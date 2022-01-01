Downtown cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Downtown
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Juicery Downtown
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Tropical Kale
|$7.00
juiced apple, coconut mylk, banana, pineapple, spinach, kale
|Beauty and the Beets
|$8.50
beets, granny smith apple, carrot, orange, kale, ginger
|Anti-Inflammatory Shot
|$3.00
ginger, turmeric, lemon, aloe vera, black pepper.
Topeca Vast
110 N Elgin Suite 120, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Hot Chocolate
|$2.75
|Banana Walnut Muffin
|$2.75
|Coffee
|$3.00
Hodges Bend Tulsa
823 East 3rd Street, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Fries
|$6.00
|Duck
|$12.00
|Blueberry Scone
|$5.00
SALADS
Elote Cafe & Catering
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Guacamole
Made fresh by the hour!
~Gluten Free
~Vegan
|Puffy Tacos
2 house made puffy flour tortilla shells stuffed with your choice of beef, pork, free range chicken or black beans & sweet potatoes - topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & crema fresca.
|Veggie/Vegan Taco Salad
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce, black beans, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, vegan aioli, and Beyond Beef served in a house made taco salad shell.
~Can Be Made Gluten Free
~Vegan
Topeca Philcade
507 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Coffee
|$3.00
|Hot Chocolate/ Steamer
|$2.75
|Latte
|$3.70