Burritos in Downtown

Inheritance Juicery Downtown
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, pepperjack, tempeh sausage in flour tortilla, served with roasted red pepper sauce and creamy cilantro sauce.
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.00
Elote Cafe & Catering
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Pork Chile Verde Burrito
Slow cooked pork, black bean corn relish & rice topped with tomatillo sauce and crema fresca.
|Chicken Burrito
Free range chicken, black beans, spinach, cheese & pico de gallo topped with white queso.
|Beef Burrito
Shredded beef, rice, jalapenos and cheese topped with guajillo sauce or white queso.