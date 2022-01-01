Downtown cafés you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Downtown

Inheritance Juicery Downtown image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Juicery Downtown

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tropical Kale$7.00
juiced apple, coconut mylk, banana, pineapple, spinach, kale
Beauty and the Beets$8.50
beets, granny smith apple, carrot, orange, kale, ginger
Anti-Inflammatory Shot$3.00
ginger, turmeric, lemon, aloe vera, black pepper.
Topeca Vast image

 

Topeca Vast

110 N Elgin Suite 120, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chocolate$2.75
Banana Walnut Muffin$2.75
Coffee$3.00
Hodges Bend Tulsa image

 

Hodges Bend Tulsa

823 East 3rd Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$6.00
Duck$12.00
Blueberry Scone$5.00
Elote Cafe & Catering image

SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole
Made fresh by the hour!
~Gluten Free
~Vegan
Puffy Tacos
2 house made puffy flour tortilla shells stuffed with your choice of beef, pork, free range chicken or black beans & sweet potatoes - topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & crema fresca.
Veggie/Vegan Taco Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, black beans, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, vegan aioli, and Beyond Beef served in a house made taco salad shell.
~Can Be Made Gluten Free
~Vegan
Restaurant banner

 

Topeca Philcade

507 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coffee$3.00
Hot Chocolate/ Steamer$2.75
Latte$3.70
Restaurant banner

 

Topeca Hyatt

100 E 2nd St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Frozen Coffee$3.75
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Bacon Cheddar Croissant$5.75
