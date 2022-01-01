Go
Located in the historic Tulsa First National Auto Bank, The Vault serves classic American fare and craft cocktails in a mid-century modern setting. We focus on quality food made from scratch and always using organic or all-natural meats as well as fresh produce.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

620 S Cincinnati Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)

Popular Items

Korean BBQ Tofu Sandwich$11.99
Battered & fried tofu, Korean BBQ sauce, grilled pineapple & carrot cauliflower slaw on toasted ciabatta bread
Combo 3$9.99
Choose one soup or salad & any 1/2 wrap or 1/2 sandwich
-served with chips or apples
Vault Pasta$14.99
Rotini pasta, sausage or garbanzo beans, zucchini & yellow squash, spinach, cherry tomatoes, lemon, garlic, Parmesan & toasted pecans - served with sourdough toast
Can be made Gluten free with veggie noodles
Can be made Vegan with Garbanzo beans & vegan cheese
The Auto Bank Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, apples, shaved red onion, mint, basil, candied pecans & feta cheese - honey vinaigrette
Loaded Mac & Cashew Cheese (V)$15.99
House made cashew cheese, rotini pasta, crispy kale, caramelized onions, smokey zucchini & Head Country BBQ
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Free-range chicken, apples, grapes, tomatoes & romaine lettuce on Farrell Family sourdough
Cobb Salad$12.99
Free-range Chicken, all natural bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, pickled cage-free local eggs, red onion & cherry tomatoes on Romaine lettuce - Green Goddess dressing
Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap$9.99
Vegetarian "wings," avocado, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Green Goddess dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Cauliflower Wings$8.99
Vegetarian wings, hot sauce & Green Goddess dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

620 S Cincinnati Ave

Tulsa OK

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
