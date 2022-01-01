Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vintage Wine Bar

166 Reviews

$$

324 E 1st St.

Tulsa, OK 74120

Week Day Rental Down Payment

Weekday Rental

$1,500.00

Tastings

Wash Vs Bordeaux

$100.00

2 Flights And Cheese Board For 2

$85.00

Tasting With Matt

$125.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:01 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm, 10:59 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:01 am - 3:00 am, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm, 10:59 pm - 12:00 am
Vintage Wine Bar's inviting staff offers an extensive menu in a beautiful space that is perfect for happy hours, shared snacks, date nights, and night caps

324 E 1st St., Tulsa, OK 74120

