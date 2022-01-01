Downtown restaurants you'll love

Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Downtown restaurants

Lowood image

SALADS

Lowood

817 E 3rd, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Beets & Whipped Ricotta$16.00
Roasted Beets, Horseradish Whipped Ricotta, Avocado, Watercress, Shallot, Mint, Pickled Mustard Seed
Kale & Candied Walnut Salad$12.00
Black Currant, Fingerling Potato Chips, Parmesano Reggiano, Buttermilk Dressing
Brussels Sprouts & Crispy Bacon$17.00
Green Onion, Herb Labneh, Fig Vincotto, Lemon
More about Lowood
Shuffles: Board Game Cafe image

 

Shuffles: Board Game Cafe

207 E Archer St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
S 6pm - 8pm$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
F 7pm - 9pm$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
T 7:35pm - 10pm$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
More about Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
Inheritance Juicery Downtown image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Juicery Downtown

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tropical Kale$7.00
juiced apple, coconut mylk, banana, pineapple, spinach, kale
Beauty and the Beets$8.50
beets, granny smith apple, carrot, orange, kale, ginger
Anti-Inflammatory Shot$3.00
ginger, turmeric, lemon, aloe vera, black pepper.
More about Inheritance Juicery Downtown
Topeca Vast image

 

Topeca Vast

110 N Elgin Suite 120, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chocolate$2.75
Banana Walnut Muffin$2.75
Coffee$3.00
More about Topeca Vast
Andolini's image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

114 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
20" Demarco of Brooklyn$29.00
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken$13.00
Alfredo, Chicken Breast, Fettucini
Caesar Salad$9.00
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
More about Andolini's
Open Container Bar image

 

Open Container Bar

1229 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$7.00
House dill pickles battered and fried served with ranch
Traditional$8.00
naked or tossed in a sauce or rub and served with a dippin sauce
Humming Bird$10.00
tossed in asian pao sauce, spicy slaw, dill pickle, spicy aioli
More about Open Container Bar
Hodges Bend Tulsa image

 

Hodges Bend Tulsa

823 East 3rd Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$6.00
Duck$12.00
Blueberry Scone$5.00
More about Hodges Bend Tulsa
Juniper Restaurant image

 

Juniper Restaurant

324 E 3rd Street, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (2495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Beef Tenderloin$48.00
Roasted Mushroom, Herbed Potato Frites, Veal Demi-Glace
Crab Cakes$27.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Lemon & Sage Aioli, Root Vegetable Relish
Large Apple & Farro Salad$13.00
Cider Vinaigrette, Walnuts, Kale, Goat Cheese
More about Juniper Restaurant
Elote Cafe & Catering image

SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole
Made fresh by the hour!
~Gluten Free
~Vegan
Puffy Tacos
2 house made puffy flour tortilla shells stuffed with your choice of beef, pork, free range chicken or black beans & sweet potatoes - topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & crema fresca.
Veggie/Vegan Taco Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, black beans, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, vegan aioli, and Beyond Beef served in a house made taco salad shell.
~Can Be Made Gluten Free
~Vegan
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
Roppongi image

SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Roppongi

601 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tofu Spring Rolls$4.99
Tofu, cabbage, kale, carrots, daikon and rice noodles in rice wrapper served with peanut sauce.
Steak Ramen$11.99
Shoyu broth, all-natural flank steak, marinated shiitakes, soft-cooked free-range egg, red bell peppers & micro greens.
Steak Skewers$7.99
Grilled all-natural flank steak, marinated shiitake mushrooms & sesame seeds.
More about Roppongi
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse image

 

Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse

111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 oz. Prime Filet$55.00
Served a la carte.
Prhyme Meatloaf for 2$45.00
Homestyle meatloaf made with USDA Prime beef, PRHYME steak sauce
Asparagus$13.00
Lightly sauteed, served with shaved Parmesan
More about Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
Saturn Room image

 

Saturn Room

209 North Boulder, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (178 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Save The Saturn T (Dark Grey)$20.00
Save The Saturn Tank (Pink)$20.00
Save The Saturn T (Cream)$20.00
More about Saturn Room
The Vault image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vault

620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cauliflower Wings$8.99
Vegetarian wings, hot sauce & Green Goddess dressing
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
pulled pork, Head Country BBQ sauce & carrot-cauliflower slaw on Farrell Family sourdough
Vegan Pineapple Upside-Down Cake$6.99
Vanilla cake, pineapple, cherry & brown sugar rum glaze
More about The Vault
Vintage Wine Bar image

 

Vintage Wine Bar

324 E 1st St., Tulsa

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sourdough Scallion Pancake$7.00
Savory, pan-seared pancakes topped with Marco’s homemade chili oil.
(chili oil contains peanuts)
Supu Ya Mboga Ya Karanga$7.00
Kenyan peanut soup. Chicken broth, roasted tomatoes, ton of vegetables, and warm spices.
Gyoza (8)$9.00
Folded by hand: pork and chive OR mushroom and bamboo.
More about Vintage Wine Bar
Lone Wolf Banh Mi image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Wolf Banh Mi

203 E. Archer, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Rolls$5.95
Fried Chicken Brioche$8.55
The Jam$10.50
More about Lone Wolf Banh Mi
fROOT Bowls image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

fROOT Bowls

6 W 4th St, Tulsa

Avg 5 (161 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Dragonfruit Smoothie$9.00
banana, pitaya, mixed berries, lemon, agave, almond milk
Strawberry Kiwi Bowl$8.00
This new bowl has an amazing flavor and is the perfect mix of tart and sweet. We blend strawberry, kiwi, banana, coconut water and guava nectar. Then top it with strawberries, kiwi and granola...yum!
Açai (ah-sigh-e) Bowl$8.00
Acai(ah-sigh-e) is packed with antioxidants and has the highest concentration of phytochemicals than any other fruit or vegetable. We blend Acai with coconut milk, bananas and mixed berries until smooth and then we top your bowl with even more bananas, strawberries and granola
More about fROOT Bowls
Valkyrie image

 

Valkyrie

13 E Reconciliation Way, Tulsa

Avg 4.6 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Valkyrie Gift Card$25.00
Gift cards available $25, $50, $100, $250.
This is a physical gift card. If you'd like a digital gift card, you can find them on the main menu of the ordering page.
Decrepit Method (5-8 Servings, 16oz.)$63.00
The best old fashioned your dad has ever had.
This bottled cocktail is created with Elijah Craig Bourbon, Rittenhouse Rye, Demerara Syrup, and house Aromatic Bitters.
(5-8 Servings, 16oz.)
Keep refrigerated.
Video instructions included!
Boukman Daiquiri (4-5 servings, 16 oz.)$42.00
The Holiday Parade of daiquiris.
This bottled cocktail is created with Flor de Caña White Rum, Réviseur VS Cognac, Fresh Lime Juice, and Cinnamon Syrup.
(4-5 servings, 16 oz.)
Keep refrigerated. Consume within 3-5 days.
Video instructions included!
More about Valkyrie
Shiloh's Downtown image

 

Shiloh's Downtown

424 S Main Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Eggs$2.49
More about Shiloh's Downtown
Arena Pub and Grill image

 

Arena Pub and Grill

201 S Denver Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Arena Pub and Grill
The Max Retropub image

 

The Max Retropub

114-C South Elgin Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Max Retropub
St. Vitus image

 

St. Vitus

112 S. ELGIN AVE, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about St. Vitus
Restaurant banner

 

Topeca Philcade

507 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coffee$3.00
Hot Chocolate/ Steamer$2.75
Latte$3.70
More about Topeca Philcade
Restaurant banner

 

Topeca Hyatt

100 E 2nd St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Frozen Coffee$3.75
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Bacon Cheddar Croissant$5.75
More about Topeca Hyatt

