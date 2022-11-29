- Home
Elote Cafe & Catering
1,409 Reviews
$$
514 S Boston Ave
Tulsa, OK 74103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Starters
Kombucha
Rotating Flavor. Brewed locally by Jared's Probiotics
4 oz Smokin Hot Salsa
White Queso
Cream cheese, salsa & signature spices. {No Velveeta Here} ~Gluten Free
Guacamole
Made fresh by the hour! ~Gluten Free ~Vegan
Vegan Queso
Cashew cream, nutritional yeast & signature spices. ~Gluten Free ~Vegan
Needs Utensils
Scoop Slam
Black beans, white queso, free range chicken, tomatillo sauce, crema fresca, pico de gallo, jalapenos & guacamole. Served with house made tortilla chips. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan
Fried Avocado
1 full avocado, quartered & wrapped in our vegan puffy dough. Served with citrus aioli, crema fresca & lime. ~Can Be Made Vegan
Punisher Salsa
Habanero, chile de arbol & jalapeno salsa. ~Gluten Free ~Vegan
Reaper Salsa
A 2 oz portion of our hottest salsa yet! Made with strawberry, roasted jalapeno, habanero, and Carolina Reapers. ~ Gluten Free ~ Vegan
Mango Scorpion Salsa
Smoky Peach Salsa
Booberry Ghost Salsa
Burritos
Veggie Burrito (Lunch)
Black beans, sweet potatoes, spinach, caramelized onions & cheese in a whole topped with white queso. ~Can Be Made Vegan
Chicken Burrito (Lunch)
Free range chicken, black beans, spinach, cheese & pico de gallo topped with white queso.
Pork Chile Verde Burrito (Lunch)
Slow cooked pork, black bean corn relish & rice topped with tomatillo sauce & crema fresca.
Beef Burrito (Lunch)
Shredded beef, rice, jalapenos and cheese topped with guajillo sauce or white queso.
Dante El Nino
Rice, black bean and corn relish, crema fresca, cheese, caramelized onions, poblano peppers, portobello mushrooms, spinach & your choice of free range chicken or jackfruit. Topped with tomatillo sauce, guajillo sauce, and white queso. ~Can Be Made Vegan
Tacos
Soft Tacos
2 soft corn tortilla with your choice of protein topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan
Crispy Tacos
2 crispy corn tortillas with your choice of protein - topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan
Puffy Tacos
2 house made puffy flour tortilla shells stuffed with your choice of protein, caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and crema fresca.
Vegan Puffy Tacos
2 house made puffy flour tortilla shells stuffed with Beyond Beef - topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cheese & vegan crema fresca. ~Vegan
Salmon Tacos
2 soft corn tortillas, cilantro lime glazed salmon, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli & queso fresco. Served with avocado tomatillo salsa. ~Gluten Free
BBQ Beef Tacos
2 soft corn tortillas filled with tender shredded beef, BBQ sauce, queso fresco, grilled onions and grilled poblanos & serranos. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan
Jackfruit Tacos
2 soft corn tortillas filled with blackened jackfruit, shredded kale, citrus tequila vinaigrette, avocado, and black bean & corn relish. Served with side of barbecue sauce. ~Gluten Free ~Vegan
Combo
Choose 2 or 3 items. ~Can Be Made Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan
Pick Two
Choose 1 soup or salad & 1 Fresh Mex Favorite. Served with chips & salsa.
Quesadillas & Nachos
Soup & Salad
Tortilla Soup
Veggie broth, free range chicken, avocado, tortilla crisps & pico de gallo ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan
Elote Soup
Creamy sweet corn, citrus-chili aioli, queso fresco & lime. ~Gluten Free
Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema fresca served in house made taco salad shell. Your choice of protein ~Can Be Made Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan
Avocado Caesar
Romaine lettuce, corn tortilla crisps, queso fresco & avocado Caesar dressing. ~Can Be Made Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan
Get Yo Greens
Spinach, kale, apples, candied pecans, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, queso fresco and balsamic vinaigrette. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan
Elote Salad
Romaine lettuce, black bean & corn relish, Gorgonzola, candied pecans, caramelized onions, smoky chipotle dressing & corn tortilla crisps. ~Can Be Made Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan
Etc...
Enchiladas Tomatillos
Free range chicken or fresh avocado, caramelized onions, poblano peppers & portobello mushrooms rolled in 2 corn tortillas & topped with tomatillo sauce, queso fresco & crema fresca. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan
Cheese Enchiladas
Cheddar & jack cheese rolled in 2 corn tortillas and topped with house made guajillo sauce. ~Gluten Free
Stacked Enchiladas
Layered corn tortillas, black bean corn relish, sauteed veggies, guajillo sauce, cheese & your choice of protein. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan
Sweet Corn Tamale
2 coarse ground corn meal, sweet corn & cheddar cheese steamed and topped with cayenne honey sauce. ~Gluten Free
Pork Tamales
2 house made pork tamales. Served with chipotle crema fresca and choice of 2 sides. ~Gluten Free
Empanadas
2 house made empanadas filled with portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, poblano peppers, cheese & your choice of chicken or Beyond Beef. Served with guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo & your choice of 2 sides. (Beyond Beef empanadas are made with vegan alternatives)
Citrus Salmon
6 oz cilantro lime glazed salmon filet topped with crema fresca & pico de gallo. Served with your choice of 2 sides. ~Gluten Free
Churro
Sopapilla
Vegan Sopapilla
Restaurant Week
Ninos
Nino Soft Taco
1 soft corn tortilla with your choice of protein and topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo. Served with 2 sides. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan
Nino Crispy Taco
1 crispy corn tortilla with your choice of protein topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo. Served with 2 sides. ~Gluten Free ~Can Be Made Vegan
Nino Puffy Taco
1 puffy flour tortilla shell stuffed with your choice of protein and topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & crema fresca. Served with 2 sides. ~Can Be Made Vegan
Nino Dilla
1/2 quesadilla filled with cheese and served with two sides.
Nino Nachos
Kid sized bean nachos. (chips, cheese & beans). ~Gluten Free
A La Carte
Merch & Misc
Family Packs
Family Pack
3 courses for 6 people. Includes: -Dozen Puffy Tacos -Large Queso Appetizer -Large Guacamole Appetizer -Quart of Salsa -Family Order of Chips (Must make 1 protein selection per 6 tacos. A selection may be chosen twice to apply to full dozen.)
Margarita Mix
Add 1L of your favorite tequila to complete this recipe for 1 GALLON of Elote's House Margarita! -Tequila must be purchased at a separate location. State regulations prohibit us from offering liquor as a carryout item.
Dozen Soft Tacos
Must make 1 protein selection per 6 tacos. A selection may be chosen twice to apply to full dozen.
Dozen Crispy Tacos
Must make 1 protein selection per 6 tacos. A selection may be chosen twice to apply to full dozen.
Dozen Puffy Tacos
Chips
House made tortilla chips. 3 LB serves 8-10
Rice
Serves 8-10
Black Beans
Serves 8-10
Sweet Potatoes
Serves 8-10
Dozen Elotes
Queso
Serves 8-10
Vegan Queso
Guacamole
Serves 8-10
Salsa
Serves 8-10
Dozen Sopapillas
Dozen Churros
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Serving fresh, innovative, Mexican food using local products and sustainable practices in the heart of downtown Tulsa!
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK 74103