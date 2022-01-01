Downtown restaurants you'll love
SALADS
Lowood
817 E 3rd, Tulsa
|Roasted Beets & Whipped Ricotta
|$16.00
Roasted Beets, Horseradish Whipped Ricotta, Avocado, Watercress, Shallot, Mint, Pickled Mustard Seed
|Kale & Candied Walnut Salad
|$12.00
Black Currant, Fingerling Potato Chips, Parmesano Reggiano, Buttermilk Dressing
|Brussels Sprouts & Crispy Bacon
|$17.00
Green Onion, Herb Labneh, Fig Vincotto, Lemon
Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
207 E Archer St, Tulsa
|S 6pm - 8pm
|$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
|F 7pm - 9pm
|$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
|T 7:35pm - 10pm
|$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Juicery Downtown
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Tropical Kale
|$7.00
juiced apple, coconut mylk, banana, pineapple, spinach, kale
|Beauty and the Beets
|$8.50
beets, granny smith apple, carrot, orange, kale, ginger
|Anti-Inflammatory Shot
|$3.00
ginger, turmeric, lemon, aloe vera, black pepper.
Topeca Vast
110 N Elgin Suite 120, Tulsa
|Hot Chocolate
|$2.75
|Banana Walnut Muffin
|$2.75
|Coffee
|$3.00
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
114 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|20" Demarco of Brooklyn
|$29.00
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
|Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken
|$13.00
Alfredo, Chicken Breast, Fettucini
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
Open Container Bar
1229 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
House dill pickles battered and fried served with ranch
|Traditional
|$8.00
naked or tossed in a sauce or rub and served with a dippin sauce
|Humming Bird
|$10.00
tossed in asian pao sauce, spicy slaw, dill pickle, spicy aioli
Hodges Bend Tulsa
823 East 3rd Street, Tulsa
|Fries
|$6.00
|Duck
|$12.00
|Blueberry Scone
|$5.00
Juniper Restaurant
324 E 3rd Street, Tulsa
|Grilled Beef Tenderloin
|$48.00
Roasted Mushroom, Herbed Potato Frites, Veal Demi-Glace
|Crab Cakes
|$27.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Lemon & Sage Aioli, Root Vegetable Relish
|Large Apple & Farro Salad
|$13.00
Cider Vinaigrette, Walnuts, Kale, Goat Cheese
SALADS
Elote Cafe & Catering
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Guacamole
Made fresh by the hour!
~Gluten Free
~Vegan
|Puffy Tacos
2 house made puffy flour tortilla shells stuffed with your choice of beef, pork, free range chicken or black beans & sweet potatoes - topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & crema fresca.
|Veggie/Vegan Taco Salad
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce, black beans, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, vegan aioli, and Beyond Beef served in a house made taco salad shell.
~Can Be Made Gluten Free
~Vegan
SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Roppongi
601 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Tofu Spring Rolls
|$4.99
Tofu, cabbage, kale, carrots, daikon and rice noodles in rice wrapper served with peanut sauce.
|Steak Ramen
|$11.99
Shoyu broth, all-natural flank steak, marinated shiitakes, soft-cooked free-range egg, red bell peppers & micro greens.
|Steak Skewers
|$7.99
Grilled all-natural flank steak, marinated shiitake mushrooms & sesame seeds.
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa
|12 oz. Prime Filet
|$55.00
Served a la carte.
|Prhyme Meatloaf for 2
|$45.00
Homestyle meatloaf made with USDA Prime beef, PRHYME steak sauce
|Asparagus
|$13.00
Lightly sauteed, served with shaved Parmesan
Saturn Room
209 North Boulder, Tulsa
|Save The Saturn T (Dark Grey)
|$20.00
|Save The Saturn Tank (Pink)
|$20.00
|Save The Saturn T (Cream)
|$20.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vault
620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
|Cauliflower Wings
|$8.99
Vegetarian wings, hot sauce & Green Goddess dressing
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.99
pulled pork, Head Country BBQ sauce & carrot-cauliflower slaw on Farrell Family sourdough
|Vegan Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
|$6.99
Vanilla cake, pineapple, cherry & brown sugar rum glaze
Vintage Wine Bar
324 E 1st St., Tulsa
|Sourdough Scallion Pancake
|$7.00
Savory, pan-seared pancakes topped with Marco’s homemade chili oil.
(chili oil contains peanuts)
|Supu Ya Mboga Ya Karanga
|$7.00
Kenyan peanut soup. Chicken broth, roasted tomatoes, ton of vegetables, and warm spices.
|Gyoza (8)
|$9.00
Folded by hand: pork and chive OR mushroom and bamboo.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Lone Wolf Banh Mi
203 E. Archer, Tulsa
|Spring Rolls
|$5.95
|Fried Chicken Brioche
|$8.55
|The Jam
|$10.50
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
fROOT Bowls
6 W 4th St, Tulsa
|Dragonfruit Smoothie
|$9.00
banana, pitaya, mixed berries, lemon, agave, almond milk
|Strawberry Kiwi Bowl
|$8.00
This new bowl has an amazing flavor and is the perfect mix of tart and sweet. We blend strawberry, kiwi, banana, coconut water and guava nectar. Then top it with strawberries, kiwi and granola...yum!
|Açai (ah-sigh-e) Bowl
|$8.00
Acai(ah-sigh-e) is packed with antioxidants and has the highest concentration of phytochemicals than any other fruit or vegetable. We blend Acai with coconut milk, bananas and mixed berries until smooth and then we top your bowl with even more bananas, strawberries and granola
Valkyrie
13 E Reconciliation Way, Tulsa
|Valkyrie Gift Card
|$25.00
Gift cards available $25, $50, $100, $250.
This is a physical gift card. If you'd like a digital gift card, you can find them on the main menu of the ordering page.
|Decrepit Method (5-8 Servings, 16oz.)
|$63.00
The best old fashioned your dad has ever had.
This bottled cocktail is created with Elijah Craig Bourbon, Rittenhouse Rye, Demerara Syrup, and house Aromatic Bitters.
(5-8 Servings, 16oz.)
Keep refrigerated.
Video instructions included!
|Boukman Daiquiri (4-5 servings, 16 oz.)
|$42.00
The Holiday Parade of daiquiris.
This bottled cocktail is created with Flor de Caña White Rum, Réviseur VS Cognac, Fresh Lime Juice, and Cinnamon Syrup.
(4-5 servings, 16 oz.)
Keep refrigerated. Consume within 3-5 days.
Video instructions included!
Topeca Philcade
507 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Coffee
|$3.00
|Hot Chocolate/ Steamer
|$2.75
|Latte
|$3.70