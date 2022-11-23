A map showing the location of Topeca Hyatt Topeca HyattView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Topeca Hyatt Topeca Hyatt

review star

No reviews yet

100 E 2nd St

Tulsa, OK 74103

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Parfait
Coffee

Coffee

Coffee

$1.80+

Fresh brewed. Origin and blend changes frequently.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

coffee topped with steamed milk

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Cold brewed toddy coffee served over ice.

Draft Nitro

$5.00Out of stock

Nitro infused cold brewed coffee.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

Rotating espresso blend

Macchiato

$3.00

Espresso with cream

Cortado

Cortado

$3.00

Espresso with milk

Cappuccino

$3.25

Espresso with steamed milk

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso with steamed milk

Mocha

$4.50+

Latte with chocolate syrup

Caramella

$4.50+

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso and hot water

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamed milk and chocolate syrup

Frozen Coffee

$3.00+

Glass of Milk

$1.50+

Steamer

$3.26

Steamed milk

Almond Milk, Vanilla, One Shot, 16 Oz Iced Latte

$5.50

Decaf, 20 Oz With SF Vanilla And Oat Milk

$6.85

16 Oz Iced Matcha Latte w/ Extra Matcha and 2 Oz of Ginger

$5.70

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.95+

Iced Tea

$2.25+

Hugo Chai Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$3.00+

London Fog

$3.50+

Monin Chai Latte

$3.00+

Seasonal

Caramel Mulled Apple Cider

$5.00+

Spiced Mocha

$5.00+

PSL

$5.00+

Presidente Latte

$5.00+

Downtown Fog

$5.00+

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.75+

Smoothie

Strawberry

$3.00+

Strawberry Banana

$3.00+

Mango

$3.00+

Peach

$3.00+

Wildberry

$3.00+

Bakery

Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$7.00

Bagel

$1.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Sausage Roll

$6.75+

Blueberry Scone

$6.00

Oatmeal

$3.60

Kind Bar

$3.00

Snack Pack

$5.00
Cookie

Cookie

$4.50

Parfait

$4.00
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$8.00

Our flaky butter croissant, filled with our house made frangipane, topped with toasted almonds.

Carrot Cake Muffin

$5.00

Bottled

Bottled Water

$2.25

Topo Sparkling Water

$2.99

Apple Juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Izze

$2.25

Nitro

$3.99

Nitro 4-Pack

$13.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy or take it to go! All orders placed here will be available at the HYATT REGENCY HOTEL in Downtown Tulsa.

Website

Location

100 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74103

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

