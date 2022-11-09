Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Inheritance Kitchen and Juicery

32 Reviews

$$

108 S Detroit Ave

Tulsa, OK 74120

Coffee Lover
Black Bean Grain Bowl (gf)
Green Detox

Plant-Based Take Home Meals

**SOME ITEMS CONTAIN NUTS-- PLEASE CALL FOR CONFIRMATION ON INGREDIENTS CONCERNING ANY ALLERGENS**

One Thanksgiving Meal -- Pay It Forward

$20.00

One delicious, nutritious meal for someone in need-- comes with warm beverage, protein, two sides, , and biscuit.

Pecan Mushroom Wellington (v)

$35.00

Serves 4. **CONTAINS PECANS** PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS

Stuffed "Turkey" (v) (gf)

$35.00

Serves 4. PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS

Scalloped Potatoes (v) (gf)

$14.00+

**CONTAINS ALMONDS** PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS

Roasted Green Beans (v) (gf)

$14.00+

PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS

Stuffing (v) (gf)

$14.00+

PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS

Mac N Cheese (v) (gf)

$14.00+

PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS

Sweet Potato Casserole (v) (gf)

$14.00+

**CONTAINS PECANS & WALNUTS** PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS

Scallion & Black Pepper Biscuit (v)

$7.00+

**CONTAINS ALMONDS** PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS

Cranberry Orange Sauce (v) (gf)

$6.00+

PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS

Herb Gravy (v) (gf)

$6.00+

PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS

Pumpkin Pie (v)

$11.00+

PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS

Apple Cider 67oz

Apple Cider 67oz

$34.00

apple, ginger, cinnamon sticks, lemon zest, anise star, clove, cardamom pods

Vegan Egg Nog 67oz

Vegan Egg Nog 67oz

$38.00

sprouted almonds, sprouted cashews, maple syrup, coconut cream, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, allspice.

Thanksgiving Lunch Reservation

$50.00

November 24th @ 12pm 3 Course Meal w/ Holiday Beverage

Appetizer & Sides

Chips & Salsa Appetizer (v) (gf)*

Chips & Salsa Appetizer (v) (gf)*

$5.00

Housemade salsa, tomato, jalapeño, yellow onion, cilantro, vegetable broth, olive oil, garlic, salt, cumin, chipotle. Served with chips.

Chips & Guacamole Appetizer (v) (gf)*

Chips & Guacamole Appetizer (v) (gf)*

$6.00

Housemade guacamole, avocado, tomato, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro, juiced lemon, olive oil, garlic powder, salt pepper. Served with chips.

Side of Chips & Salsa (v) (gf)

$2.00

tomato, jalapeno, yellow onion, cilantro, vegetable broth, olive oil, garlic, salt, cumin, chipotle served with a side of chips

Side of Chips & Guacamole (v) (gf)

$4.00

avocado, tomato, jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, juiced lemon, olive oil, garlic powder, salt, pepper

Roasted Cauliflower (v) (gf)

Roasted Cauliflower (v) (gf)

$5.00

crispy roasted cauliflower tossed in garlic, olive oil, and parsley

Side Salad (v) (gf)

$5.00Out of stock

Seasonal mixed greens, tomato, pickled onion, carrot, dressing of choice.

Side of Marinated Jackfruit

$4.00

Side of Seared Tempeh

$4.00

Side of Fried Tofu

$4.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Black Beans

$2.00

Side of Quinoa

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side of Marinated Tofu (v) (gf)

$4.00
Seasonal Hummus and Veggies (v) (gf)

Seasonal Hummus and Veggies (v) (gf)

$5.00

Side of Hummus only

$4.00

Warm Rainbow Side Salad (v) (gf)

$5.00

potato, beet, carrot, pea, onion, celery, onion, ginger mayo

Roasted Brussel Sprouts (v) (gf)

$3.00

Roasted brussel sprouts tossed in olive oil, garlic, parsley.

Sauces

Side of Roasted Red Pepper

$2.00

Side of Creamy Cilantro

$2.00

Side of Jalapeño Jam

$2.00

Side of Ginger Mayo

$2.00

Side of Vegan Mayo

$2.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Side of Vegan Queso

$4.00

Side of Salsa

$2.00

Side of Guac

$4.00Out of stock

Side of Roasted Garlic

$2.00

Side of Lemon Herb Dressing

$2.00

Side of Chipotle Garlic Sauce

$2.00

Side of Red Wine Vinaigrette

$2.00

Soup

Tom Kha (v) (gf)

Tom Kha (v) (gf)

$8.00

thai lemongrass, coconut milk, veggie broth, shallot, mushroom, red bell pepper, cilantro, lime

Curried Butternut Squash (v) (gf)

$8.00

Butternut squash, onion, garlic, ginger, thyme, rosemary, spices, veggie broth, coconut mylk, maple

Salad

Caesar (v) (gf)

$8.00

kale, vegan caesar, shaved parmesan, pickled red onion, fried capers, gluten-free croutons

Breeze Salad (v) (gf)

Breeze Salad (v) (gf)

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Pickled Carrot, Red Onion, Tomato, Green Olives, Sunflower Seeds, Marinated Tofu, tossed in Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Beet Rueben

$13.00Out of stock

Roasted beet, havarti cheese, sauerkraut, vegan Russian dressing on rye bread

Crimini Burger

$15.00

Bread, garlic sauce, lettuce leaf, roasted butternut squash burger patty, crimini mushrooms, sautéed with garlic, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, red bell pepper rings

Balsamic Sweet Potato Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, mayo, grilled onion, kale, sweet potato, balsamic glaze served on sourdough bread.

Veggie Wrap 2.0

Veggie Wrap 2.0

$14.00

housemade hummus, microgreens, spinach, avocado, feta, beet slaw, vegan tzatziki *wrap is not GF

1/2 grilled cheese + tomato soup

$13.00

Entrees

Black Bean Grain Bowl (gf)

Black Bean Grain Bowl (gf)

$13.00

red quinoa, spicy black beans, roasted sweet potatoes, shredded kale, guacamole, pickled onion, feta cheese, cilantro, shaved jalapeno, creamy cilantro sauce

Bahn Mi Bowl (v) (gf)

Bahn Mi Bowl (v) (gf)

$13.00

jasmine rice, marinated tempeh, shaved carrot, pickled onion, cucumber, fresh jalapeno, cilantro, avocado slices, served with vegan spicy ginger mayo

Veggie and Tomato Pasta (v) (gf)

Veggie and Tomato Pasta (v) (gf)

$14.00

Fusilli pasta tossed with Lebanese garlic toum sauce, herbs, grilled seasonal veggies, sauteed spinach, Kalamata olives

Street Tacos (v) (gf)

Street Tacos (v) (gf)

$13.00

marinated jackfruit, diced onion, lime juice, chopped cilantro, flamed pineapple, shredded lettuce, choice of feta or vegan cheese, with garlic chipotle sauce

Jackfruit Quesadilla

Jackfruit Quesadilla

$14.00

Marinated jackfruit, shredded cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lime cream on flour tortilla. Served with Jalapeño jam and a side of guacamole.

Vegan Nachos (v) (gf)

Vegan Nachos (v) (gf)

$12.00

vegan nacho cheese (cashew based) topped with cilantro sauce, lime crema, and housemade pico de gallo (red onion, jalapeno, tomato in lime juice dressing)

Mango Curry Bowl (v) (gf)

Mango Curry Bowl (v) (gf)

$14.00Out of stock

mango curry chickpeas, roasted carrot, bell pepper, onion, squash, broccoli, lemon cilantro rice, vegan raita sauce, and cilantro

Lentil Harvest Bowl (v) (gf)

$14.00

Kale farro, borracho lentils, sauté veggies (butternut squash, bell peppers, yellow onion, celery, green cabbage, and fennel) with stir fry sauce, roasted beets, lime coconut cream

Breakfast

Tofu Scram (v) (gf)

Tofu Scram (v) (gf)

$9.00

Seasoned tofu, spinach, mushroom, bell pepper, green onion, sauteed cherry tomato, served with herb roasted potatoes, roasted red pepper sauce.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, pepperjack, tempeh sausage in flour tortilla, served with roasted red pepper sauce and creamy cilantro sauce.

Fall Breakfast Bagel (v)

Fall Breakfast Bagel (v)

$9.00

Vegan cashew cream cheese, housemade strawberry jam, tempeh sausage, Robinson Ranch microgreens served on a toasted bagel.

Cinnamon Apple Oats (v) (gf)

$7.00

Rolled oats, apple juice, almond mylk, cinnamon, vanilla, ginger, nutmeg

Toast

Hummus Toast

Hummus Toast

$10.00Out of stock

housemade hummus, sliced olives, marinated tomato, cucumber, goat cheese, olive oil, smoked paprika, vegan tzatziki sauce

Avocado Toast*

Avocado Toast*

$10.00

housemade guacamole topped with shaved pickled radish, cilantro, microgreens, feta, served with a side of housemade jalapeno jam

Juice

Mint to Be

Mint to Be

$6.00

red apple, pineapple, coconut water, mint

Green Detox

Green Detox

$8.00

celery, kale, lemon, romaine, spinach, parsley

Masons Immune Boost

Masons Immune Boost

$9.00

carrot, celery, green apple, orange, lemon, turmeric

Power Greens

Power Greens

$8.00

Apple, cucumber, kale, spinach, lemon

Apple Cider

$8.00

Apple, clove, star anise, cinnamon, cardamom, lemon

Eyeopener

Eyeopener

$9.00

Red Bell Pepper, Carrot, Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger

Pure Orange

Pure Orange

$8.00

orange

Pure Celery

Pure Celery

$6.00

celery

Pure Apple

Pure Apple

$6.00

red apple

Juice Of The Week

$8.00

Justin's Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Shots

Anti-Inflammatory Shot

Anti-Inflammatory Shot

$3.00

ginger, turmeric, lemon, aloe vera, black pepper.

Biome Booster

$3.00

Fennel, apple, mint, lemon

The Alkalizer

$3.00

Cucumber, Parsley, Lemon, Apple Cider Vinegar

Firecracker

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon, ginger, garlic, jalapeno, honey, apple cider vinegar, cayenne

Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass

$5.00

Locally sourced wheatgrass

Turmeric Shot

$5.00

Turmeric

Ginger Shot

$5.00

Ginger

13oz Shots

$16.00Out of stock

Smoothies

Chocolate

Chocolate

$8.00+

almond mylk, banana, chocolate protein, raw sprouted almond butter, cacao powder

Coffee Lover

Coffee Lover

$8.00+

house-made cold brew coffee, almond mylk, banana, coconut cream, chocolate protein, cacao powder

Granola Bar

Granola Bar

$9.00+

almond mylk, banana, blueberries, peanut butter, rolled oats, chocolate protein, cranberries, chia seeds, cinnamon

Okie Dokie

Okie Dokie

$9.00+

coconut mylk, juiced orange, banana, coconut cream, mango, pineapple

Mango Magic

Mango Magic

$11.00+

mango, coconut water, cashew butter, turmeric, cinnamon

Clean Green

Clean Green

$11.00+

avocado, spinach, zucchini, green detox, coconut water, ginger, lime, dates

Thunder Up

Thunder Up

$12.00+

juiced apple, juiced orange, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, spinach, raw sprouted almond butter, blue spirulina

Banana Berry

Banana Berry

$8.00+

almond mylk, juiced apple, strawberries, banana, raspberries

Tropical Kale

Tropical Kale

$7.00+

juiced apple, coconut mylk, banana, pineapple, spinach, kale

PB&J

PB&J

$10.00+

juiced apple, almond mylk, blueberries, banana, raspberries, peanut butter, coconut cream, vanilla protein

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$11.00+

coconut mylk, juiced apple, strawberries, banana, coconut cream, vanilla protein powder, raw sprouted cashew butter, blue spirulina

Smoothie Bowls

The Intro

The Intro

$10.00

Açaí puree, juiced apple, almond mylk, blueberries, banana, raspberries Toppings: banana slices, strawberries, granola, raw sprouted almond butter

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$12.00

strawberries, banana, juiced apple, raw sprouted cashew butter, coconut cream, coconut mylk, chocolate protein, raw sprouted cashew butter, cacao powder, pink pitaya Toppings: banana slices, strawberries, granola, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, chia seeds

The Classic

The Classic

$11.00

In the bowl: banana, strawberries, blueberries, spinach, sprouted almond butter, juiced apple. On the bowl: banana, granola, cacao nibs, sprouted almond butter.

Custom Bowl

Custom Bowl

$10.00
Pumpkin Pie Bowl

Pumpkin Pie Bowl

$11.00

In the bowl: almond mylk, pumpkin puree, dates, rolled oats, cashew butter, vanilla protein, cinnamon, allspice, clove, ginger On the bowl: granola, coconut whip, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds, dehydrated pears.

Espresso

Latte 12oz

$5.00

2oz of locally sourced espresso, 10oz - your choice of milk.

Cappuccino 6oz

$4.00

2oz locally sourced espresso, 4oz of your choice of milk.

Cortado 4oz

$4.00

2oz locally sourced espresso, 2oz of your choice of milk.

Macchiato 3oz

$4.00

2oz locally sourced espresso, 1oz your choice of milk.

Espresso

$3.00

Americano 12oz

$4.00

2oz locally sourced espresso, 10oz of hot water

Special

Matcha

$5.00

Matcha tea with your choice of milk.

Chai

$5.00

Chai tea with your choice of milk

Focus Latte

$6.00

House turmeric latte, with your choice of milk.

Orange Grove Latte

$5.00Out of stock

espresso, orange rosemary maple simple syrup, your choice of oat or whole milk

Mocha

$6.00

Suger-Free Vegan chocolate chips, vanilla, espresso shot, milk of choice

Spiced Maple Cold Brew

$4.50

Hot Apple Cider

$5.00

apple, cinnamon, star anise, cardamom, clove, lemon, ginger

Espresso Old Fashioned

$4.50

Espresso, simple syrup, orange peel, twist garnish, dash of aromatic bitters

Peppermint Matcha

$4.50Out of stock

Drip and Slow Bar

Drip 12oz

$3.50

Varying origin and roasters

Not Coffee 12oz

$4.00

Cacao, Chicory root, Dandelion root

Pour Over 12oz

$5.00

Cold Brew 12oz

$5.00

Tea 12oz

$3.50

Your choice of fresh brewed tea.

Draft

Seasonal Kombucha

$5.00

Apple cider, Kombucha

Dessert

Blueberry Lemon Lavender Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemon Thyme Cheesecake (V,gf,sf)

$11.00Out of stock

MINI Ban Chai Cheesecake (V,gf,sf)

$5.00Out of stock

Mexican Chocolate Cake (V, Gf, Sf)

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Mocha Cheesecake Bar (V, GF, SF)

$7.00Out of stock

Mango Chamomile Turmeric Cheesecake (V, GF, SF)

$11.00Out of stock

Drinks

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.00

Topo Chico

Peppermint Matcha

$4.50

Spiced Oat Cold Brew

$4.50

Apple Cider Kombucha 13oz

$7.00

Robinson Ranch Raw Kombucha, Apple, Ginger, Cinnamon, Star Anise, Clove, Cardamom, Lemon

Other

Piece of fruit

$1.00

Livwell Protein

cacao 12.3

cacao 12.3

$30.00
vanilla 12.3

vanilla 12.3

$30.00
natural 12.3

natural 12.3

$30.00
coconut 12.3

coconut 12.3

$30.00

Unicorn Superfoods

Matcha Powder

Matcha Powder

$18.23Out of stock
Ocean Blend

Ocean Blend

$21.15Out of stock

Bottles/pottery

Black Water Bottle

$20.00

White Water Bottle

$20.00

Ceramic Mug Plain

$18.00

Ceramic Mug Leaf

$20.00

Miscellaneous Ceramics

$20.00+

Shirts

Smile Mask

$5.00

1st Anniversary Shirt

$22.00

Brie shirt

$15.00

Brie Tank

$10.00

Misc

Canyon Coffee Ethiopian Whole Bean 12oz

Bulk Drinks

Not Coffee

$14.00

Moon Bliss Tea

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120

