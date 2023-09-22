Bars & Lounges
Burgers
The Local Bison
345 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Okie favorites with an island twist! Come in and enjoy our quality food and drinks in a fun and inclusive atmosphere!
Location
522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa, OK 74103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Tulsa
More near Tulsa