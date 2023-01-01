Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
"Chicken" Sandwich Deluxe$15.00
Fried mushroom, house-made pickles, cole slaw, maple mayo, caramelized onion, pepper jack, on a bread bun.
More about Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vault

620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Free-Range Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fried free-range chicken , avocado, lettuce & tomato on a Farrell Bakery bun
*choose buffalo, whole grain mustard aioli or BBQ sauce
Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Free-range chicken, apples, grapes, tomatoes & romaine lettuce on Farrell Family sourdough
More about The Vault

