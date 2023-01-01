Chicken sandwiches in Downtown
More about Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|"Chicken" Sandwich Deluxe
|$15.00
Fried mushroom, house-made pickles, cole slaw, maple mayo, caramelized onion, pepper jack, on a bread bun.
More about The Vault
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vault
620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
|Free-Range Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Fried free-range chicken , avocado, lettuce & tomato on a Farrell Bakery bun
*choose buffalo, whole grain mustard aioli or BBQ sauce
|Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Free-range chicken, apples, grapes, tomatoes & romaine lettuce on Farrell Family sourdough