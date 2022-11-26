Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rabbit Hole Bar

116 South Elgin Avenue

Tulsa, OK 74120

Popular Items

Chicken Chunks
Shrimp Basket
6 Wings

Food

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Okie Fries

$10.00

6 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$15.00

Shells & Cheese

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00Out of stock

Quesadilla

$12.00

Blue Dome Burger

$13.00

Elgin Burger - Single Patty

$10.00

Angry Rabbit Burger

$15.00

Black bean Burger

$10.00

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

3 Tacos Plate

$10.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Chicken Chunks

$11.00

Rabbit Hole Salad

$9.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! PLEASE REMEMBER YOU HAVE TO BE 21+ TO PICK UP YOUR ORDER

Location

116 South Elgin Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74120

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Search popular restaurants
Map
