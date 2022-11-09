- Home
Inheritance Kitchen and Juicery
32 Reviews
$$
108 S Detroit Ave
Tulsa, OK 74120
Popular Items
Plant-Based Take Home Meals
One Thanksgiving Meal -- Pay It Forward
One delicious, nutritious meal for someone in need-- comes with warm beverage, protein, two sides, , and biscuit.
Pecan Mushroom Wellington (v)
Serves 4. **CONTAINS PECANS** PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS
Stuffed "Turkey" (v) (gf)
Serves 4. PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS
Scalloped Potatoes (v) (gf)
**CONTAINS ALMONDS** PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS
Roasted Green Beans (v) (gf)
PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS
Stuffing (v) (gf)
PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS
Mac N Cheese (v) (gf)
PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS
Sweet Potato Casserole (v) (gf)
**CONTAINS PECANS & WALNUTS** PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS
Scallion & Black Pepper Biscuit (v)
**CONTAINS ALMONDS** PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS
Cranberry Orange Sauce (v) (gf)
PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS
Herb Gravy (v) (gf)
PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS
Pumpkin Pie (v)
PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS
Apple Cider 67oz
apple, ginger, cinnamon sticks, lemon zest, anise star, clove, cardamom pods
Vegan Egg Nog 67oz
sprouted almonds, sprouted cashews, maple syrup, coconut cream, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, allspice.
Thanksgiving Lunch Reservation
November 24th @ 12pm 3 Course Meal w/ Holiday Beverage
Appetizer & Sides
Chips & Salsa Appetizer (v) (gf)*
Housemade salsa, tomato, jalapeño, yellow onion, cilantro, vegetable broth, olive oil, garlic, salt, cumin, chipotle. Served with chips.
Chips & Guacamole Appetizer (v) (gf)*
Housemade guacamole, avocado, tomato, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro, juiced lemon, olive oil, garlic powder, salt pepper. Served with chips.
Side of Chips & Salsa (v) (gf)
tomato, jalapeno, yellow onion, cilantro, vegetable broth, olive oil, garlic, salt, cumin, chipotle served with a side of chips
Side of Chips & Guacamole (v) (gf)
avocado, tomato, jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, juiced lemon, olive oil, garlic powder, salt, pepper
Roasted Cauliflower (v) (gf)
crispy roasted cauliflower tossed in garlic, olive oil, and parsley
Side Salad (v) (gf)
Seasonal mixed greens, tomato, pickled onion, carrot, dressing of choice.
Side of Marinated Jackfruit
Side of Seared Tempeh
Side of Fried Tofu
Side of Rice
Side of Black Beans
Side of Quinoa
Side of Avocado
Side of Garlic Bread
Side of Marinated Tofu (v) (gf)
Seasonal Hummus and Veggies (v) (gf)
Side of Hummus only
Warm Rainbow Side Salad (v) (gf)
potato, beet, carrot, pea, onion, celery, onion, ginger mayo
Roasted Brussel Sprouts (v) (gf)
Roasted brussel sprouts tossed in olive oil, garlic, parsley.
Sauces
Side of Roasted Red Pepper
Side of Creamy Cilantro
Side of Jalapeño Jam
Side of Ginger Mayo
Side of Vegan Mayo
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Vegan Queso
Side of Salsa
Side of Guac
Side of Roasted Garlic
Side of Lemon Herb Dressing
Side of Chipotle Garlic Sauce
Side of Red Wine Vinaigrette
Soup
Salad
Sandwiches
Beet Rueben
Roasted beet, havarti cheese, sauerkraut, vegan Russian dressing on rye bread
Crimini Burger
Bread, garlic sauce, lettuce leaf, roasted butternut squash burger patty, crimini mushrooms, sautéed with garlic, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, red bell pepper rings
Balsamic Sweet Potato Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese, mayo, grilled onion, kale, sweet potato, balsamic glaze served on sourdough bread.
Veggie Wrap 2.0
housemade hummus, microgreens, spinach, avocado, feta, beet slaw, vegan tzatziki *wrap is not GF
1/2 grilled cheese + tomato soup
Entrees
Black Bean Grain Bowl (gf)
red quinoa, spicy black beans, roasted sweet potatoes, shredded kale, guacamole, pickled onion, feta cheese, cilantro, shaved jalapeno, creamy cilantro sauce
Bahn Mi Bowl (v) (gf)
jasmine rice, marinated tempeh, shaved carrot, pickled onion, cucumber, fresh jalapeno, cilantro, avocado slices, served with vegan spicy ginger mayo
Veggie and Tomato Pasta (v) (gf)
Fusilli pasta tossed with Lebanese garlic toum sauce, herbs, grilled seasonal veggies, sauteed spinach, Kalamata olives
Street Tacos (v) (gf)
marinated jackfruit, diced onion, lime juice, chopped cilantro, flamed pineapple, shredded lettuce, choice of feta or vegan cheese, with garlic chipotle sauce
Jackfruit Quesadilla
Marinated jackfruit, shredded cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lime cream on flour tortilla. Served with Jalapeño jam and a side of guacamole.
Vegan Nachos (v) (gf)
vegan nacho cheese (cashew based) topped with cilantro sauce, lime crema, and housemade pico de gallo (red onion, jalapeno, tomato in lime juice dressing)
Mango Curry Bowl (v) (gf)
mango curry chickpeas, roasted carrot, bell pepper, onion, squash, broccoli, lemon cilantro rice, vegan raita sauce, and cilantro
Lentil Harvest Bowl (v) (gf)
Kale farro, borracho lentils, sauté veggies (butternut squash, bell peppers, yellow onion, celery, green cabbage, and fennel) with stir fry sauce, roasted beets, lime coconut cream
Breakfast
Tofu Scram (v) (gf)
Seasoned tofu, spinach, mushroom, bell pepper, green onion, sauteed cherry tomato, served with herb roasted potatoes, roasted red pepper sauce.
Breakfast Burrito
Tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, pepperjack, tempeh sausage in flour tortilla, served with roasted red pepper sauce and creamy cilantro sauce.
Fall Breakfast Bagel (v)
Vegan cashew cream cheese, housemade strawberry jam, tempeh sausage, Robinson Ranch microgreens served on a toasted bagel.
Cinnamon Apple Oats (v) (gf)
Rolled oats, apple juice, almond mylk, cinnamon, vanilla, ginger, nutmeg
Toast
Juice
Mint to Be
red apple, pineapple, coconut water, mint
Green Detox
celery, kale, lemon, romaine, spinach, parsley
Masons Immune Boost
carrot, celery, green apple, orange, lemon, turmeric
Power Greens
Apple, cucumber, kale, spinach, lemon
Apple Cider
Apple, clove, star anise, cinnamon, cardamom, lemon
Eyeopener
Red Bell Pepper, Carrot, Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger
Pure Orange
orange
Pure Celery
celery
Pure Apple
red apple
Juice Of The Week
Justin's Juice
Shots
Anti-Inflammatory Shot
ginger, turmeric, lemon, aloe vera, black pepper.
Biome Booster
Fennel, apple, mint, lemon
The Alkalizer
Cucumber, Parsley, Lemon, Apple Cider Vinegar
Firecracker
Lemon, ginger, garlic, jalapeno, honey, apple cider vinegar, cayenne
Wheatgrass
Locally sourced wheatgrass
Turmeric Shot
Turmeric
Ginger Shot
Ginger
13oz Shots
Smoothies
Chocolate
almond mylk, banana, chocolate protein, raw sprouted almond butter, cacao powder
Coffee Lover
house-made cold brew coffee, almond mylk, banana, coconut cream, chocolate protein, cacao powder
Granola Bar
almond mylk, banana, blueberries, peanut butter, rolled oats, chocolate protein, cranberries, chia seeds, cinnamon
Okie Dokie
coconut mylk, juiced orange, banana, coconut cream, mango, pineapple
Mango Magic
mango, coconut water, cashew butter, turmeric, cinnamon
Clean Green
avocado, spinach, zucchini, green detox, coconut water, ginger, lime, dates
Thunder Up
juiced apple, juiced orange, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, spinach, raw sprouted almond butter, blue spirulina
Banana Berry
almond mylk, juiced apple, strawberries, banana, raspberries
Tropical Kale
juiced apple, coconut mylk, banana, pineapple, spinach, kale
PB&J
juiced apple, almond mylk, blueberries, banana, raspberries, peanut butter, coconut cream, vanilla protein
Birthday Cake
coconut mylk, juiced apple, strawberries, banana, coconut cream, vanilla protein powder, raw sprouted cashew butter, blue spirulina
Smoothie Bowls
The Intro
Açaí puree, juiced apple, almond mylk, blueberries, banana, raspberries Toppings: banana slices, strawberries, granola, raw sprouted almond butter
Chocolate Covered Strawberry
strawberries, banana, juiced apple, raw sprouted cashew butter, coconut cream, coconut mylk, chocolate protein, raw sprouted cashew butter, cacao powder, pink pitaya Toppings: banana slices, strawberries, granola, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, chia seeds
The Classic
In the bowl: banana, strawberries, blueberries, spinach, sprouted almond butter, juiced apple. On the bowl: banana, granola, cacao nibs, sprouted almond butter.
Custom Bowl
Pumpkin Pie Bowl
In the bowl: almond mylk, pumpkin puree, dates, rolled oats, cashew butter, vanilla protein, cinnamon, allspice, clove, ginger On the bowl: granola, coconut whip, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds, dehydrated pears.
Espresso
Latte 12oz
2oz of locally sourced espresso, 10oz - your choice of milk.
Cappuccino 6oz
2oz locally sourced espresso, 4oz of your choice of milk.
Cortado 4oz
2oz locally sourced espresso, 2oz of your choice of milk.
Macchiato 3oz
2oz locally sourced espresso, 1oz your choice of milk.
Espresso
Americano 12oz
2oz locally sourced espresso, 10oz of hot water
Special
Matcha
Matcha tea with your choice of milk.
Chai
Chai tea with your choice of milk
Focus Latte
House turmeric latte, with your choice of milk.
Orange Grove Latte
espresso, orange rosemary maple simple syrup, your choice of oat or whole milk
Mocha
Suger-Free Vegan chocolate chips, vanilla, espresso shot, milk of choice
Spiced Maple Cold Brew
Hot Apple Cider
apple, cinnamon, star anise, cardamom, clove, lemon, ginger
Espresso Old Fashioned
Espresso, simple syrup, orange peel, twist garnish, dash of aromatic bitters
Peppermint Matcha
Drip and Slow Bar
Dessert
Blueberry Lemon Lavender Cheesecake
Strawberry Lemon Thyme Cheesecake (V,gf,sf)
MINI Ban Chai Cheesecake (V,gf,sf)
Mexican Chocolate Cake (V, Gf, Sf)
Strawberry Mocha Cheesecake Bar (V, GF, SF)
Mango Chamomile Turmeric Cheesecake (V, GF, SF)
Unicorn Superfoods
Bottles/pottery
Bulk Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120