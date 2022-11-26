Rabbit Hole Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! PLEASE REMEMBER YOU HAVE TO BE 21+ TO PICK UP YOUR ORDER
Location
116 South Elgin Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74120
