallo

QUESO FUNDIDO

$7.19

Mexican sausage (chorizo) topped with queso dip

SOUR CREAM SALAD

$3.16

SOUR CREAM

$2.30

RIO DIP

$6.90

Beef and bean dip topped with cheese and pico de gallo

LARGE SALSA

$6.61

LARGE CHEESE DIP

$11.50

LARGE GUACAMOLE

$10.93

FIESTA GUACAMOLE

$6.90

Chunks of avocado with onions, cilantro, tomato and jalapeño

LARGE WHITE SAUCE

$4.60

WHITE SAUCE

$1.73

NACHOS

CHEESE NACHOS

$6.90

BEAN NACHOS

$8.05

GROUND BEEF NACHOS

$8.05

CHICKEN NACHOS

$8.05

BEEF TIP NACHOS

$8.05

NACHOS FAJITAS

$12.65+

Choice of grilled chicken or beef with peppers, onions and tomatoes

NACHO SUPREME

$11.50

Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of ground beef, chopped chicken and beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

FIESTA NACHOS

$13.80

Grilled chicken, steak and carnitas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo and corn

BRISKET NACHOS

$13.80

Marinated brisket served on nachos, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and corn

STEAK NACHOS

$10.35

GRILLED CHICKEN NACHOS

$10.35

NACHOS VEGETARIANOS

$11.50

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato and zucchini topped with cheese

SALADS

EL RIO BOWL

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast and shrimp served on black beans and lettuce topped with cucumbers and red onion

RIO BOWLS

$12.31+

Each salad starts with fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, rice, corn and black beans. Then top it off with your choice of the following: Grilled chicken, grilled steak or carnitas – 10.70 Grilled shrimp – 15.70 Grilled vegetables – 9.70

SHRIMP SALAD

$13.51

Grilled shrimp with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and dressing

SHRIMP TACO SALAD

$12.94

Crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes

CAESAR SALAD

$8.63

TACO LOCO

$10.06

Grilled chicken served in a crispy tortilla bowl with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$11.50+

Crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef fajita, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.50

Grilled Chicken with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and dressing

TACO SALAD

$10.35

Crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken or ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and grated cheese

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$11.50

SOUPS

CHICKEN SOUP

$9.20

Served with shredded chicken with rice and pico de gallo

TORTILLA SOUP

$8.63

SHRIMP SOUP

$13.80

Shrimp cooked with onions and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.30+

QUESADILLA PASTOR

$14.38

Large quesadilla stuffed with carnitas cooked with pineapple and chorizo. Topped with raw onion, cilantro and cheese sauce

QUESADILLA TEXANA

$14.95

Large quesadilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, chicken and steak cooked with grilled onion, pepper and tomato

QUESADILLA HAWAIANA

$16.86

Chicken cooked with onions, ham and pineapple. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$13.56+

Choice of beef or chicken with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tomatoes

GRILLED QUESADILLA

$7.93

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$8.92

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.61

BEEF TIP QUESADILLA

$6.61

GROUND BEEF QUESADILLA

$6.61

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$6.61

SPINACH QUESADILLA

$6.61

BURRITOS

ACP BURRITO

$13.80

Large burrito stuffed with grilled chicken and rice and covered with cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo

BURRITO FAJITA

$13.80+

Grilled chicken cooked with onion, bell pepper and tomato and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and sour cream salad

BURRITO PANCHO

$14.95

Large burrito stuffed with steak, fries, raw onion, cilantro, mango habanero sauce and covered with cheese sauce

BURRITOS DEL RIO

$13.80

Two grilled chicken or steak burritos covered with rice and cheese dip

BURRITOS DELUXE

$12.36

Two burritos – one chicken and one beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

JUMBO BURRITO

$11.79

Extra large burrito stuffed with beans, rice and beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce,sour cream and tomatoes

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

$12.94

One jumbo burrito stuffed with rice and beans with your choice of grilled chicken or beef, grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese and red sauce

BURRITO CHIPOTLE

$13.51+

A large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions and topped with chipotle sauce and cheese sauce

BURRITOS ROQUETA

$14.66

Two pork burritos served with cheese on top and pico de gallo and a side of rice

BURRITO MEXICANO

$14.38

One jumbo burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onion, pepper, tomatoes and bacon. Topped with red, green and cheese sauce

ENCHILADAS

MARIA'S ENCHILADAS

$11.50

Three grilled chicken enchiladas topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and black beans

ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS

$13.23

Three chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$13.51

Three chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Served Enchiladas Supremas Supreme combination consists of four different enchiladas – one beef, one chicken, one bean and one cheese enchilada. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

ENCHILADA SUPREME

$13.51

CHICKEN FAVORITES

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$14.66

Grilled chicken marinated in chipotle and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

POLLO TROPICAL

$14.66

Two grilled chicken breasts with onions, mushrooms and pineapple. Served with rice, salad and pico de gallo

POLLO SANTA FE

$14.66

Two chicken breasts topped with grilled mushrooms and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

POLLO FELIZ

$14.38

A bed of rice topped with grilled chicken, zucchini, red peppers and onions, topped with cheese

ARROZ CON POLLO

$13.80

Grilled chicken and melted cheese on a bed of rice

CHILAQUILES

$11.21

Tortilla chips covered with our special sauce and chunks of chicken. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and tomatoes

MOLE RANCHERO

$12.08

Shredded chicken topped with mole sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and sour cream

EL JALISCO

$12.36

One chicken burrito and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, rice, tomatoes and sour cream

POLLO A LA MEXICANA

$14.66

Two grilled chicken breasts cooked with grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans

POLLO CROQUETA

$14.66

Grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled vegetables and smothered in cheese sauce. Served with a side order of rice and beans

POLLO YUCATAN

$14.66

Two grilled, marinated chicken breasts cooked with mild green bell peppers, onions and zucchini. Served with rice and beans

POLLO POPEYE

$14.66

Two grilled chicken breasts cooked with spinach. Topped with melted cheese and served with beans and rice

POLLO LOCO

$14.66

Two grilled chicken breasts served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

POLLO RANCHERO

$14.66

Two grilled chicken breasts with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

CHORI POLLO

$14.66

Grilled chicken with chorizo and melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas

SMOKED CHICKEN

$11.79

A grilled chicken burrito covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and garnished with pico de gallo

ARROZ HAWAIANO

$14.38

Grilled chicken, bacon and pineapple served over rice and smothered in cheese and pico de gallo

CHICKEN & BROCCOLI

$13.80

Two grilled chicken breasts and six grilled shrimp cooked with broccoli and pineapple. Served with a mixture of black beans, rice and pico de gallo

POLLO PACIFICO

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast and six shrimp cooked with mushrooms and red onion. Covered with cheese sauce and served with fries, a salad and pico de gallo

FIESTA LIME POLLO

$13.80

Two grilled lime marinated breasts cooked with grilled onions, corn, tri-color chips and cilantro. Served with rice, black beans and pico de gallo

STEAK & RIBS

RIBEYE

$18.40

USDA chargrilled ribeye steak, to your liking, served with baked potato and vegetable

STEAK & CHICKEN

$19.55

USDA chargrilled ribeye, chargrilled to your liking, and chicken breast. Served with baked potato and vegetable

RIBEYE EL COWBOY

$17.25

Ribeye cooked with mushrooms and onions. Topped with cheese sauce and served with fries and tossed salad

T-BONE RIO

$18.11

USDA chargrilled t-bone steak, to your liking, served with baked potato and steamed vegetable

T-BONE RANCHERO

$18.11

T-bone steak with ranchera sauce (not hot) on top. Served with rice and beans

T-BONE A LA MEXICANA

$18.11

T-bone steak cooked with onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans

T-BONE A LA TAMPIQUEÑA

$18.11

T-bone steak served with rice and beans

T-BONE AMERICANO

$18.11

T-bone steak with French fries, salad and your choice of dressing

CARNE AZADA

$16.67

Two thin steak asadas with beans, onions and lime. Served with salad

MEXICAN CHEESE STEAK DINNER

$12.65

Two soft flour tortillas filled with sliced steak, grilled onions and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of rice or beans

STEAK YUCATAN

$15.53

Grilled, marinated steak cooked with mild green peppers, onions and zucchini. Served with rice and beans

EL TAPATIO

$15.53

Thinly sliced beef fajitas grilled and topped with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

El Paso

$15.53

Grilled steak with onion, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans with bacon

RICE & STEAK

$14.09

Bed of rice with steak and topped with cheese

RIBS

$16.96

Pork ribs served with French fries and veggies

HOT RIBS

$16.96

Pork ribs served with beans, rice and pico de gallo

SPECIALTIES & CHIMIS

ARROZ A LA DIABLA

$14.66

Grilled steak and chorizo served on a bed of rice covered with cheese

ARROZ TEXANO

$14.66

Bed of rice topped with chicken, beef, shrimp, grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese

GRANDE SPECIAL

$15.81

One chalupa, one chile relleno, one enchilada, one beef taco and one burrito served with rice and beans

ESPECIAL EL PAISA

$15.81

Grilled chicken breast, a thin rib-eye steak and shrimp served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$9.77

Two eggs with Mexican sausage. Served with rice and bean

CHIMICHANGAS

$12.36

Two flour tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef tips, deep-fried and covered with cheese. Served with tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream with your choice of rice or beans

PHILLY CHIMICHANGA

$13.80

Thin-cut steak cooked with onions, red peppers, mushrooms and jalapeños. Topped with cheese sauce and served with fries

TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$12.36

Four fried corn taquitos – two beef and two chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and rice

SOPES(3)

$12.36

Similar to traditional corn tortillas, but thicker and with raised edges. We make them fresh to order, three sopes per order, with a layer of refried beans and your choice of: carne asada, chicken, carnitas, diabla (chorizo and steak) topped with lettuce, sour cream and cheese

SEAFOOD

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$16.96

Grilled shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter sauce. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$16.96

(Devil shrimp.) Grilled shrimp with hot, red sauce. Served with rice and beans

ARROZ CON CAMARONES

$14.66

Grilled shrimp on a bed of rice, topped with melted cheese

CHARLY SPECIAL

$14.66

Two fish fillets served with fries, rice and salad

CREME SHRIMP

$16.96

Grilled shrimp topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans

CAMARON CANCUN

$16.96

Sautéed shrimp with onions, pineapple and zucchini. Topped with our special cheese blend. Served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP

$16.96

Grilled shrimp marinated in our special blend of chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

LA PLAYA SPECIAL

$15.24

Shrimp with a fillet of tilapia and grilled vegetables. Served on a bed of rice and spinach

EL JAROCHO

$15.24

Grilled tilapia served on a bed of black beans and rice, topped with zucchini, red peppers, corn and cheese sauce

MR. JALAPEÑO SHRIMP

$16.10

Grilled shrimp cooked with onion, mushroom and fresh jalapeños. Topped with homemade hot sauce and served with rice and guacamole salad

SHRIMP TOSTADAS(3)

$13.80

Three tostadas topped with boiled shrimp covered with pico de gallo and sliced avocado

CÓCTEL DE CAMARON

$14.66

CAMARON YUCATAN

$16.96

Grilled shrimp cooked with mild green, red and yellow bell peppers, onions and zucchini. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

PORK

CHILE COLORADO

$14.66

Tips of pork with red sauce. Served with rice and beans

CHILE VERDE

$14.66

Tips of pork with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

MI MEXICO

$14.66

Chile Verde and Chile Colorado served with rice, beans and tortillas upon request

CARNITAS DINNER

$14.66

Fried pork tips served with rice, beans and salad

FAJITAS

STEAK FAJITAS

$16.39+

Your choice of steak,grilled chicken, or mixed. cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$16.39+

Your choice of steak,grilled chicken, or mixed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

MIXED FAJITAS

$16.39+

Tender beef, chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

TEXAS FAJITAS

$18.69+

Tender beef, chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITAS

$18.69+

Chicken and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo salad, rice, beans and flour tortillas.

STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS

$18.69+

Steak and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo salad, rice, beans and flour tortillas.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$18.69+

Shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, rice and beans.

HAWAIAN FAJITAS

$17.83+

Steak or chicken with pineapple.

SHRIMP & TILAPIA FAJITAS

$20.41+

POLLO REAL

$17.83

Two chicken breasts with onions and grilled pineapple. Topped with melted cheese and served on a skillet. Served with rice, beans and salad

MEXICAN VOLCANO

$16.10

Grilled chicken, chorizo, steak, shrimp and carnitas cooked with onion, bell pepper and tomatoes served in a rock molcajete. Topped with queso fresco and served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

RIO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.77

Grilled chicken breast sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and French fries

PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH

$10.64

Cooked with bell pepper, onion, jalapeños, mushrooms and cheese. Served with French fries or onion rings

RIBEYE STEAK SANDWICH

$11.79

Served with French fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato and cheese

DAN'S BBQ SANDWICH

$10.64

Sandwich stuffed with carnitas, covered in BBQ sauce and served with French fries or onion rings

STAN'S CHICKEN CLUB

$11.79

Grilled chicken breast, bacon and cheese sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and French fries

RIO BURGER

$10.01

Classic American cheeseburger served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and French fries

ALAMO BURGER

$10.01

Burger topped with bacon, cheese and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and French fries

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$10.01

Burger topped with pico de gallo. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and French fries

CHICKEN WRAP

$9.77

A low-carb wrap with lettuce, pico de gallo and grilled chicken

CHIPOTLE WRAP

$9.77

Grilled chicken marinated in chipotle sauce with lettuce and tomato

FAJITA WRAP

$9.77

Choice of chicken or steak with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes

RIO WRAP

$9.77

Bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato and cheese

VEGETARIAN WRAP

$9.77

Grilled mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, lettuce and tomatoes

FAMOUS TACOS

FLANK STEAK TACOS(3)

$13.80

Three flank steak tacos topped with red lettuce, pico de gallo and queso Cotija

TACOS AL PASTOR(3)

$13.80

Three tacos filled with carnitas cooked with chorizo and pineapple

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN TACOS(3)

$13.80

Three tacos filled with grilled chicken covered with chipotle sauce

MEXICAN BRISKET TACOS(4)

$14.66

Four brisket tacos topped with onion, cilantro and avocado. Served with Mexican corn dip

TACOS DE CARNITAS(3)

$14.66

Three pork tacos made with soft corn tortillas served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and hot sauce on the side

TACOS DE CHORIZO(3)

$14.66

Three sausage tacos made with soft corn tortillas. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and hot sauce on the side

TACOS DE CARNE AZADA(3)

$14.66

Three steak tacos served with beans, rice, pico de gallo and hot sauce

TACOS A LA DIABLA(3)

$15.24

Three steak and chorizo tacos served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and hot sauce

STREET TACOS(3)

$12.08

Three tacos with onions, cilantro and hot sauce. Choose chicken, steak, chorizo, pastor or carnitas

FISH TACOS(2)

$14.66

Two tilapia tacos dressed with cabbage, pico de gallo and special sauce. Served with rice and beans

TACOS JALISCO(4)

$15.24

Four tacos with a choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro, radishes and avocado. Meat choices: Steak, chicken, carnitas, chorizo or diabla (chorizo and steak)

WINGS

WINGS(6)

$8.05

WINGS(10)

$11.50

WINGS(15)

$16.10

ACP DISHES

Grilled chicken topped with chipotle sauce

ACP

$13.80

Grilled chicken and rice with cheese sauce on top

ACP FELIZ

$15.53

Grilled chicken, onions, red peppers and zucchini

ACP MIX

$14.95

Grilled chicken and steak

ACP STEAK

$14.95

ACP STEAK FELIZ

$16.10

Grilled steak, onions, red peppers and zucchini

ACP SHRIMP

$14.95

ACP SHRIMP FELIZ

$16.10

Grilled shrimp, onions, red peppers and zucchini

ACP TEXANO

$16.96

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and grilled vegetables

ACP DIABLA

$15.53

Grilled chicken and chorizo

ACP HAWAIANO

$15.24

Grilled chicken, bacon and pineapple

ACP CHIPOTLE

$14.95

ACP TACOS

$3.45+

Grilled chicken, rice and cheese on soft taco tortillas.

ACP QUESADILLA

$15.81

Grilled chicken, rice and cheese inside a giant flour tortilla

COMBOS

PICK 2

$11.79

TACO • ENCHILADA • BURRITO • CHILE RELLENO • CHEESE ONLY QUESADILLA • TOSTADA • TAMALE CHOOSE GROUND BEEF, SHREDDED CHICKEN OR GRILLED CHICKEN

PICK 3

$12.94

TACO • ENCHILADA • BURRITO • CHILE RELLENO • CHEESE ONLY QUESADILLA • TOSTADA • TAMALE CHOOSE GROUND BEEF, SHREDDED CHICKEN OR GRILLED CHICKEN

VEGETARIAN

VEGETARIAN # 1

$11.21

ONE BEAN BURRITO, ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA, ONE TOSTADA WITH BEANS AND NACHO CHEESE

VEGETARIAN # 2

$11.21

ONE CHALUPA, ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA AND BEANS

VEGETARIAN # 3

$11.21

ONE BEAN BURRITO, ONE CHEESE QUESADILLA AND ONE CHALUPA

VEGETARIAN # 4

$11.21

ONE BEAN CHALUPA, ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA AND RICE

VEGETARIAN # 5

$11.21

ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA, ONE CHILE RELLENO AUTÉNTICO, RICE AND BEANS

VEGETARIAN # 6

$11.21

TWO SPINACH QUESADILLAS, ONE BEAN BURRITO AND PICO DE GALLO

VEGETARIAN # 7 FAJITAS

$13.51

Mushrooms and veggies cooked with onions, broccoli, bell peppers and tomatoes in the sizzling fajita-style

VEGETARIAN # 8 NACHOS

$12.36

Mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli and zucchini served with cheese on top

VEGETARIAN # 9 MUSHROOM FAJ QUESA

$12.36

Mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes in a quesadilla served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream

VEGETARIAN # 10 AC VEGGIE

$12.36

Zucchini, broccoli, onions, tomato and bell peppers served over rice and smothered in cheese and pico de gallo

A LA CARTE

HARD TACOS

$3.45+

SOFT TACOS

$3.45+

GRILLED HARD TACOS

$4.31+

GRILLED SOFT TACOS

$4.31+

ENCHILADAS

$4.03+

BURRITOS

$4.89+

TAMALES

$4.03+

SIDE ORDERS

BEANS

$4.60

CHARRO BEANS

$5.46

BLACK BEANS

$4.60

RICE

$4.60

RICE WITH CHEESE DIP

$6.33

RICE & BEANS

$5.18

ONION RINGS

$3.45

FRENCH FRIES

$3.16

BAKED POTATO

$4.31

SHREDDED CHEESE

$2.88

TOMATOES

$1.73

JALAPEÑOS(FRESH)

$1.73

JALAPEÑOS(PICKLED)

$1.73

JALAPEÑOS(GRILLED)

$1.73

CHILES TOREADOS

$0.86+

HOT SAUCE

$1.73

CILANTRO

$1.73

PICO DE GALLO

$2.30

MUSHROOMS

$3.16

CORN TORTILLAS

$1.73

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.73

CHILE POBLANO(1)

$4.60

CHALUPA(1)

$4.60

TOSTADA(1)

$4.60

VEGGIES(STEAMED)

$4.03

VEGGIES(GRILLED)

$4.03

GRILLED SHRIMP

$9.20

GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.05

GRILLED STEAK

$8.63

GRILLED QUESADILLA

$6.90

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$7.76

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$5.75

BEEF TIPS QUESADILLA

$5.75

LETTUCE

$1.15

GROUND BEEF QUESADILLA

$5.75

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$5.75

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.60

EXTRA SALSA

$0.86

Lg chips

$3.45

Order avocado

$2.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS A

$6.89

KIDS B

$6.89

KIDS C

$6.89

KIDS D

$6.89

KIDS E

$6.89

KIDS F

$6.89

KIDS G

$6.89

KIDS H

$6.89

KIDS I

$6.89

KIDS J

$6.89

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

DR PEPPER

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

MELLO YELLOW

$2.99

FANTA

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.99

TEA

$2.99

HORCHATA

$4.50

JAMAICA

$4.50

TAMARINDO

$4.50

PIÑA

$4.50

JARRITOS

$3.50

MILK

$2.99

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.99

Tummy yummy

$1.75

Shirley Temple

$3.25

HOT TEA

$2.99

TOMATO JUICE

$1.99

BEERS

DOMESTIC BOTTLES

$3.75

IMPORT BOTTLES

$3.99

IPA BOTTLES

$4.99

16oz DRAFTS

$3.99

32oz Drafts

$5.99

DRAFT PITCHER

$11.99

MICHELADA

$8.99

CAN BUD LIGHTS

$1.99

Import bucket

$12.00

Coronita

$3.25

Clamato

$1.00

MARGARITAS

LIME MARGARITA

$6.99+

TEXAS MARGARITA

$8.99+

FLAVOR MARGARITA

$7.99+

PATRON MARGARITA

$11.99+

1800 MARGARITA

$8.99+

HERRADURA MARGARITA

$10.99+

DON JULIO MARGARITA

$10.99+

JIMADOR MARGARITA

$8.99+

To go marg

$9.99

Margarona

$11.99

JALAPEÑO MARGARITA

$12.99

Skynny Margarita

$11.99

Jumbo Sangria margarita

$11.99+

MIXED DRINKS

SEX ON THE BEACH

$9.99

ZOMBIE

$9.99

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$9.99

BLUE MOTORCYCLE

$9.99

WHITE RUSSIAN

$9.99

SCREW DRIVER

$6.75

BAHAMA MAMA

$9.99

BLOODY MARY

$8.99

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$7.99

AMARETTO SOUR

$6.75

PISTO

$8.00

TOP SHELF PISTO

$9.99

Double crown drink

$13.99

Top shelf mix drink

$13.99

Jack and coke

$9.99

trashcan

$11.99

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.99

Miami Vice

$8.99

VODKA & TONIC

$7.99

CROWN & COKE

$9.99

LEMON DROP

$6.75

SHOOTER

$6.75

RUM AND COKE

$8.00

Buchanan's mix drink

$12.99

Mix drink

$9.99

Hennessey and coke

$9.99

Top shelf mix drink

$12.99

DAIQUIRI

PIÑA COLADA

$6.75

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$6.75

PEACH DAIQUIRI

$6.75

MANGO DAIQUIRI

$6.75

BANANA DAIQUIRI

$6.75

VIRGIN DAIQUIRI

$4.75

WINES

CHARDONNAY

$4.50

CHABLIS

$4.50

REISLING

$4.50

MERLOT

$4.50

CABERNET

$4.50

SANGRIA

$4.50

ZINFANDEL

$4.50

SHOTS

HOUSE SHOT

$3.99

HERRADURA SHOT

$9.99

DON JULIO AÑEJO SHOT

$8.99

DON JULIO 70 SHOT

$13.99

DON JULIO 1942 SHOT

$25.00

HERRADURA ULTRA SHOT

$11.99

PATRON SHOT

$9.99

JACK SHOT

$8.99

HORNITOS SHOT

$8.99

CAZADORES SHOT

$8.99

CORAZON SHOT

$8.99

1800 SHOT

$8.99

MILAGRO SHOT

$8.99

CABO SHOT

$8.99

MAESTRO DOBEL SHOT

$8.99

EXOTICO SHOT

$8.99

CUERVO SHOT

$7.99

MEZCAL SHOT

$7.99

ESPOLON SHOT

$7.99

JIMADOR SHOT

$8.99

AVION SHOT

$8.99

LUNA AZUL SHOT

$8.99

CASA NOBLE SHOT

$9.99

CROWN SHOT

$8.99

GENTLEMEN JACK SHOT

$13.99

GREY GOOSE SHOT

$9.99

TITOS SHOT

$9.99

FIREBALL SHOT

$5.99

Patron Roca

$13.99

Jameson

$8.99

Double double chocolate

$10.00

Blueberry Muffin

$8.99

Jager bomb

$9.99

Buchanan's shot

$8.99

Casamigos shot

$9.99

Jim Beam

$8.99

Vodka flavors

$7.99

DESSERTS

SOPAPILLAS

$4.89

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.04

CHURROS

$6.04

FLAN

$4.89

CHURRO CUP

$7.19

FAMILY PACK

FAMILY PACK 10 TACO

$18.00

FAMILY PACK 20 TACO

$28.00

TACO BAR CATERING

$8.66

DRINKS TO-GO

COKE

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

MELLO YELLOW

$2.99

FANTA

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.99

TEA

$2.99

HORCHATA

$3.25

JAMAICA

$3.25

TAMARINDO

$3.25

PIÑA

$3.25

JARRITOS

$2.99

MILK

$2.99

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.99

LARGE DRINK

$4.00

MARGARITA TO-GO

$9.99+

WEDNESDAY FOOD SP

ARROZ CON POLLO

$8.99

WINGS

$4.50+

WEDNESDAY DRINK SP

DRAFT PITCHER

$8.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4208 Franklin Rd SW suite I, Roanoke, VA 24104

Directions

Gallery
EL Rio Mexican Restaurant - Roanoke

