Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse

111 N Main St Suite A

Tulsa, OK 74103

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Award-winning Chef Justin Thompson presents PRHYME, an upscale and modern interpretation of the American steakhouse. Located in downtown’s popular Brady Arts District, PRHYME offers the highest level of service and quality in Tulsa. A more knowledgeable and professional staff won’t be found anywhere else. We pride ourselves in providing a dining experience that will truly impress each and every one of our guests. PRHYME’s menu features only the best cuts of USDA Prime beef. In addition PRHYME presents a wine list with over 250 selections from around the world, meticulously chosen and arranged by our expert team of certified sommeliers.

