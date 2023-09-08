Chimera Tulsa
212 North Main Street
Tulsa, OK 74103
CAFE BEVERAGES
COFFEE
HOUSE DRIP COFFEE
LATTE
CHAI LATTE
XXX COLDBREW
MOCHA
MATCHA LATTE
AMERICANO
CUSTOM TEA LATTE
LONDON FOG
CAFE AU LAIT
HOT CHOCOLATE
GREAT WHITE
CAPPUCCCINO
CORTADO
ESPRESSO
SPICED COLDBREW
V60 POUROVER 12OZ
CHEMEX 16OZ
MACCHIATO
ESPRESSO TONIC
12OZ ICED TONIC WATER WITH ESPRESSO OVER IT.
DRIP REFILL
JUICE
SURVIVAL OF THE BEETZ
Beet, pineapple, apple, carrot
HOUSE OF THE RISING SUN
Apple, beet lemon, lime, ginger, carrot
MODERN KICKS
Pineapple, kale, apple, lime, ginger
EVERLONG
Orange, apple, ginger, lemon
SWEET LEAF
Parsley, mint, kale, cucumber, celery, lemon, apple
VIPER ROOM
Jalapeno, pineapple, lime, cilantro, ginger, apple, cucumber
MINT CONDITION
Grapefruit, apple, celery, mint
BEETSIE BOYS
Grapefruit, beet, ginger, orange, apple
WELLNESS TODDY
Lemon, honey, cayenne, ginger, hot water
WELLNESS SHOT
Lemon, ginger, cayenne
JUST CARROT
JUST CARROT GINGER
JUST APPLE
JUST ORANGE
JUST GRAPEFRUIT
JUST CELERY
TEA
SODA // ETC
BREAKFAST
TACOS // BURRITOS
KID TACO
DIAMOND SEA BURRITO
Seared avocado, roasted potatoes, pico de gallo, black beans, cashew chz, pickled onions, chipotle crema, and cilantro
INCINERATE BURRITO
Scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, pork bacon, cheddar jack, chipotle crema, and cilantro
GREEN LIGHT
Tofu scramble, adzuki strips, avocado, cashew chz, basil pesto, chipotle crema, and micro greens
DIRTY BOOTS
Seared avocado, roasted potatoes, pico de gallo, black beans, cashew chz, pickled onions, chipotle crema, and cilantro
KOOL THING STREET
Black beans, caramelized onions, tempeh fauxrizo, tofu queso fresco, mixed greens, avocado crema, and cilantro
GREEN EGGS & HAM
Scrambled eggs, pork bacon, goat cheese, basil pesto, cashew crema, and mixed greens
TEENAGE RIOT
Scrambled eggs, tempeh fauxrizo, caramelized onions, cheddar jack, avocado crema, and cilantro
DISAPPEARER
Scrambled eggs, pork bacon, cheddar jack, chipotle crema, and cilantro
BECUZ
Scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, cheddar jack, chipotle crema, and cilantro
BACK TO PRIMITIVE
Scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, cheddar jack, chipotle crema, and cilantro
BOWLS // PLATES
DAYDREAM NATION
Tofu Scramble, black beans, roasted potatoes, avocado, and adzuki strips served on greens, topped with chipotle crema, cilantro, and tofu queso fresco
MADE IN THE USA
Scrambled eggs, pork bacon, and roasted potatoes, topped with cheddar jack, cilantro, and chipotle crema
TWINSTER'S VEGAN PLATE
Tofu scramble, mushrooms, roasted potatoes, adzuki strips, avocado, and pico de gallo served over greens with fresh fruit, toast, cashew spread, and jam
KELLY'S BLUE PLATE SPECIAL
Two eggs "almost" any style, pork bacon, side of fresh fruit and toast with butter and jam
TOAST // GRANOLA
AVOCADO TOAST
Smashed avocado, pico de gallo, micro greens, spicy carrot crema, and tofu queso fresco
CARROT LOX TOAST
Cashew spread, smoked carrot lox, pickled red onions, and capers
THE VELVET NICO
Almond butter, sliced bananas, honey drizzle, topped with coconut and granola crumble
TULSA TIME
Basil pesto, mixed greens, roasted tomatoes, and micro greens with choice of goat cheese or tofu feta
OG TOAST
Our housemade toast, sourdough or gluten-free (+$1.50), served with butter and housemade jam. Option for cashew spread (+$1)
GRANOLA
Housemade gluten-free granola with seasonal fruit and choice of milk
FRESH FRUIT PARFAIT
Seasonal fruit, housemade gluten-free granola with your choice of Greek or Cashew yogurt
SIDES
LUNCH // DINNER
SANDWICHES // WRAPS
THE CAMARO
Tofu slathered in espresso bbq sauce, carrot cabbage slaw, Seikel's spicy mustard, and house made made pickles
MONSIEUR FROMAGE
Sharp cheddar, local cheese curds, and chipotle crema with a choice of pork bacon or adzuki strips
SMOKE & MIRRORS
Adzuki strips, smoky hummus, avocado, tomato, house pickles, mixed greens, chipotle crema, and micro greens
AVOCADO BLT
Mixed greens, tomato, avocado, and veganaise with a choice of pork bacon or adsuki strips
BEETNIK BURGER
Housemade garden veggie patty and grilled onions, mixed greens, housemade pickles, micro greens, tomato, avocado, and veganaise on a house made bun with a choice of cheddar cheese or cashew chz
BLUEBIRD
Roasted chicken seared with cheese curds, pickled blueberry smash, mayo, and pork bacon
FIREBIRD
Roasted chicken, sriracha aioli, pepper jelly, mixed greens, tomato, and housemade pickles
L.A. CLUB SCENE
Double pork bacon, sliced cheddar, avocado, mixed greens, tomato, micro greens, and veganaise topped with a fried egg
SUPER VEGGIE WRAP
Portabello mushroom, bell pepper, onion, garlic, and ginger with mixed greens, chipotle crema, cilantro with a choice of cheese curds or cashew chz. As a wrap or quesadilla
GRILLED BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with white rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cashew sour cream, and mixed greens with a choice of cheddar cheese or cashew chz. Make it wet for $2: Burrito topped with vegan queso, avocado crema, tofu queso fresco, pickled onions, and cilantro.
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER WRAP
Our famous baked cauliflower tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla with mixed greens and tomatoes
BOURBON ST. BBQ SANDWICH
Apple brandy bbq'd jackfruit and carrot cabbage slaw smothered in our espresso bbq sauce on a housemade bun
ROCKN ROMA
SALADS // SOUP // CHILI PIE
LILY'S SPECIAL SALAD
Kale, shredded carrots, cabbage, and beets tossed in a sweet sriracha vinaigrette topped with hummus, cashew chz, sliced tomatoes, avocado, adzuki, and sunflower seeds
CARROT LOX PESTO SALAD
Kale, cashew pesto dressing, roasted tomatoes, smoked carrot lox, avocado, pickled onions, and croutons
NEW DUTCH FARMER SALAD
Kale, maple balsalmic dressing, adzuki, dried cranberries, carrots, beets, goat cheese, and micro greens topped with granola
CHARLIZE SUMMER SALAD
Spring mix, housemade Summer vinaigrette, carrots, beets, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, goat cheese, strawberries, microgreens, and croutons
FRITO CHILI PIE
Vegan three beam chili on fritos with pico de gallo and chipotle crema with a choice of cheddar cheese or cashew chz. Add avocado: $1.50
SOUP OF THE DAY
Cup of our soup of the day
STARTERS // SIDES
CAULIFLOWER WINGS
Our famous baked cauliflower tossed in your choice of either spicy buffalo or espresso bbq sauce
CHIPS AND DIPS
Corn tortilla chips with choice of vegan queso, salsa, or guac
SIDE ROASTED POTATOES
With a choice of your favorite crema for $0.50
SEASONAL FRUIT CUP
CUP CARROTS AND HUMMUS
Rainbow carrots and our housemade hummus
BOWL CARROTS AND HUMMUS
Rainbow carrots and our housemade hummus
SIDE OF CARROTS
SIDE OF AVOCADO
SIDE OF CHICKEN
SIDE OF CREMA
SIDE OF SALSA
PITA AND HUMMUS
JACK ATTACK QUESADILLA
Apple brandy bbq'd jackfruit, caramelized onions, pickled jalapenos, and avocado with a choice of cheddar jack or cashew chz
BOWLS
POWER BOWL
Cilantro-lime brown rice, seasoned black beans, kale, cilantro, pico de gallo, pickled onions, and microgreens with either cheddar jack or tofu queso fresco and your choice of sauce: Chipotle crema, Avocado crema, or Carrot Habanero aioli
TIGER BOWL
Choice of chicken or tofu with brown rice, kale, carrot cabbage slaw, cilantro, and cashews topped with Thai green curry sauce
DRAGON BOWL
Tamari-agave glazed mushrooms with brown rice, kale, carrot beet cabbage slaw, and cashews topped with Orange Gochujang Crema
GOAT BOWL
Chicken, kale, roasted potatoes, goat cheese, and micro greens topped with basil pesto dressing
OX BOWL
Choice of buffalo chicken or cauliflower with brown rice, kale, carrot cabbage slaw, and cilantro topped with cilantro chipotle ranch dressing
BAKERY
PASTRIES
MUFFIN
DONUT
FROSTED SANDWICH COOKIE
HAND PIE
MINI LOAF
LOAF SLICE
DAY OLD BAKED GOOD
SCONE
CINNAMON ROLL
GF CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER BAR
MISC BAR
BROWNIE
MISC COOKIE
GF ALMOND NO-BAKE COOKIE
GF BLUEBERRY BANANA OATMEAL COOKIE
DOUBLE-CHOCOLATE CHIP MARSHMALLOW COOKIE
GF CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
DESSERTS
BREAD WHOLE LOAVES
LIQUOR // COCKTAILS
COCKTAILS // ETC
DRAFT BEER
