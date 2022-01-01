Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve burritos

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Juicery Downtown

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, pepperjack, tempeh sausage in flour tortilla, served with roasted red pepper sauce and creamy cilantro sauce.
Veggie Burrito$12.00
Inheritance Juicery Downtown
SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chile Verde Burrito
Slow cooked pork, black bean corn relish & rice topped with tomatillo sauce and crema fresca.
Chicken Burrito
Free range chicken, black beans, spinach, cheese & pico de gallo topped with white queso.
Beef Burrito
Shredded beef, rice, jalapenos and cheese topped with guajillo sauce or white queso.
Elote Cafe & Catering

