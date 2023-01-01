Fixins Soul Kitchen Tulsa
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fixins is a full service soul food restaurant that celebrates the history and traditions of African American culture in an inclusive environment that welcomes everyone!
Location
222 N Detroit Avenue, Tulsa, CA 74120
Gallery