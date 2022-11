Skål Bartending Kit

$65.00

The perfect gift for yourself or the home bar enthusiast in your life. The Skål Bartending Kit comes with all of our preferred tools and everything necessary to execute any of our Skål cocktails at home. • Stainless Steel Shaker Tin Set (18 oz. & 28 oz.) • OXO Hawthorne Strainer • Fine Mesh Tea Strainer • 2 oz. Stainless OXO Steel Jigger • 40 cm. Stainless Steel Stir Spoon with Weighted End