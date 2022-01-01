The Vault
Located in the historic Tulsa First National Auto Bank, The Vault serves classic American fare and craft cocktails in a mid-century modern setting. We focus on quality food made from scratch and always using organic or all-natural meats as well as fresh produce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
620 S Cincinnati Ave • $$
620 S Cincinnati Ave
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
