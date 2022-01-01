Lefty’s on Greenwood
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
No reviews yet
10 N Greenwood Ave,Ste A
Tulsa, OK 74120
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Location
10 N Greenwood Ave,Ste A, Tulsa OK 74120
Nearby restaurants
The Max Retropub
Retropub located in the Blue Dome District in Downtown Tulsa
Saturn Room
Come in and enjoy!
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
Award-winning Chef Justin Thompson presents PRHYME, an upscale and modern interpretation of the American steakhouse.
Located in downtown’s popular Brady Arts District, PRHYME offers the highest level of service and quality in Tulsa. A more knowledgeable and professional staff won’t be found anywhere else. We pride ourselves in providing a dining experience that will truly impress each and every one of our guests.
PRHYME’s menu features only the best cuts of USDA Prime beef.
In addition PRHYME presents a wine list with over 250 selections from around the world, meticulously chosen and arranged by our expert team of certified sommeliers.
Andolini's
Andolini's Sliced is a local business run by two brothers, Mike and Jim Bausch. Everything that can be made in house, is made in house. That includes the dough, crusts, the sauces, dressings, mozzarella cheese – even the sausage is handmade at the store.