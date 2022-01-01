Go
Elote Cafe & Catering

Serving fresh, innovative, Mexican food using local products and sustainable practices in the heart of downtown Tulsa!

SALADS

514 S Boston Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)

Popular Items

Puffy Tacos$7.99
2 house made puffy flour tortilla shells stuffed with your choice of protein, caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and crema fresca.
Vegan Puffy Tacos$10.99
2 house made puffy flour tortilla shells stuffed with Beyond Beef - topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan cheese & vegan crema fresca.
~Vegan
White Queso
Cream cheese, salsa & signature spices.
{No Velveeta Here}
~Gluten Free
Guacamole
Made fresh by the hour!
~Gluten Free
~Vegan
Salmon Tacos$11.99
2 soft corn tortillas, cilantro lime glazed salmon, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli & queso fresco.
Served with avocado tomatillo salsa.
~Gluten Free
Get Yo Greens$9.49
Spinach, kale, apples, candied pecans, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, queso fresco and balsamic vinaigrette.
~Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
4 oz Smokin Hot Salsa
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

514 S Boston Ave

Tulsa OK

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
