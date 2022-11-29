Elote Cafe & Catering imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Elote Cafe & Catering

1,409 Reviews

$$

514 S Boston Ave

Tulsa, OK 74103

Popular Items

Puffy Tacos
White Queso
Puffy Tacos

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Horchata

$2.49

Jamaica

$2.49

Sweetened hibiscus tea.

Tamarindo

$2.49

Fountain Drink

$2.49

16 oz fountain drink served in a 100% compostable cup made from corn starch. Biodegradable straw included.

Iced Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened.

Kombucha

$6.00

Rotating Flavor. Brewed locally by Jared's Probiotics

Starters

Kombucha

$6.00

Rotating Flavor. Brewed locally by Jared's Probiotics

4 oz Smokin Hot Salsa

White Queso

White Queso

$5.19+

Cream cheese, salsa & signature spices. {No Velveeta Here} ~Gluten Free

Guacamole

Guacamole

$5.99+

Made fresh by the hour! ~Gluten Free ~Vegan

Vegan Queso

Vegan Queso

$5.19+

Cashew cream, nutritional yeast & signature spices. ~Gluten Free ~Vegan

Scoop Slam

Scoop Slam

$10.99

Black beans, white queso, free range chicken, tomatillo sauce, crema fresca, pico de gallo, jalapenos & guacamole. Served with house made tortilla chips. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Fried Avocado

Fried Avocado

$7.99

1 full avocado, quartered & wrapped in our vegan puffy dough. Served with citrus aioli, crema fresca & lime. ~Can Be Made Vegan

Punisher Salsa

$1.49

Habanero, chile de arbol & jalapeno salsa. ~Gluten Free ~Vegan

Reaper Salsa

$1.49

A 2 oz portion of our hottest salsa yet! Made with strawberry, roasted jalapeno, habanero, and Carolina Reapers. ~ Gluten Free ~ Vegan

Mango Scorpion Salsa

$1.49

Smoky Peach Salsa

$1.49

Booberry Ghost Salsa

$1.49

Burritos

Whole wheat or flour tortilla. Lunch option served with chips & salsa. Dinner option served with choice of 2 sides.
Veggie Burrito (Lunch)

Veggie Burrito (Lunch)

$7.99

Black beans, sweet potatoes, spinach, caramelized onions & cheese in a whole topped with white queso. ~Can Be Made Vegan

Chicken Burrito (Lunch)

$8.99

Free range chicken, black beans, spinach, cheese & pico de gallo topped with white queso.

Pork Chile Verde Burrito (Lunch)

Pork Chile Verde Burrito (Lunch)

$8.99

Slow cooked pork, black bean corn relish & rice topped with tomatillo sauce & crema fresca.

Beef Burrito (Lunch)

$8.99

Shredded beef, rice, jalapenos and cheese topped with guajillo sauce or white queso.

Dante El Nino

Dante El Nino

$11.49

Rice, black bean and corn relish, crema fresca, cheese, caramelized onions, poblano peppers, portobello mushrooms, spinach & your choice of free range chicken or jackfruit. Topped with tomatillo sauce, guajillo sauce, and white queso. ~Can Be Made Vegan

Tacos

Soft Tacos

$7.49

2 soft corn tortilla with your choice of protein topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Crispy Tacos

$7.49

2 crispy corn tortillas with your choice of protein - topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Puffy Tacos

Puffy Tacos

$7.99

2 house made puffy flour tortilla shells stuffed with your choice of protein, caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and crema fresca.

Vegan Puffy Tacos

$10.99

2 house made puffy flour tortilla shells stuffed with Beyond Beef - topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cheese & vegan crema fresca. ~Vegan

Salmon Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$11.99

2 soft corn tortillas, cilantro lime glazed salmon, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli & queso fresco. Served with avocado tomatillo salsa. ~Gluten Free

BBQ Beef Tacos

$9.29

2 soft corn tortillas filled with tender shredded beef, BBQ sauce, queso fresco, grilled onions and grilled poblanos & serranos. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Jackfruit Tacos

Jackfruit Tacos

$9.99

2 soft corn tortillas filled with blackened jackfruit, shredded kale, citrus tequila vinaigrette, avocado, and black bean & corn relish. Served with side of barbecue sauce. ~Gluten Free ~Vegan

Combo

Combo

$10.99

Choose 2 or 3 items. ~Can Be Made Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Pick Two

$8.49

Choose 1 soup or salad & 1 Fresh Mex Favorite. Served with chips & salsa.

Quesadillas & Nachos

Quesadilla Cafe Elote

$8.99

Grilled flour tortilla, caramelized onions, cheese & your choice of protein. ~Can be made vegan

Smokin Hot Quesadilla

$9.99

Nachos

$7.29

Soup & Salad

Tortilla Soup

$4.29+

Veggie broth, free range chicken, avocado, tortilla crisps & pico de gallo ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Elote Soup

$4.29+

Creamy sweet corn, citrus-chili aioli, queso fresco & lime. ~Gluten Free

Taco Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema fresca served in house made taco salad shell. Your choice of protein ~Can Be Made Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Avocado Caesar

Avocado Caesar

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, corn tortilla crisps, queso fresco & avocado Caesar dressing. ~Can Be Made Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Get Yo Greens

$9.49

Spinach, kale, apples, candied pecans, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, queso fresco and balsamic vinaigrette. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Elote Salad

$9.49

Romaine lettuce, black bean & corn relish, Gorgonzola, candied pecans, caramelized onions, smoky chipotle dressing & corn tortilla crisps. ~Can Be Made Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Etc...

Enchiladas Tomatillos

$10.99

Free range chicken or fresh avocado, caramelized onions, poblano peppers & portobello mushrooms rolled in 2 corn tortillas & topped with tomatillo sauce, queso fresco & crema fresca. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Cheese Enchiladas

$9.99

Cheddar & jack cheese rolled in 2 corn tortillas and topped with house made guajillo sauce. ~Gluten Free

Stacked Enchiladas

$11.99

Layered corn tortillas, black bean corn relish, sauteed veggies, guajillo sauce, cheese & your choice of protein. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Sweet Corn Tamale

$7.49

2 coarse ground corn meal, sweet corn & cheddar cheese steamed and topped with cayenne honey sauce. ~Gluten Free

Pork Tamales

Pork Tamales

$8.49

2 house made pork tamales. Served with chipotle crema fresca and choice of 2 sides. ~Gluten Free

Empanadas

$12.99

2 house made empanadas filled with portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, poblano peppers, cheese & your choice of chicken or Beyond Beef. Served with guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo & your choice of 2 sides. (Beyond Beef empanadas are made with vegan alternatives)

Citrus Salmon

Citrus Salmon

$14.99

6 oz cilantro lime glazed salmon filet topped with crema fresca & pico de gallo. Served with your choice of 2 sides. ~Gluten Free

Churro

$2.49

Sopapilla

$1.49

Vegan Sopapilla

$1.49

Ninos

Nino Soft Taco

$3.99

1 soft corn tortilla with your choice of protein and topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo. Served with 2 sides. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Nino Crispy Taco

$3.99

1 crispy corn tortilla with your choice of protein topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo. Served with 2 sides. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Nino Puffy Taco

$4.99

1 puffy flour tortilla shell stuffed with your choice of protein and topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & crema fresca. Served with 2 sides. ~Can Be Made Vegan

Nino Dilla

$3.99

1/2 quesadilla filled with cheese and served with two sides.

Nino Nachos

$3.99

Kid sized bean nachos. (chips, cheese & beans). ~Gluten Free

A La Carte

A La Carte Sides

Add-Ons

Proteins

Side of Tortillas

$1.49+

A La Carte Puffy Taco

$2.99

A La Carte Soft/Crispy Taco

$2.49

A La Carte Empanada

$3.49

A La Carte Tamale

$3.49

A La Carte Enchilada

$3.49

Sticker

$2.00

LIL Poster

$50.00

Family Packs

Family Pack

Family Pack

$49.99

3 courses for 6 people. Includes: -Dozen Puffy Tacos -Large Queso Appetizer -Large Guacamole Appetizer -Quart of Salsa -Family Order of Chips (Must make 1 protein selection per 6 tacos. A selection may be chosen twice to apply to full dozen.)

Margarita Mix

$19.99

Add 1L of your favorite tequila to complete this recipe for 1 GALLON of Elote's House Margarita! -Tequila must be purchased at a separate location. State regulations prohibit us from offering liquor as a carryout item.

Dozen Soft Tacos

$29.99

Must make 1 protein selection per 6 tacos. A selection may be chosen twice to apply to full dozen.

Dozen Crispy Tacos

$29.99

Must make 1 protein selection per 6 tacos. A selection may be chosen twice to apply to full dozen.

Dozen Puffy Tacos

$35.99

Chips

$5.97+

House made tortilla chips. 3 LB serves 8-10

Rice

$9.99

Serves 8-10

Black Beans

$9.99

Serves 8-10

Sweet Potatoes

$9.99

Serves 8-10

Dozen Elotes

$13.99

Queso

$21.99

Serves 8-10

Vegan Queso

$25.99

Guacamole

$25.99

Serves 8-10

Salsa

$9.99

Serves 8-10

Dozen Sopapillas

$24.99

Dozen Churros

$27.99

Burritos

Whole wheat or flour tortilla. Served with choice of 2 sides.
Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$9.29

Black beans, sweet potatoes, spinach, caramelized onions & cheese topped with white queso. ~Can Be Made Vegan

Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Free range chicken, black beans, spinach, cheese & pico de gallo topped with white queso.

Pork Chile Verde Burrito

Pork Chile Verde Burrito

$10.29

Slow cooked pork, black bean corn relish & rice topped with tomatillo sauce and crema fresca.

Beef Burrito

$10.29

Shredded beef, rice, jalapenos and cheese topped with guajillo sauce or white queso.

Dante El Nino

Dante El Nino

$11.49

Rice, black bean corn relish, crema fresca, cheese, caramelized onions, poblano peppers, mushrooms, spinach & your choice of protein topped with tomatillo sauce, white queso, and guajillo sauce.

Tacos

Soft Tacos

$8.49

2 soft corn tortilla with your choice of protein topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Crispy Tacos

$8.49

2 crispy corn tortillas with your choice of protein - topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Puffy Tacos

Puffy Tacos

$9.29

2 house made puffy flour tortilla shells stuffed with your choice of protein, caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and crema fresca.

Vegan Puffy Tacos

$10.99

2 house made puffy flour tortilla shells stuffed with Beyond Beef - topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cheese & vegan crema fresca. ~Vegan

Salmon Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$11.99

2 soft corn tortillas, cilantro lime glazed salmon, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli & queso fresco. Served with avocado tomatillo salsa. ~Gluten Free

BBQ Beef Tacos

$10.29

2 soft corn tortillas filled with tender shredded beef, BBQ sauce, queso fresco, grilled onions and grilled poblanos & serranos. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Jackfruit Tacos

Jackfruit Tacos

$9.99

2 soft corn tortillas filled with blackened jackfruit, shredded kale, citrus tequila vinaigrette, avocado, and black bean & corn relish. Served with side of barbecue sauce. ~Gluten Free ~Vegan

Combo

Combo

$10.99

Choose 2 or 3 items. ~Can Be Made Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Quesadillas & Nachos

Quesadilla Cafe Elote

$8.99

Grilled flour tortilla, caramelized onions, cheese & your choice of protein. ~Can be made vegan

Smokin Hot Quesadilla

$9.99

Nachos

$7.29

Soup & Salad

Tortilla Soup

$4.29+

Veggie broth, free range chicken, avocado, tortilla crisps & pico de gallo ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Elote Soup

$4.29+

Creamy sweet corn, citrus-chili aioli, queso fresco & lime. ~Gluten Free

Taco Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema fresca served in house made taco salad shell. Your choice of protein ~Can Be Made Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Elote Salad

$9.49

Romaine lettuce, black bean & corn relish, Gorgonzola, candied pecans, caramelized onions, smoky chipotle dressing & corn tortilla crisps. ~Can Be Made Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Avocado Caesar

Avocado Caesar

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, corn tortilla crisps, queso fresco & avocado Caesar dressing. ~Can Be Made Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Get Yo Greens

$9.49

Spinach, kale, apples, candied pecans, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, queso fresco and balsamic vinaigrette. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Etc...

Enchiladas Tomatillos

$10.99

Free range chicken or fresh avocado, caramelized onions, poblano peppers & portobello mushrooms rolled in 2 corn tortillas & topped with tomatillo sauce, queso fresco & crema fresca. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Cheese Enchiladas

$9.99

Cheddar & jack cheese rolled in 2 corn tortillas and topped with house made guajillo sauce. ~Gluten Free

Stacked Enchiladas

$11.99

Layered corn tortillas, black bean corn relish, sauteed veggies, guajillo sauce, cheese & your choice of protein. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Sweet Corn Tamale

$9.99

2 coarse ground corn meal, sweet corn & cheddar cheese steamed and topped with cayenne honey sauce. ~Gluten Free

Pork Tamales

Pork Tamales

$9.99

2 house made pork tamales. Served with chipotle crema fresca and choice of 2 sides. ~Gluten Free

Empanadas

$12.99

2 house made empanadas filled with portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, poblano peppers, cheese & your choice of chicken or Beyond Beef. Served with guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo & your choice of 2 sides. (Beyond Beef empanadas are made with vegan alternatives)

Citrus Salmon

Citrus Salmon

$14.99

6 oz cilantro lime glazed salmon filet topped with crema fresca & pico de gallo. Served with your choice of 2 sides. ~Gluten Free

Churro

$2.49

Sopapilla

$1.49

Vegan Sopapilla

$1.49

Restaurant Week

$25.00

Ninos

Nino Soft Taco

$3.99

1 soft corn tortilla with your choice of protein and topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo. Served with 2 sides. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Nino Crispy Taco

$3.99

1 crispy corn tortilla with your choice of protein topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo. Served with 2 sides. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan

Nino Puffy Taco

$4.99

1 puffy flour tortilla shell stuffed with your choice of protein and topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & crema fresca. Served with 2 sides. ~Can Be Made Vegan

Nino Dilla

$3.99

1/2 quesadilla filled with cheese and served with two sides.

Nino Nachos

$3.99

Kid sized bean nachos. (chips, cheese & beans). ~Gluten Free

A La Carte

A La Carte Sides

Add-Ons

Proteins

Side of Tortillas

$1.49+

A La Carte Puffy Taco

$2.99

A La Carte Soft/Crispy Taco

$2.49

A La Carte Empanada

$3.49

A La Carte Tamale

$3.49

A La Carte Enchilada

$3.49

Family Packs

Family Pack

Family Pack

$49.99

3 courses for 6 people. Includes: -Dozen Puffy Tacos -Large Queso Appetizer -Large Guacamole Appetizer -Quart of Salsa -Family Order of Chips (Must make 1 protein selection per 6 tacos. A selection may be chosen twice to apply to full dozen.)

Margarita Mix

$19.99

Add 1L of your favorite tequila to complete this recipe for 1 GALLON of Elote's House Margarita! -Tequila must be purchased at a separate location. State regulations prohibit us from offering liquor as a carryout item.

Dozen Soft Tacos

$29.99

Must make 1 protein selection per 6 tacos. A selection may be chosen twice to apply to full dozen.

Dozen Crispy Tacos

$29.99

Must make 1 protein selection per 6 tacos. A selection may be chosen twice to apply to full dozen.

Dozen Puffy Tacos

$35.99

Chips

$5.97+

House made tortilla chips. 3 LB serves 8-10

Rice

$9.99

Serves 8-10

Black Beans

$9.99

Serves 8-10

Sweet Potatoes

$9.99

Serves 8-10

Dozen Elotes

$13.99

Queso

$21.99

Serves 8-10

Vegan Queso

$25.99

Guacamole

$25.99

Serves 8-10

Salsa

$9.99

Serves 8-10

Dozen Sopapillas

$24.99

Dozen Churros

$27.99
Serving fresh, innovative, Mexican food using local products and sustainable practices in the heart of downtown Tulsa!

Elote Cafe & Catering image

