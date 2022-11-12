Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Roppongi

1,765 Reviews

$$

601 S Boston Ave

Tulsa, OK 74119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Belly Ramen
Veggie Spring Rolls
Veggie Gyoza (4)

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$3.99
Veggie Gyoza (4)

Veggie Gyoza (4)

$5.99

Pan-seared wontons filled with stir fried veggies & tofu. Served with soy ginger sauce.

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$5.99

Cabbage, kale, carrots, daikon, tofu, and rice noodles in rice paper wrapper. Served with peanut sauce.

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$6.99

Cabbage, kale, carrots, daikon, tofu, and rice noodles in rice paper wrapper. Served with peanut sauce.

Steak Skewers

Steak Skewers

$8.99

Grilled all-natural flank steak, marinated shiitake mushrooms & sesame seeds.

Kale & Daikon Salad

$7.99

Kale, daikon, carrots, marinated shiitakes, white and black sesame seeds, tossed in a creamy ginger dressing.

Kiddos *10 & under only*

Kiddos *10 & under only*

$5.99

1/2 sized portion for the kids. No Grown ups, sorry. Choice of Noodles or Rice Choice of Protein 2 Veggies of Choice

Banh Mi

Tofu Banh Mi

Tofu Banh Mi

$9.49

Toasted 8" sandwich bun filled with Tofu, your choice of sauce, red bell peppers, marinated shiitake mushrooms, bamboo, gingered carrots, spiralized daikon radish, scallions, cilantro, and jalapenos. Served with a side of chips.

Chicken Banh Mi

$9.99

Toasted 8" sandwich bun filled with free-range chicken, your choice of sauce, red bell peppers, marinated shiitake mushrooms, bamboo, gingered carrots, spiralized daikon radish, scallions, cilantro, and jalapenos. Served with a side of chips.

Steak Banh Mi

$10.99

Toasted 8" sandwich bun filled with all-natural angus steak, your choice of sauce, red bell peppers, marinated shiitake mushrooms, bamboo, gingered carrots, spiralized daikon radish, scallions, cilantro, and jalapenos. Served with a side of chips.

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$10.49

Toasted 8" sandwich bun filled with pork belly, your choice of sauce, red bell peppers, marinated shiitake mushrooms, bamboo, gingered carrots, spiralized daikon radish, scallions, cilantro, and jalapenos. Served with a side of chips.

Shrimp Banh Mi

$11.49

Toasted 8" sandwich bun filled with shrimp, your choice of sauce, red bell peppers, marinated shiitake mushrooms, bamboo, gingered carrots, spiralized daikon radish, scallions, cilantro, and jalapenos. Served with a side of chips.

Noodle Bowls

Our ramen noodles tossed with grilled red bell pepper, kale, marinated shiitake mushrooms, ginger carrots, bamboo, and scallions. Topped with micro-greens and sambal chili paste. Your choice of either Ginger Soy or Creamy Peanut sauce.
Tofu Noodle Bowl

Tofu Noodle Bowl

$9.49

Ramen noodles tossed with your choice of sauce, seared tofu, grilled red bell pepper, kale, marinated shiitake mushrooms, ginger carrots, bamboo, and scallions. Topped with scallions.

Free-Range Soft Cooked Egg Noodle Bowl

$9.49
Chicken Noodle Bowl

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$9.99

Ramen noodles tossed your choice of sauce, with free range chicken, grilled red bell pepper, kale, marinated shiitake mushrooms, ginger carrots, and bamboo. Topped with Scallions.

Steak Noodle Bowl

Steak Noodle Bowl

$10.99

Ramen noodles tossed with your choice of sauce, with all natural angus steak, grilled red bell pepper, kale, marinated shiitake mushrooms, ginger carrots, bamboo. Topped with Scallions.

Pork Belly Noodle Bowl

$10.49

Ramen noodles tossed with your choice of sauce with pork belly, grilled red bell pepper, kale, gingered carrots, marinated shiitake mushrooms, and bamboo. Topped with Scallions.

Shrimp Noodle Bowl

Shrimp Noodle Bowl

$11.49

Ramen noodles tossed with your choice of sauce, with shrimp, grilled red bell pepper, kale, marinated shiitake mushrooms, ginger carrots, bamboo. Topped with Scallions.

Ramen

What Roppongi does best! Our ramen comes with a variety of protein and veggies, and is served in either our veggie broth or house-made shoyu broth.
Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$9.99

Veggie broth, coconut bomb, seared tofu, kale, bamboo, scallions & red bell peppers.

Miso Ramen

$9.99

Veggie broth, miso-garlic bomb, corn, soft-cooked free-range egg, marinated shiitake mushrooms, cabbage & seaweed. Make vegan by substituting the egg!

Free-Range Chicken Ramen

Free-Range Chicken Ramen

$11.99

Shoyu broth, free-range chicken, kale, bamboo, ginger carrots, scallions and cilantro.

Pork Belly Ramen

Pork Belly Ramen

$11.99

Shoyu broth, all-natural pork belly, marinated shiitakes, scallions & soft-cooked free-range egg.

Shrimp Ramen

$12.99

Veggie broth, seafood broth, coconut bomb, shrimp, red bell peppers, cabbage, bamboo, seaweed & scallions.

Steak Ramen

Steak Ramen

$12.99

Shoyu broth, all-natural flank steak, marinated shiitakes, soft-cooked free-range egg, red bell peppers, scallions and cilantro.

Noodles & Broth Only

$6.49

Noodles Only

$3.49

Lunch Combo Meal

Ramen Combo

$9.99

1/2 Sized Portion of your choice of one of our signature ramen creations.

Banh Mi Combo

$9.99

Your choice of banh mi served with a side and drink.

Noodle Bowl Combo

$9.99

1/2 Sized Noodle Bowl with your choice of protein and sauce. Served with choice of side, small side of chips, and selected drink.

Rice Bowl Combo

Rice Bowl Combo

$9.99

1/2 Sized Rice Bowl with your choice of protein and sauce. Served with a side and drink.

Boba

Chai Boba

$4.59

Taro Boba

$4.59

Coffee Boba

$4.59

Thai Tea

$4.59

Coconut Almond Boba

$4.59
Passionfruit Boba

Passionfruit Boba

$4.59
Strawberry Boba

Strawberry Boba

$4.59
White Peach Boba

White Peach Boba

$4.59
Blackberry Mint Boba

Blackberry Mint Boba

$4.59

Milk Tea

$3.99

Organic Milk with Tea over ice. Boba Tea without the Boba.

Pumpkin Spice Boba

$4.59

All Natural Pumpkin Spice Syrup, Black Tea, Organic Milk, and Tapioca Pearls

Soda & Tea

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Sprite

$1.59

Iced Black Coconut Tea

$1.99

Iced Green Tea

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99
Ramune

Ramune

$2.49

Water

Hot Chai

$3.00+

Hot Chai Tea

Roppo Cocoa

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate with Marshmallow and Chocolate Syrup

Dragon Ball Drink!

$3.99

Alcohol

Sapporo

$4.99

Asahi

$4.99

Cap Ace Sake

$7.99

Whiteclaw

$4.99

CHUG NORRIS

$5.99

Bia Saigon Export

$4.99

Merch

Sticker

$3.00

4 For $10 Stickers

$10.00

Hat

$25.00

Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

RAMEN, BOBA TEA, SPRING ROLLS & MORE! Enjoy dine-in, carryout, and delivery!

Website

Location

601 S Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK 74119

Directions

