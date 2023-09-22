Popular Items

Food

STARTERS

El Squatcho Fries

$15.00

Fries, queso, chili, guacamole, fire roasted salsa, jalapeno ranch

Hot Honey Sprouts

$14.00

roasted brussels, hot honey, sesame seeds

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00Out of stock

cornmeal breaded green tomatoes, topped with pimento cheese & BBQ

Red Chili Chicken

$12.00

breaded chicken chunks tossed in red Chile sauce and jalapeno ranch

Pimento Cheese Balls

$14.00

Sriracha honey pimento cheese breaded in pretzel crumb, jalapeno ranch

Pretzel Bites

$11.00

Crispy Delicious Bite Size Pretzels served with queso

Vegan Squatcho Fries

$15.00

Vegan Red Chili Cauliflower

$12.00

BURGERS

The Big Okie

$16.00

Double patty, double cheese, grilled onion, bacon, jalapeno mayo

The Local

$13.00

1/3 lb local beef patty, Lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, house made pickles, cheese, dijon aioli

The Cowboy

$15.00

1/3 lb local beef patty, pimento spread, house made pickles, fried onion, BBQ

The Menehune

$15.00

1/3 lb local beef patty, grilled onion, pineapple, jalapeño, BBQ, white cheddar, volcano aioli

The Chupacabra

$15.00

1/3 lb local beef patty, guacamole, pickled onion, lettuce, tomato, American Cheese, chipotle aioli

Bison

$18.00

hand pressed bison blend patty, bacon jam, grilled onion, smoked gouda, dijon aioli

PB&J

$16.00

1/3lb burger patty, peanut butter, jelly, cream cheese, jalapeno, bacon

Vegan Local

$13.00

Vegan Cowboy

$15.00

Vegan Menehune

$15.00

Vegan Chupacabra

$15.00

Vegan Big Okie

$16.00

Vegan PB&J

$16.00

SANDWICHES

Thunderbird

$16.00

Grilled chicken , bacon, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, cheese, chipotle aioli

Firebird

$16.00

breaded chicken, Nashville hot sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno ranch

Banh Mi

$14.00

breaded chicken chunks, tossed in Unami sauce, pickled onion and carrot, cucumber cilantro volcano aioli

Fried Green Tomato

$14.00

cornmeal breaded green tomatoes, pimento cheese, bacon jam, BBQ

Vegan Thunderbird

$16.00

Vegan Firebird

$16.00

Vegan Banh Mi

$14.00

SALADS

House Salad

$7.00+

spring mix, tomato, pickled onion, jalapeno ranch

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

romaine, crouton, parmesan, caesar dressing

Bison Salad

$13.00

spring mix, romaine, tomato, pickled onion, cucumber, guacamole, pimento cheese, crouton, crispy onion straw, jalapeño ranch

COMBOS

4 Piece Beyond Chicken Tender Meal

$12.00

Beyond tender served with slaw, fries, ranch and bbq

6 Piece Beyond Chicken Tender Meal

$15.00

Beyond tender served with slaw, fries, ranch and bbq

SIDES

Skinny French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Brussels

$8.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side House

$7.00

Side waffle fries

$6.00

ENTREES (5pm to close)

Available 5pm to close

Bison Meatloaf

$26.00

bison and beef blend meatloaf Brussel & potato hash , BBQ

Steak & Fries

$28.00

10 oz sirloin, fries, Dijion Aioli

Southwest Chicken Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Grilled chicken, Mac & cheese, guacamole, roasted salad

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Vegan Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$10.00

Vegan Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Kid Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Kid Drink

$1.00

SAUCES

Ketchup

Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

*contains egg and dairy

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

* contains egg

Lemon Caper Aioli (vegan)

$1.00

Volcano Aioli

$1.00

Sriracha Aioli *contains egg

Pimento Spread

$1.00

*contains egg and dairy

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Siracha

$0.50

Mustard

Dijon Aioli

$1.00

*contains egg

Queso

$1.00

Vegan Green Chile Ranch

$1.00

DESSERTS

Featured Dessert (V)

$7.00

NA Drinks

SODA

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sparkling

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.50

TEA/COFFEE

Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

NA BAR

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Soda water

Energy Drink

$4.00

Sugar Free Energy Drink

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Fre NA Wine

$20.00

Oh Hi

$8.00

Liquid death sparkling

$3.00

Lavender Limonata

$6.00

Shirley temple

$5.00

KIDS MEAL DRINK

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Shirley temple

$3.00

Orange juice

$2.00

Pineapple juice

$2.00

Cranberry juice

$2.00